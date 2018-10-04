A Letter To The New CEO Of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir's Sudden but Welcomed Change in Leadership

On October 3, 2018, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) announced the departure of James Sapirstein as CEO and Theresa Matkovits as COO and Executive Vice President of Drug Development. The Board of Directors has selected CSO Dr. Robert Foster to take on the role of acting CEO effective immediately.

Dr. Foster was the Chairman and CEO of Isotechnika Pharma Inc. for 21 years, where he and his team had developed and licensed voclosporin to Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for $215 million. The deal became Canada's largest drug licensing deal-to-date. In 2014, Dr. Foster founded privately-held Ciclofilin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He was the acting Chairman and CEO until 2016 when the company merged with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals. Since the merger of the two companies, Dr. Foster has acted as the CSO of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and contributed to the research, development, and success of the company's clinical pipeline.

A Sign of Hope?

In his first statement as CEO, Dr. Foster had stated the following:

There is no question in my mind that ContraVir has great science, assets, and people," said Dr. Foster. "However, it's also clear there is a gap between that and how the investment community sees and values the company's potential. In the coming days and weeks, my first priority will be to conduct a full review of our development pipeline and corporate strategy. I am incredibly energized by this opportunity and look forward to updating our stakeholders as we progress.

I believe this to be a bullish sign of things to come and believe that Dr. Foster can pick up where Mr. Sapirstein has left off. Furthermore, the departure of Mr. Sapirstein and Mrs. Matkovits are clear signs that the Board of Management has been dissatisfied by the lack of progress in partnership talks and the loss of shareholder value. They are now seeking to clean the management structure, cut costs in order to preserve cash, and possibly set the company up for a sale. Dr. Foster's statement regarding a full pipeline and strategy review leads me to believe that, in fact, a company liquidation or sale is more likely to occur than a partnership or executive management restructuring. In the next year, Dr. Foster is likely going to make significant spending cuts to try to conserve the cash runway for as long as possible.

Our Outreach to Dr. Foster

Our Activist Group has come to know Dr. Foster as a pragmatic visionary and someone who is passionate about the science, Hepatitis B patients, and the company's Investors. Our Activist Group has welcomed the new change in leadership and remains optimistic about ContraVir's prospects under the new CEO. We have reached out to Dr. Foster in an open letter to welcome him to his new role and help him understand the ongoing concerns of the ContraVir investor community.

The Letter

Dear Dr. Foster, On behalf of the ContraVir Activist Group, I personally wish to welcome you to your new role as the acting CEO of ContraVir. The news of the change was welcomed by the investor community and members of our group, who have taken heavy losses from the stock price depreciation. Judging from your previous executive experience, we believe that you will be a great fit for the role and are optimistic that you will do what is necessary and right for the company. We sincerely appreciate the fact that your opening statement as CEO, you mentioned that there is a large gap between the company/science and the investors. It is one of the reasons why our group was formed. I have mentioned in my new article that ContraVir had a history of mismanagement and has made a number of bad decisions under Mr. Sapirstein which have eroded investor trust and expectations and in turn, the stock price and market cap. I would advise you to read the article and comments to grasp the reason for the stock price decline, our sense of helplessness, and the optimism that remains in the investor community. Unlike Mr. Sapirstein, who has been unable to grasp the logic behind the collapse of the company's value and has blamed the ills of the investors on short sellers, I sincerely hope that you understand the real reasons behind the decline. With that understanding, only then will you be able to salvage what remains of this promising company. We still believe in ContraVir, its future, and the science that can revolutionize Hepatitis B therapeutics. Most of all, we are eagerly looking forward to the changes that you will bring and the new direction this company will go under your command. As you are aware, our group has been in regular contact with Mr. Sapirstein, who has conducted conference calls with us once every 3 months. We understand that you will need time to adjust to your new role but hope that you can reach back to us soon. We hope to continue our conference calls with the management of ContraVir and hope to get in touch with you in the near future to learn about your vision for ContraVir going forward. Thank you for your time and we hope to hear from you soon. Sincerely, - BZ Equity Research on behalf of the ContraVir Activist Group

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.