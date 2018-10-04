Technically Speaking For October 4

So long as inflation expectations are contained at current levels, the treasury market selloff will be contained.

This week, the institute for supply management released its manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes. Both reports were very bullish. The service sector index was over 60 with a 61.6 level. Remember that 50 is the level that separates expansion and contraction. The anecdotal comments -- which are selected as being representative of the industry as a whole -- painted a rosy picture. The economy is strong, orders are up, and the future is bright. There were concerns about rising costs from tariffs and problems finding skilled workers. The latter will most likely lead to wage pressures within the next 6 to 12 months. In conjunction with this week's manufacturing number, this report indicates that the economy as a whole is doing very well.

No one notices the treasury market until something radical -- like the compression of the yield curve or this week's treasury market selloff -- happens. Then, the economic keyboard commandos type endlessly about the cataclysmic implications of the most recent moves. Such was the case earlier this week when the Treasury market sold off. Completely absent from any discussion was any mention of the term structure of interest rates -- that is, the elements that make up interest rates. Inflation expectations comprise the largest percentage of this number. These remain very contained:

The difference between the 10-year treasury and its corresponding TIP has been flat for the last few months. Until these numbers blowout, interest rates will be contained.

Tomorrow is employment report day! For the first 2 hours of trading, the entire economic world will parse the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Political commentators will frame the results from their respective positions while more sober analysts will offer their standard "on the other hand" style analysis. I never guess the specific number because it is a truly pointless endeavor. What I can say with a high degree of certainty is that the labor market is in the best shape it's been in over 40 years. Unemployment and underemployment are low, initial unemployment claims are at historically low levels, the employment to population ratio is rising, and the JOLTS numbers are strong. The following chart which contains the 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of monthly job gains illustrates these points very well:

Bottom line: interpret a weak number as a statistical aberration.

Before looking at today's performance table, let's recall that yesterday the small and mid-cap indexes broke key technical support areas. More importantly, both indexes printed very strong bearish candles, indicating further downward moves were likely.

And that's exactly what happened today. Everybody moved lower. The NASDAQ (QQQ) was the worst performer, falling over 2% on the day. The Russell 2000 (IWM) also fell sharply as did the mid-caps (IJH). These three indexes are a good proxy for the market's risk appetite. Their strong declines indicates traders are very interested in taking profits.

Let's begin by looking at the 5 minutes, 5-day charts of the IJH and IWM.

Both of the charts show a clear bearish tone, continually moving lower over the last five days. Each chart shows an intent to move above the 200 minute EMA only to fall back below that the tactile indicator.

Today the QQQ joined in the selloff:

Prices gapped lower at the open, falling through the mid 180 level. Prices attempted a rebound in the late afternoon but made little technical progress. This was a sharp selloff.

The 30-minute chart of the IJH and IWM place a selloff in the broader context:

Over the last few weeks, both charts exhibited a stronger bearish propensity.

The daily charts of the IJH and IWM show continued selling:

Starting about three weeks ago, I grew concerned with the lack of strong bullishness in the charts. The SPY was moving higher but was printing very weak candles. Momentum was also lackluster. While the SPY struggle to make new grounds, the IJH and IWM move lower. The QQQ was moving sideways. This type of divergence is technically concerning. Ideally, you want all the averages to make new highs together. Fast forward a few weeks, and we see the riskier averages (IJH and IWM) moving lower in a pronounced away. It looks like the fourth quarter of 2018 is kicking off in a bad way.

