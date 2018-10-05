An 8% Yield, With Record Earnings, No K-1, And Rising Rate Protection

The yield is 8.06%, with EBDA coverage of 8X, and net income coverage of 3.7X.

In mid-September, Seaspan Corp. (SSW), the world's largest independent owner, operator and manager of containerships, issued a new preferred series, Seaspan Corp., 8.00% Series I Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares, (SSW.PI).

These are cumulative shares, meaning that Seaspan must pay you for any skipped dividends before paying common dividends. In addition, they rank senior to the common in a liquidation scenario, and they have much better dividend coverage. At $24.80, the current yield is 8.06%.

As the name indicates, these shares are a hybrid series, which have a fixed coupon rate until their 10/30/23 call date, after which they'll pay a floating rate, based upon the three-month LIBOR rate, plus 5.008%.

The current three-month LIBOR rate is 2.41%, which would translate into a 7.48% equivalent yield, based on SSW-I's current $24.80 price.

The key point here is where the three-month LIBOR rate will be after 10/30/23, which is five years into the future. If it's similar or lower than the current 2.41% rate, your yield would be lower on these shares.

However, if it's above 3.05%, your yield would be higher than the current 8.06% yield.

Given recent comments by Fed chief Powell, it looks like the three-month LIBOR rate will continue rising, at least in the next year or so, as it, along with other rates, reacts to the Fed trying to get back to a neutral stance.

"Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank has a ways to go yet before it gets interest rates to where they are neither restrictive nor accommodative. In a question and answer session Wednesday with Judy Woodruff of PBS, Powell said the Fed no longer needs the policies that were in place that pulled the economy out of the financial crisis malaise." (Source: CNBC)

With these shares at $24.80, they're $.20 below their $25.00 call value. This table details the total annualized yield, if they were to be redeemed by SSW on their 10/30/23 call date. The annualized yield to call date is 8.50%.

Why would SSW redeem them? If the LIBOR rate shot up much higher, to say 5%, these preferred shares would yield just over 10%. If, at the same time, SSW's common shares were yielding much less due to a higher price/share, management might consider issuing more common shares and redeeming the preferreds.

SSW's common shares currently yield 6.95%, but if they were to rise to $10.00, the same $.125 quarterly dividend would only equal a 5% yield.

They could raise $150M with a 15M common share offering, which would pay for the $150M redemption of the 6M preferred SSW.PI shares, and end up paying out $7.5M in common dividends/year yielding 5%/year, vs. $15M in preferred dividends yielding 10%/year.

With this new additional preferred series on the way to its first payout, we put together a table to detail how SSW's total preferred coverage looks, on a trailing and forward basis.

SSW had EBDA/preferred coverage of 8.08X in Q2 '18, its most recent reporting quarter, and has averaged 7.72X over the past four quarters. Even just using net income, which includes non-cash depreciation and amortization, SSW's coverage has averaged 3.55X on a TTM basis:

We added in the new SSW-I total payouts and projected SSW's Q2 '18 preferred distributions for four quarters, to come up with an estimated annual total preferred distributions figure of $85.56M:

Assuming that SSW's trailing net income and D&A remains flat, in this example, gives us an annual net income/Preferred coverage factor of 2.84X. Adding back non-cash D&A gives us an annual EBDA/preferred coverage factor of 6.16X.

It looks like SSW will have no trouble amply covering its total preferred payouts moving forward. In fact, SSW's trailing net income figure is deceptively low, because it only includes two quarters of the higher net earnings from its new assets, which were ~$68M/quarter, which would equal $272M/year.

New Assets Are Pumping Up Earnings - In late March '18, management announced that it had acquired the remaining 89% it did not own of Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI") from affiliates of The Carlyle Group and the minority owners of GCI.

"GCI's fleet of 18 modern containerships is comprised of high-quality 10,000 TEU and 14,000 TEU eco-class vessels, representing a total of 204,000 TEU. Of these 18 vessels, there are currently 16 on-the-water vessels with the remaining two newbuild vessels scheduled for delivery during the second quarter of 2018. "GCI's current fleet will contribute approximately $1.3 billion toward Seaspan's contracted future revenues, increasing Seaspan's total contracted future revenues to approximately $5.6 billion. In calendar year 2019, with an 18-vessel fleet, GCI is expected to generate $185 million to $200 million in annual EBITDA." (Source: SSW site)

Taxes:

SSW's dividends are reported on a 1099, not a K-1, and are treated as qualified dividend income.

"Under current law, subject to holding period requirements and certain other limitations, dividends received with respect to publicly traded shares by a shareholder that is a U.S. citizen or resident individual, trust or estate (a Non-Corporate U.S. Shareholder), generally will be treated as "qualified dividend income" that is taxable to such Non-Corporate U.S. Shareholder at preferential capital gain tax rates."

A Non-Corporate U.S. Shareholder must hold the Seaspan Shares for more than 60 days during the 121-day period that begins 60 days before the ex-dividend date.

"Qualified dividend income is taxed at a preferential maximum rate of 0%, 15%, or 20%, depending on the income level of the taxpayer. However, if the above listed conditions are not satisfied or if the U.S. shareholder is a U.S. corporation, then that part of the Distribution characterized as dividends should be treated as ordinary income taxable at the regular graduated income tax rates."

However, if the dividend payments exceed SSW's earnings, they are treated as a non-taxable return of capital.

Earnings:

SSW had very robust Q2 '18 earnings, thanks to those new GCI vessels, with revenue up 37.7%, EBITDA up 16%, and net earnings up 140%. CAFD slipped 5%, but was up 38% vs. Q1 '18. Q2 '17 also had a one-time $31M asset sale gain.

Revenue, net earnings, and EBITDA hit company records in Q2 '18:

Risks:

Dilution of common shares - We currently favor the preferred shares over the common shares, since there will be dilution to the common shares, due to warrants issued earlier in 2018. In mid-February 2018, management announced that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, run by billionaire Prem Watsa, made a US$250 million investment in Seaspan 5.5% interest bearing unsecured debentures and Class A Common Share purchase warrants.

"There are 38,461,359 warrants, each exercisable into one share of our Class A common stock at an exercise price of $6.50 per share. Each warrant is exercisable within seven years." (Source: SSW site)

On 7/17/18, SSW announced,

"The exercise by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (collectively, "Fairfax") of all the warrants issued to Fairfax on the closing of Fairfax's first debenture investment of $250 million on February 14, 2018, resulting in the acquisition by Fairfax of approximately 38.46 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $6.50 per share for proceeds of $250 million." "The exercise of these warrants is part of a definitive agreement with Fairfax, previously announced on May 31, 2018, which provides that Fairfax will immediately exercise all of the warrants that will be issued to Fairfax in January 2019 in connection with the closing of Fairfax's second debenture investment of $250 million pursuant to the subscription agreement dated March 13, 2018. Upon exercise of the warrants in January 2019, Fairfax will acquire another approximately 38.46 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $6.50 per share, for an aggregate exercise price of $250 million, bringing its total equity investment in Seaspan to $500 million." "In consideration for the early exercise by Fairfax of these two tranches of warrants, which by their terms would not have expired until 2025 and 2026, respectively, Seaspan issued today to Fairfax additional warrants to acquire 25 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $8.05 per share, which warrants have a seven year term. In addition, Seaspan and Fairfax have amended the terms of the existing debentures that were issued on February 14, 2018, and the new debentures that will be issued on or about January 15, 2019, to allow Fairfax to call for early redemption of some or all of those debentures on each respective anniversary date of issuance."

As of August 02, 2018, Fairfax owned ~22% of Seaspan's common equity. (Source: SSW site)

With ~146M shares (diluted average), currently outstanding, the additional 38M and 25M common share amounts represent a ~43% potential dilution of SSW's common shares. However, it hasn't kept a lid on the common price, which was $9.31 on 8/30/18. While management lauded the new alliance with Fairfax, that share dilution is something for common shareholders to be aware of.

Trade War Fallout - If the current trade war continues to escalate, it could dampen demand for SSW's vessels, which could pressure earnings. Given the coverage cushion, payout and liquidation seniority that the preferreds have, this is one more reason to favor them over the common shares. One mitigating factor though is that SSW has long-term contracts for its fleet.

When asked about this issue on the Q2 '18 earnings call, CEO Chen responded,

"The impact from the above numbers so far is relatively limited with the widest threat in terms of the further trade war that is going on. The potential impact, it could be about 5.6% of the global container trade and that is translate into about 59% of the trans-pacific volumes. That being said, as for Seaspan we as we said it earlier, the majority of our fleet is in long-term charter."

New Development:

Last week, on 10/3/18, SSW announced that,

"it has entered into a binding term sheet for a potential investment of up to US$200 million in the restructured Swiber Holdings Ltd., a publicly traded Singaporean offshore engineering, procurement and construction business that owns five maritime vessels. The investment is expected to be funded in two tranches, i) US$20 million upon closing in exchange for an 80% economic interest in the restructured Swiber Group, and ii) an incremental US$180 million to be invested in a US$1 billion LNG-to-power project in Vietnam (the "Project") under development, in exchange for economic interests in the Project. Seaspan intends to fund the investment with cash on hand. Closing of the first tranche is expected to occur in the first part of 2019. The closing of the second tranche of the investment is subject to numerous conditions." (Source: SSW site)

Financials:

SSW's management has improved the company's ROA, ROE, and operating margin over the past two quarters, but its trailing debt leverage has increased. Trailing net debt/EBITDA stood at 7.56X as of 6/30/18, but, in light of the big increase in EBITDA from SSW's new vessels, it seems reasonable to look at this leverage with a different measurement - net debt/annualized quarterly EBITDA.

Based upon Q2 '18 EBITDA of $178.62M, SSW's leverage was 5.98X, as of 6/30/18.

Debt:

SSW took on more debt in order to finance the GCI vessels acquisition, which pushed its total borrowings up to $4.54B as of 6/30/18, vs. $3.13B a year earlier.

Management is focused the company's leverage - they made a move to lower its cost of capital, by redeeming its 10.5% Preferred F shares on 7/23/18, after the end of the quarter.

"We are firmly committed to deleveraging and improve moving ourselves towards investment grade." (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

(Source: SSW site)

On 9/16/18, SSW prepaid two credit facilities which were secured by 6 of its vessels. This will expand Seaspan's pool of unencumbered vessels from 12 as at June 30, 2018, to 18 by October 2018.

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer of Seaspan, commented,

"Seaspan's management team remains committed to its stated strategic priorities for the Company, which include de-leveraging and adding flexibility to the Company's capital structure. We expect to continue strengthening our balance sheet as we position the Company for future growth." (Source: SSW site)

Options:

Summary:

We rate the SSW-I preferreds a buy, based upon their strong coverage and attractive yield. All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW.PI, SSW.PH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.