Time To Add T. Rowe To Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

Introduction

I bought many companies in the financial sector two years ago. During the impressive run of the sector last year, I found myself over allocated to the sector. Right now, I am still over allocated, but it isn't as prominent as it was a year ago. Therefore, I have decided to look again at some of the leading companies in the sector.

In this article, I will look at T. Rowe (TROW) which is one of the leading asset management companies in the world. I will analyze it using my flow chart as shown below. I will start with fundamentals and the valuation, and then move to the future risks and opportunities. I own shares in the company, and I will analyze it, and look if it is the right time to add.

T. Rowe is an investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Fundamentals

T. Rowe is an asset management company, and as one its revenues come from management fees. Over the past several years the company has managed to show steady top line growth. The top line growth comes from the growth in AUM (assets under management) and T. Rowe's ability to charge higher than average fees due to its strong performance and brand.

TROW Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

At the same time, the company showed an even faster growth in earnings per share. The company became more efficient, it reduced its share count, and at the same time it managed to show margin growth. This led to a quick growth over the past five years as the EPS grew from $4.55 in 2014 to a consensus estimate of $7.32 for 2018. The company also benefited from the lower corporate tax.

TROW EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has rewarded its shareholders with dividend payments that have grown each year for the past 32 years. The latest dividend raise gave investor a 23% bump in the annual payment. On average, the company raises the dividend at over 10% annually, and this is much faster the inflation. The current dividend yield is attractive at over 2.5%, but not as attractive as it was just several months ago. The payout ratio is lower than 40% which means that the dividend is very safe.

TROW Dividend data by YCharts

T. Rowe doesn't have an aggressive share repurchase program like some of its peers. In the past it preferred to use it excess cash to reward investors with a special dividend. The company is repurchasing its own shares to keep the share count steady and will use its excess cash to buy its shares when it believes its stocks trade for an attractive valuation. I would like T. Rowe to be somewhat more aggressive in its buyback program as it has a high-quality balance sheet, and $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents.

TROW Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Valuation

While the stock price did surge in the past 18 months, earnings grew fast as well. Therefore, the stock is rather attractive right now. The stock trades at the middle of its 52 weeks range, and it still misses 14% to reach it all time high again. The current P/E ratio when looking at the 2018 estimates is just 15, and for a company that has no debt and strong fundamentals it's attractive.

TROW PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The current valuation as can be seen in the graph below isn't seen every year. In the past decade, since the end of the 2009 recession, the company traded for a similar valuation only in 2016. Therefore, I believe that investors should look closely at T. Rowe because that's a company that shows high single digits growth of earnings, and offers an attractive valuation compared to its average valuation.

The valuation of strong fundamentals which can be seen by the strong top and bottom line growth combined with the zero det balance sheet give investors many reasons to be optimistic. Together with the attractive valuation, dividend growth investors who look for financial firm should look thoroughly at T. Rowe as I believe it may fit many portfolios. In the next part of this article I will look at growth prospects and risks to see if they support the growth in the future.

Opportunities

One of the main advantages of T. Rowe is that it offers high quality products. It helps the company in three ways. It helps the company to keep its clients happy, as they are getting decent returns for their fees, it helps attract new clients who also seek these decent returns, and it allows the company to charge higher than average fess for its quality products.

The company keeps growing its asset base. It's enjoying right now a growth in assets under management (AUM). Growth in the amount of assets it manages together with the higher than average fees allow the company to increase its top and bottom line. Its emphasis on the international market will also help in achieving continuous AUM growth.

The company has put an emphasis on growing outside of the United States. It will diversify its revenues and make the company a safer company to invest in. It has been hiring investment professionals and salespeople to promote the funds in markets all around the world, and especially among retirees.

Risks

In general, the trend we see in past years is of fees going down. Brokerage fees are going down and mutual funds fees are also trending down. This may be a headwind for T. Rowe especially if the performance won't be as impressive as it is right now. Two factors decide the top line, AUM and fees, and if fees are down, AUM growth will have to compensate for it.

Another trend that may be a headwind for the company is the fact that investors today, and especially young investors are less interested in "smart money" which is actively managed. We see very low fees ETF becoming extremely popular, and T. Rowe will have to deal with when selling its products. This effect can be offset if the performance is good.

T. Rowe is sensitive to the market fluctuations. Its revenues depend on the assets under management, and when the market is down the AUM will be down, and it can be very quickly. If the market drops by 20%, there will be a significant drop in revenues. However, this is a short-term risk, as in the long term the stock market has shown positive returns.

Conclusions

T. Rowe is a solid company which is run in a very conservative manner without any log term debt. It offers investors strong fundamentals with top and bottom line growth together with an attractive valuation. The cherry on top is the growing dividend which is growing for over 30 years.

In my opinion the risks can be mitigated by the good management and the great growth prospects around the world. The combination of financial flexibility with strong fundamentals and fair valuation make it attractive. I believe that investors should consider adding T. Rowe to their portfolios at the current price, and for sure if the share price reaches $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.