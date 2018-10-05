Will Higher Interest Rates Negatively Impact Stocks? - Today's Editors' Picks

Opinions vary on the impact that higher rates will have on the U.S. stock market. In his Editors’ Pick, veteran macro contributor Gary Gordon argues that changes in interest rates, being too low for too long, are more threatening than many think. To what extent do you think the Fed under Powell will raise rates? How will it impact U.S. investors?

Comment of the day, by contributor afeldner

Ask yourself a couple of questions:

1) Why are we not today demanding that we get more accurate data that includes some rationale: "P/Es are lower now- thanks to share buybacks and tax breaks." "GDP is way up suddenly- thanks to forced selling in front of the initiation of tariffs". "The housing market is roaring- thanks to record low interest rates that are now rising."

2) It is up to YOU. When things get ugly, your clients will come to you. No one from the companies we work for, or from the investment vendors we work with will be coming out to your office, will sit face to face with your clients, will apologize for getting it wrong and allowing their life savings to be decimated, or be there to reassure them that they will survive the collapse. Today they will talk about "great opportunities" like they ALWAYS do. Tomorrow it will be you alone who will clean up the mess.

2) Today, if you are not having a serious "risk" conversation with your clients, if you are not positioning your portfolios for the next wave, when would you?