6 High-Quality Income Opportunities To Consider

The point is not about finding the “best” investments, but instead finding solid and suitable opportunities.

This article looks at just three criteria to get your possibilities down from thousands to just a handful.

With thousands of opportunities to consider, the individual stock selection world can be difficult to navigate.

One of the toughest things to do in the investing world is to decide where to allocate capital. Even if you select the broad category of “equity”, there are literally thousands of possibilities.

One way to combat this is to simply commit to owning a broad selection of businesses via a low-cost index fund. You get average results, which 1) if used consistently enough put you on a path to well above average personal finance results and 2) generate returns that are often above average once fees are taken into consideration.

However, if you’re committed to selecting individual securities (there are many reasons to go this route), the problem remains: thousands of possibilities and only so much time.

A solution is to let others do the legwork for you. For instance, many dividend growth investors will have a minimum dividend increase mark like 10 or 25 years. Another possibility is that you could use a screen, like I will detail below.

Suppose for this illustration that you want to find a group of high-quality securities with a below average valuation coupled with a solid income stream. Value Line happens to have a stock-screening tool that will help you with this endeavor.

The company assigns a “financial strength” rating to the securities it researches – ranging from “A++” (best), all the way down to “C” (worst). There are nine ratings in all. The universe of assigned financial strength ratings includes 4,700 securities.

That’s a lot. So, let’s scale it back and only think about the upper echelon, only those securities with “A++” ratings. This brings the universe of possibilities down from 4,700 to 74 names.

Now, keep in mind that this excludes a whole bunch of great businesses like Colgate Palmolive (CL), JPMorgan (JPM), Lowe's (LOW), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and hundreds more. The idea of “quality” is going to vary from one opinion to the next, and it's not going to be a perfect indicator of future returns. Instead, it’s simply a starting place.

From this point of 74 names (representing just ~1.6% of your starting universe), let’s think about valuation. An “appropriate” valuation varies greatly from business to business, but for our screening sake, let’s look for securities that have a current price-to-earnings ratio of 16 or below. Our 74 names drop to just 10.

Here again great businesses – Apple (AAPL), Visa (V), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), etc. – are excluded.

Finally, for the income component, let’s think about securities trading with a dividend yield of at least 2%. That excludes names like Goldman Sachs (GS), FedEx (FDX) and Oracle (ORCL). It leaves us with these six names:

Franklin Resources (BEN), AT&T (T), IBM (IBM), CVS (CVS), Intel (INTC) and Verizon (VZ).

Here’s what it looks like in table form:

Keep in mind that this is based on Value Line’s information, so other screens or your own view may differ depending on the data that you input (trailing earnings versus forward earnings, for example).

From 4,700 names, you’re suddenly down to six (the 0.13% top of the class, as it were) by just using three criteria. This doesn’t mean that these six names are the best place to invest today. Instead, they meet your criteria and could warrant further attention.

There are pros and cons that should be weighed. For instance, AT&T looks quite interesting with a dividend yield near 6% and a P/E ratio close to 11. It looks that much more interesting when you know that this high starting dividend has been raised every year for decades. On the other hand, the integration of Time Warner is a big unknown and the debt load, while serviceable currently, is massive.

Then again, the current price is a reflection of these unknowns. As Buffett says, “you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus.” If you wait for the clouds to clear, you may be “rewarded” with only a higher price to pay down the line.

A similar story could be told for a firm like Verizon. Naturally, it’s in the same industry as AT&T, sharing many of the same characteristics as it relates to dividend history and yield, valuation, and debt load.

Even companies like Franklin Resources and IBM share similarities. The industry is not the same, but both represent a stagnant or declining legacy businesses with solid dividend histories. If you believe that each will ultimately fail, neither looks attractive. On the other hand, if you believe that a bit of growth can formulate (either via the top line picking up, share repurchases or adapting to new initiatives), it doesn’t take much to make for an interesting investment thesis.

CVS sits in a similar albeit “growth-ier” boat. Concerns about acquisitions, Amazon (AMZN) competition and the industry in general are ever present. Yet, thus far, the company has been able to continue to grow, making the lower share price in the last few years more and more attractive.

Finally, Intel has sort of “backed into” a lower valuation in the way of exceptional earnings growth as of late. The share price is up more than 50% in the last two and a half years, but earnings per share are anticipated to be ~80% higher since 2015. The question, given Intel’s strong but somewhat cyclical earning past, is whether or not growth will continue or plateau.

The point is not that these are the six best investments today. For every one, you can name legitimate concerns about future prospects. There are always concerns. Instead, it’s about narrowing down your investment focus and flipping over the rocks. Here’s a subset of stocks that fit a broad criteria, now you decide by digging deeper if any deserve your capital. Sometimes the most interesting opportunities are not those with obvious positives (and are priced as such). Instead, it’s the ones that look a bit worse off or less certain, but the share price/valuation is materially lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, BEN, T, IBM, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.