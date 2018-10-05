Kraft Heinz: Looking Like A Snack?

Thesis

Kraft-Heinz' (KHC) valuation has come down a lot over the last year, and the company's shares offer a quite high income yield right here. The company is highly leveraged, though, and organic growth is not strong.

Kraft-Heinz, therefore, looks like an income stock primarily, investors looking for share price gains can find more attractive companies in the food & beverages industry.

The foods and beverages industry is not very cyclical, which can be a positive as well as a negative. During an economic downturn, people don't reduce their spending on food & beverages meaningfully, which limits the downside during an economic crisis. On the other hand food & beverages companies do not benefit from a strong economy to a significant extent.

US GDP Growth data by YCharts

Right now the economy is doing quite well: GDP growth is strong, disposable incomes are rising, and unemployment is at a low level. This is positive for consumers, as they can increase their spending levels. Due to the low cyclicality of the food & beverages industry increased spending by consumers does not lead to substantial revenue growth for food & beverages companies, though. Increased consumer spending is primarily positive for those industries that are more cyclical, e.g. tourism, the restaurant industry, etc.

Source: Kraft-Heinz presentation

Kraft-Heinz has grown its net sales by just 0.7% during the most recent quarter, company-wide sales grew by an even weaker 0.2% during H1. Factors that had an impact on Kraft-Heinz growth rate include currency rate movements and competition from healthier products.

Kraft-Heinz' revenue growth was also positively impacted by acquisitions, organic sales during Q2 were even weaker than the 0.7% sales increase. When currency rates, acquisitions, and divestments are backed out, Kraft-Heinz' sales during Q2 declined by 0.4% year over year.

Kraft-Heinz is a huge food company with annual sales of $26 billion, but the company is having a hard time creating any meaningful growth, especially when acquisitions are backed out. Due to new products and other initiatives management is still somewhat positive regarding the future performance of Kraft-Heinz:

Source: Management's commentary.

If what the CEO says is true, Kraft-Heinz should get back to more consistent revenue and earnings growth during the remainder of 2018 and in 2019. One key growth driver will be expansion in overseas countries, where food & beverages companies (as well as other consumer staples producers) have an easier time growing their customer base.

In countries such as China or India, where the middle class is growing rapidly, more and more consumers are able to purchase higher-priced products of US-based companies. This is positive for Kraft-Heinz, which is having a hard time growing its sales in more established markets such as the US, Canada, and Europe.

Source: Kraft-Heinz report

During fiscal 2017 Kraft-Heinz recorded strong organic sales growth in the Rest of World segment, driven by pricing and higher sales volumes, but in all other areas, Kraft-Heinz sales performance was disappointing.

Based on Kraft-Heinz' past performance and CEO comments about better growth in the future investors should expect a small positive growth rate going forward, I believe. If Kraft-Heinz grows its sales by 1%-2% a year that still is not an overly convincing growth story, though.

3G, which orchestrated the merger between Kraft and Heinz together with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), has historically been successful in cutting expenses and growing margins at the companies it acquires/leads. That has been the case with Kraft-Heinz as well, but it looks like further margin increases will be harder to achieve.

KHC Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Kraft-Heinz also has not been lowering its share count successfully over the last couple of years. Its share count has been moving up and down but it is more or less as high as it was 3 years ago. Buybacks, therefore, will likely not be a major EPS driver, either, which is why I believe that earnings per share will not rise much faster than Kraft-Heinz' sales.

Kraft-Heinz's dividend yield is attractive, but the balance sheet is highly leveraged

Kraft-Heinz does not look like a compelling choice for growth-focused investors, but it could still have merit as an income investment.

KHC Dividend data by YCharts

Kraft-Heinz has raised its dividend regularly over the last couple of years, by $0.025 per share during the last two years (which equates to a growth rate of 4.2%). The dividend yield has, primarily due to the share price decline over the last couple of months, risen to a quite high level of 4.5%.

KHC Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

This yield compares favorably to the dividend yields that are offered by other large food & beverages companies, such as Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), or Pinnacle Foods (PF). These other companies do, however, have a better organic sales growth rate, and a better earnings growth outlook.

Due to a combination of a relatively high initial dividend yield and a solid 4%+ dividend growth rate Kraft-Heinz still could turn out to be a compelling income stock for those seeking exposure to the industry. Income investors should, however, keep an eye on Kraft-Heinz' balance sheet and cash flow generation:

Source: Kraft-Heinz' 10-Q filing

The company had a net debt position of $30.8 billion at the end of Q2, an increase over the net debt level of $29.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2017.

KHC EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Based on expected EBITDA levels for 2018 and 2019 Kraft-Heinz looks relatively highly leveraged, its net debt totals roughly 4 times its annual EBITDA. This is not a major problem per se, but Kraft-Heinz' ability to grow its debt levels further is likely limited, and if rates continue to rise refinancing some of that debt could lead to higher interest expenses. This would, in turn, hurt Kraft-Heinz' profitability.

Source: 10-K filing

Kraft-Heinz' cash generation is not overly strong, the company recorded free cash flows of $1.6 billion during 2017 (when we include the sale of receivables). For a company trading at a market capitalization of $68 billion that does not seem like a lot at all, as Kraft-Heinz' free cash flow yield is only 2.4%. This is not enough to cover the dividend payments at the current level.

Fiscal 2017 saw one-time items due to tax legislation changes, but even during 2016 Kraft-Heinz only recorded free cash flows of $4 billion. That would be enough to cover the dividend ($3.1 billion annually), but there is not a lot of surplus cash flow that could be used for debt reduction or acquisitions.

Assuming Kraft-Heinz gets its cash generation back up to 2016's level the dividend looks safe, but the relatively high free cash flow payout ratio limits Kraft-Heinz' ability to spend cash on other means, such as buybacks, takeovers, or debt reduction.

Final Thoughts

The food & beverages industry usually does not offer overly large growth rates, and Kraft-Heinz is growing at an even slower pace than many of its peers. Due to international expansion, Kraft-Heinz should be able to deliver at least some top line and earnings growth over the coming years, though.

Kraft-Heinz nevertheless does not look like a good pick for those seeking share price gains, but shares could be worthy of a closer look for income-focused investors.

Kraft-Heinz offers a relatively high dividend yield, consistent dividend growth, and its dividend looks relatively safe, assuming cash flows get back to historical levels.

