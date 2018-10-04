Why I Just Bought 7.1%-Yielding Kimco Realty For My High-Yield Income Portfolio

I have scooped up shares of Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) on the drop this week as I believe the commercial property REIT makes a compelling value proposition for income investors. Kimco Realty's property portfolio is performing much better than one would think in light of the much-hyped "retail apocalypse". Kimco Realty also easily outearns its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, and has a rather conservative AFFO-payout ratio, too. Shares are attractively valued, and an investment in Kimco Realty yields 7.1 percent.

Kimco Realty's shares are not only attractively valued, but based on the Relative Strength Index also close to being oversold (RSI of 33.89). I think the drop is a good opportunity for income investors to add Kimco Realty to a high-yield income portfolio.

Kimco Realty - Portfolio Snapshot

Kimco Realty is a widely diversified shopping center REIT with a national real estate presence in the United States. More than 80 percent of Kimco Realty's annual base rent originates from "major metro markets across the United States", which are markets with attractive economic fundamentals and strong prospects for population growth.

Shopping center and retail REITs haven't been exactly investor favorites in the last several years as lots of retailers drastically reduced their store counts - think JC Penney (JCP) and Sears Holdings (SHLD) -, or went out of business altogether, think Toys "R" Us. That said, though, Kimco Realty hasn't been impacted much at all by what has been framed as the "retail apocalypse".

Quite to the contrary: Lots of retailers are actually growing their store counts...it's just that such news rarely makes the headlines.

Portfolio Quality

Kimco Realty has very good tenant diversification and portfolio quality, which is supportive of the REIT's dividend.

Only 13 tenants account for a 1.0 percent or greater share of annualized base rent. The degree of tenant diversification, in fact, is very high, reducing cash flow risks to the REIT and its shareholders. Source: Kimco Realty

Besides a widely diversified property portfolio, the real estate investment trust has been able to produce strong rental growth in the last five years. Rent per square foot increased from $12.73 in Q2-2013 to $15.95 in Q2-2018, reflecting 5 percent annual growth. In addition, the REIT consistently reported occupancy rates in the mid-90s percentage range, indicating a high-quality, in-demand property portfolio.

What About The Dividend?

I am confident that Kimco Realty will be able to sustain and potentially grow its current quarterly dividend payout of $0.28/share.

The real estate investment trust outearned its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in each of the last twelve quarters, and the margin of dividend safety is high.

See for yourself.

And here's Kimco Realty AFFO-payout ratio (average: 71 percent).

As a matter of fact, Kimco Realty has very good dividend coverage stats for a 7%-yielder. The company is also slowly growing its dividend payout, which points to a rising yield on cost over time.

Balance Sheet + Debt

Kimco Realty has an investment-grade rated balance sheet: Standard & Poor's and Fitch both rate Kimco Realty BBB+ while Moody's rates Kimco Realty Baa1.

Kimco Realty maintains a strong liquidity position which I think provides investors with downside protection in the event of a credit market freeze and/or an economic downturn.

Kimco Realty has no remaining debt maturities in 2018 and only minor debt maturities in 2019 and 2020, giving the REIT plenty of time to work on refinancings.

Valuation

Kimco Realty's shares currently change hands for $15.84, meaning income investors wanting to access the REIT's dividend stream pay only ~10.7x Q2-2018 run-rate adjusted funds from operations. Kimco Realty has also guided for $1.43-1.46/share in AFFO for 2018, meaning investors are currently paying ~11.0x 2018e AFFO.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Investors need to closely monitor the REIT's portfolio quality and dividend coverage metrics going forward. A U.S. recession is probably the single biggest risk factor as far as I am concerned while the fallout from the "retail apocalypse" has been largely contained, at least in the case of Kimco Realty. Kimco Realty has robust portfolio quality and dividend coverage, suggesting that the dividend can be sustained.

Your Takeaway

I am comfortable owning Kimco Realty. The real estate investment trust has better-than-expected portfolio stats for a shopping center REIT with exposure to the retail industry, and has only been minimally affected by store closures in the sector. Further, Kimco Realty has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio and managed to cover its dividend payout in each of the last twelve quarters. Kimco Realty is also actively growing its dividend payout, and has an investment-grade rated balance sheet that adds protection for shareholders in the event of an industry downturn. Shares are attractively priced, given the value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

