Palo Alto Networks To Acquire RedLock For Multi-Cloud Security

PANW is likely valuing the deal on a team and technology basis.

Palo Alto Networks has announced a deal to acquire RedLock For $173 million in cash.

Quick Take

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has announced it has agreed to acquire RedLock for $173 million.

RedLock operates as a multi-cloud cybersecurity threat defense company.

PANW is likely acquiring RedLock on a technology basis to speed its time-to-market in the rapidly evolving cloud-agnostic security market.

Target Company

Menlo Park, California-based RedLock was founded in 2015 to develop a multi-cloud-based security threat defense system for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Varun Badhwar, who was previously Co-Founder and VP of Products & Field Operations at CipherCloud.

Below is an overview video of the company’s solutions:

(Source: RedLock)

RedLock’s primary offerings include:

CIS Compliance

GDPR Compliance

HIPAA Compliance

NIST Compliance

PCI Compliance

Company partners or major customers include VMware (VMW), Amgen, USTRANSCOM, and Genpact.

Investors have invested $12 million in the company and include Sierra Ventures, Storm Ventures, and Dell Technology Capital, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global cloud security market is projected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2017 to $12.7 billion by 2022.

This represents a stunning CAGR of 25.5% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increased adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Internet of Things (IoT) trends, a rise in adoption of cloud-based security services, increasing demand for cloud computing & increasing government initiatives, and the emergence of smart cities.

Major competitive vendors that provide cloud security services include:

Threat Stack

CloudCheckr

CloudPassage

Dome9 Security

Netskope

Cloudvisory

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

PANW disclosed the acquisition price as $173 million in cash but didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

A review of the firm’s most recent10-K filing indicates that as of July 31, 2018, it had $3.4 billion in cash and short-term investments and $3.7 billion in liabilities excluding deferred revenue.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended July 31, 2018, was $925 million.

PANW is acquiring RedLock to bolt on to its existing multi-cloud security offering that was bolstered by its acquisition earlier in 2018 of Evident.io

As PANW stated in the deal announcement,

Palo Alto Networks will combine the Evident and RedLock technologies to provide customers with cloud security analytics, advanced threat detection, continuous security, and compliance monitoring in a single offering anticipated early next year. The company expects that the new offering will help security teams respond faster to the most critical threats by replacing manual investigations with automated, real-time remediation and reports that highlight an organization's cloud risks.

In the past 12 months, PANW’s stock price has risen 48% vs. the S&P 500 Index 15%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

PANW is acquiring RedLock as part of a cloud-agnostic strategy to provide clients with security analytics tools that work seamlessly across multiple environments.

Given RedLock’s young age of three years, it is likely the deal was valued on the technology rather than any revenues RedLock may have generated.

What is notable is that the purchase price of $173 million is significantly greater than a ‘buy vs. build’ calculation would lead one to assume. I imagine that PANW is acquiring RedLock not only to gain the underlying technology but to also increase its go-to-market speed in a rapidly evolving space.

In short, the cost of building it in-house may not be just the capitalized cost of development, but the loss of revenue and market share over the 2 - 3-year period it would take to build these capabilities.

The deal is scheduled to close by the end of October assuming satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

