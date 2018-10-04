Why Micron Will Always Be Cyclical

Our first article on Micron Technology Inc. (MU) received more than 600 comments as we discussed why the low P/E and five bucks will buy people a latte. One recurring response we got, which summarized the bull thesis was:

"There are currently only three major players and they have shown a desire to prevent flooding the market."

Essentially the argument is that oligopoly will succeed in restricting supply and put a hard floor on prices. We present below why we think that is rather wishful thinking.

1) Two markets, DRAM and NAND

Micron makes money of two kinds of products, DRAM and NAND. While NAND is the smaller of the two, it is still very large as a percentage of Micron's revenues.

Here, there are more than three players consisting of five major and a few minor players.

The market may appear to be an oligopoly but certainly the current pricing appears not to show any advantage from that as NAND prices are dropping rapidly.

2) DRAM market does have an oligopoly...sort of

With three major and two minor manufacturers the oligopoly argument is stronger in this case.

However, when we look further back into the last cyclical pricing downturn, we find that the scenario was hardly different. The top three controlled 93.1% of the market. While not as impressive as 98%, there was certainly minimal risk that the lower tier players would flood the market.

Going back even further we see that the top four controlled about 92% of the market share.

Our point is that few players have always existed in this space and people believing this time is different are likely to be very unpleasantly surprised.

3) The biggest reason why there are issues with oversupply

DRAM and NAND are extremely fast growing markets. While that may sound like a good thing, it comes with a unique problem. Forecasting. Just see projections for bit demand growth a few years out.

Source: Gartner

Those are rather impressive numbers, but they are for the most part educated guesses. Pretty much no one can forecast exponentially rising demand that far out with even remote accuracy. But all industry capex decisions are based on this.

If demand comes in slightly softer, growing at 4% less than forecasted, the industry lands with 17% overcapacity in four years. Capex decisions are made multiple years out, and while they can be slowed down, the companies in general will try their best to capture whatever market there is.

Looking forward, 2019 will see the biggest the additions in capacity since 2007. Anyone have any memories of why that level of enthusiasm might signal a problem?

4) Deflation never sleeps

What's about the best known fact about NAND and DRAM markets is the rather astronomical deflation that's embedded in it.

Prices fall briskly per GB, pretty much every year without fail. One reason is that technology always is progressing and there's always production for a more advanced form of DRAM coming online periodically which pushes every other price down. However, we saw some slowdown in 2016 capacity additions (see previous chart) and that led to an actual pricing surge in 2018 for DRAM. Rest assured, this was temporary and the large supply additions in 2017 and 2018 along with forecasted additions in 2019 will start the downward trend once more. Even brief periods where supply is higher than demand can see prices plummet at annualized rates of 50% or more.

5) The ever shrinking pie

With all the demand growth out there and with forecasts projecting doubling times of under three years, the revenue pie does not really appear to be growing.

Source: Gartner

In fact DRAM revenues are forecasted to less than half current levels in three years. Now the people making these forecasts have obviously taken into account the superlative growth trends, in fact they are the same people making those projections. Yet, we will be back at 2014 revenues in a few years. Try and put Micron's financial statements back at 2014 revenue numbers and bump up the depreciation expense (due to much higher recent capex) to come up with what kind of earnings they will produce. We will give you a hint, there won't be a positive EPS.

Conclusion

The one interesting aspect of all of these forecasts is that no one is even projecting a slowdown in growth or a recession anywhere on the horizon. We will have one sooner or later (we are betting on relatively sooner). But regardless multiple data points tell us that technology, specially semiconductors are cruising for a bruising.

Can the oligopoly increase prices by cutting supply? We don't see this as a strong possibility over longer periods in this deflationary markets. For example in 2008-2009, the industry actually took some 10% capacity offline as capacity utilization plummeted. We can see this in 2009 Micron presentation.

That was quite the effort and it did briefly arrest the decline in DRAM pricing.

But the longer term trend reasserted itself pretty quickly. For the industry to actually succeed would require rather intense coordination on current production and capex for multiple years. Even if the big 3 agreed, there's no guarantee that a smaller player would not try and steal market share by producing more. We remain skeptical whether the few players can carve out a happy medium. Time will tell.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referenced are in Canadian dollars. Tipranks: Hold

