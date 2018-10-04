22nd Century Will Reap Massive Benefits From FDA Decree

About this time last year, I bought into a stock, 22nd Century Group (XXII); I wrote about it here. 22nd Century specializes in reengineering and breeding plants, specifically tobacco and, to a lesser extent, cannabis. The plants are geared towards lower levels of harmful components, such as nicotine and THC, respectively. The company has had a great deal of success in their science, but is not profitable. Recently, the FDA has released a mandate that all cigarette companies produce cigarettes with Very Low Nicotine levels. Wouldn't you know it, but the only company in the world with patents on low level nicotine cigarettes is 22nd Century. And, yet the company's stock is stuck in the mud; there was no substantial rally on the news. The company has very strong fundamentals but weak financials. Despite that, I believe that the company's stock will move up with significance and surpass recent highs.

22nd Century Group XXII

The FDA Rule for Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes

As mentioned, 22nd Century has patents where they have engineered tobacco and cannabis plants to yield lower levels of nicotine and THC. The company has some 23 active patent applications with another 26 patents having been granted. Most of these deal with the changing of nucleic acids of nicotine. The net result is that the company has been successful in their pursuit of lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes. In fact, according to 22nd Century's website, the amount of nicotine reduction the company is able to achieve is 97%. They are the only company that has the ability to do so, thus, through their patents, they have ultimately locked up the industry on Very Low Nicotine in cigarettes.

Unfortunately, consumers of cigarettes have not been proactive in their pursuit of low level nicotine as a way of reducing their habit of smoking. Enter the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has been given the edict by Congress to proactively reduce cigarette consumption and addiction.

According to the FDA's website, the Administration is committed to reducing addiction of cigarettes by openly attacking the amount of nicotine in cigarettes. This is the first attempt of the Administration to reduce addiction not through taxation or warning labels but via reducing nicotine.

The Journal of the American Medical Association just recently published findings of how much more lower the addiction levels were in immediately reducing nicotine levels in consumers as opposed to a gradual reduction. This was a key question that the FDA had regarding their program and the results they may achieve from it; the report's release was timely with regards to the FDA's plans for reducing nicotine levels.

The FDA's program to have cigarette manufacturers start selling Very Low Nicotine cigarettes has been met with a lot of pushback from the cigarette manufacturers. Reynolds American had this to say:

"Commercialization of such products [tobaccos with very low levels of nicotine] is also made difficult by: (1) the fact that genome editing technology (CRISPR-cas9) currently does not appear to be available to tobacco companies; and (2) the various patent restrictions on the use of certain genetic-engineering techniques (the patents on nicotine synthesis pathway genes, for example, are held almost exclusively by 22nd Century Group)." Emphasis added

The company goes on to say that it would take some 20 years to comply with the FDA rule. This would equate to a 20-year head-start by 22nd Century. At the same time, in order to comply, Philip Morris (PM) stated that it would cost $10-12 billion to extract the nicotine out of the plants to comply. The other alternative is to use technology to bioengineer the plants, "but this would take about 20 years" - for the record, the market capitalization of 22nd Century Group is $339 million at the time of this writing. On the day of the announcement of the FDA, Altria (MO) as well as British American Tobacco PLC ADR (BTI) traded lower, along with Philip Morris and 22nd Century.

Despite the pushback given by these major corporations, and the stock performance at the time of the news release, 22nd Century released a statement to the FDA providing the information for the immediate feasibility of the rule. 22nd Century Group can fully comply at this time and can produce these Very Low Nicotine cigarettes immediately.

Pessimistic outlook?

In the United States, annual cigarette consumption, although declining, is 267 billion:

Let me do the math for you: 267 billion cigarettes are sold annually in the United States. By edict of the Food and Drug Administration, the future of cigarettes is that they have Very Low Nicotine levels. 22nd Century has a virtual patented-lock on this since they are the only company in the world that has the technology to do this. The total revenue for tobacco in the United States is some $124 billion annually.

That means that a huge number of transformations need to take place in the tobacco industry. When you look at the picture laid out before you regarding the production of very low nicotine cigarettes, and considering the FDA's rule in place, you would think that 22nd Century Group would be the biggest take-over target in the history of the stock market. You would be the only person to think that, considering the stock price movement. The release of the FDA rule came in March of this year. The stock went up slightly and then fell below the pre-release levels. If it is going to take billions of dollars for major tobacco manufacturers to extract nicotine out of cigarettes, or 20 years to come up with the research to bioengineer the tobacco plant to achieve this, would the purchase of a $339 million company be an easy, and very inexpensive alternative?

Keep in mind that if one company were to purchase 22nd Century, the other companies would still have to go through the process of extraction or coming up with engineering capabilities to change the tobacco plant. Therefore, whichever company purchased 22nd Century could then sell their products, at costly licensing fees, to their competitors. Again, wouldn't this push the value of 22nd Century's stock higher? Essentially, 22nd Century has a virtual lock on $124 billion in annual revenue. Their market capitalization is merely $339 million.

Given that, 22nd Century would be wise to not sell out. This company could enter into a license with the major tobacco firms and sell their technology thusly; The tobacco firm would be doing all of the work of growing and harvesting their products. 22nd Century would merely get licensing fees. This would turn the company into a cash cow. Yet, the stock remains subdued.

Institutional ownership and Russell Index Inclusion

Just recently, 22nd Century has been added to the Russell 2000, the Russell 3000 and the Russell Global Indexes. Generally speaking, when a stock is added to an index, there is an increase in the stock's price. In the case of 22nd Century, the inclusion of the Russell 2000 occurred in June of this year, where the share price was trading at ~$2.20; the company's stock is now up ~$0.50 since. I would like to believe that the inclusion of the stock into the Russell indexes was the catalyst for the move higher, but I get a sense that no matter what good news befalls 22nd Century, it appears to be largely immune. Again, 267 billion cigarettes consumed annually while being the only company in the world capable of producing the legally required product.

Still, inclusion into an index raises the profile for a company. Basically, in order to be included into the Russell index, a company needs to have a certain market capitalization. In the case of the Russell 2000 & 3000, the company needs to be in the top 2,000 and 3,000 market capitalization of companies being traded. For entry into the Russell 2000, the company would have the market capitalization of the bottom Russell 3000. For entry into the Russell 3000, a company would have to have a market capitalization of the top 3,000 companies in the United States. There are many mutual funds that allow for investors to purchase the Russell indexes. Therefore, these funds would need to begin the process of accumulating shares of the company. I have no idea of when the process of a mutual fund adding a company into a fund begins, but I am certain it begins after the initial announcement of the addition into an index.

Here is a breakdown of stock ownership in 22nd Century. The company has a total of 124.38 million shares outstanding. Their float is 114.49 million. By percentage:

28.67% Institutions

12.38% Insiders

58.95% General Public

My thinking is that the institutional ownership percent increases. Indeed, that may actually be occurring as I type. I found an article dated August 7 which had institutional ownership, on a percentage basis, at 15.50%, whereas the data coming from above is via Yahoo and shows 28.67%, an increase of 13.17% of ownership. The general public saw a decline from 76.65% to the 58.95%.

And a breakdown of the short positions as of (Sept. 13, 2018):

Shares Short: 17.35M

Short Ratio: 9.96

Short % of Float: 15.05%

Personally, I think this would be one of the last companies I would want to be short, but the intention of markets is to have both buyers and sellers meet. And, so they have. But sellers may feel a squeeze at some point, and evaluating this stock, that 'some point' may arrive sooner. Total trade volume, on average 1.83 million. The number of shorts is some 9 days' worth of volume, should there ever be any cleaning out of the shorts, so to speak.

The shift in institutional investors bodes well with me. Institutions tend not to exit trades very often, nor do they speculate on a regular basis. I see the inclusion in the indexes as being a positive as these institutions hold on to their positions on a long-term basis. But that may also mean some volatility. On a daily basis, ~2 million shares are trading hands. If the percentage of available shares decreases because institutions acquire more shares, and then subsequently hold on to them for longer periods of time, then the stock price may be susceptible to larger swings when a member of the general public makes a trade. This assumes that the general public still trade the same quantity on a daily basis, but that the availability declines as institutional investor holdings increases. This works both ways, of course, with stocks moving higher as individuals buy and lower when they sell. Ultimately, I feel, the price is likely to trend higher. It might get there on a much rougher road, though.

Financials

As I mentioned, 22nd Century Group is losing money and for the foreseeable future, that trend looks to be intact. The company has been adding funds via stock issuance, one of the downsides of investing in an emerging company. This dilutes future earnings because there are more shares outstanding.

Revenue 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Total Revenue 6,914.913 6,116.039 5,940.656 4,530.865 Cost of Revenue 6,753.199 6,044.461 5,869.247 4,871.234 Gross Profit 161.714 71.578 71.409 -340.369 Operating Expenses Research Development 4,781.407 2,516.769 1,217.743 784.587 Selling General and Administrative 2,118.6 2,231.501 2,375.106 1,914.48 Total Operating Expenses 13,955.425 11,084.811 9,713.965 7,804.946 Operating Income or Loss -7,040.512 -4,968.772 -3,773.309 -3,274.081 Income from Continuing Operations Total Other Income/Expenses Net 301.86 6,355.26 37.727 -42.553 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes -7,040.512 -4,968.772 -3,773.309 -3,274.081 Income Before Tax -6,738.652 1,386.488 -3,735.582 -3,316.634 Net Income From Continuing Ops -6,738.652 1,386.488 -3,735.582 -3,316.634

Revenue has continually been increasing along with gross profits. The company has been adding approximately 9% in total revenue per quarter. That is a fairly healthy pace. That would add about 20% of total revenue to their bottom line for the year of 2018 (The fiscal calendar ends December 30). In 2017, the company lost -$707,000. So far in 2018, from the perspective of gross profits, the company has ~$233,000 in gross profits. If the trend of adding 9% per quarter continues for the next two quarters, then 2018 will clear $8,000,000. With that, if gross profits remain positive, then the company should be about $250,000 for Q3 and another $285,000. These are my projections based on the quarterly returns and their increases the company has had over the past couple of quarters. First, the 9% average that the company has been achieving is high.

The company has one analyst that has future revenue at $21 million. So far this year, the company has printed $13 million. That would mean the company is about to print two quarters that are well below the average trend. Again, 22nd Century does not seem to get credit where it is due.

Research and development continues to expand at 22nd Century. This is where a lot of the losses are derived in the bottom line. The company continues to do research in nicotine studies. There are currently 27 separate studies being conducted by the company with regards to its nicotine products. On the one hand, the company has already released its feasibility of meeting the FDA mandate. On the other hand, the company continues to learn more of the benefits of its products, and I think this just reinforces the company's position as having very strong fundamentals.

Conclusion

I have looked at 22nd Century as an opportunity that comes around once-in-a-great-while. The company is an emerging stock and, slowly, the revenues are increasing. The company may need to sell more stock as time goes forward to meet operating needs, diluting future earnings. But look at the assets in what they own: Their patents. The FDA has mandated that all cigarettes by Very Low Nicotine. 22nd Century is the only company in the world that has these products. This is a lock on potentially $124 billion in revenue per year. The competition must be looking at this company as a cheap alternative to investing in the process, along with the time it would take.

I bought 22nd Century for my portfolio some time ago, and I expect this will pay out nicely as time goes forward. But holding on to this stock has been an exercise in patients. I think the immediate prospects for this company are that one of the bigger players steps in and acquires this company. If not, perhaps 22nd Century licenses out their product to the major manufacturers. It almost seems as if it is locked up. Despite that, the company's stock remains moribund. I am weighing this and continue to look for what it is that is keeping the stock so low. For now, I am going to continue to hold on to this stock and may add in more positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XXII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.