Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (TURV) CEO Wayne Harding on Investor Update Call (Transcript)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (OTCQB:TURV) Investor Update Conference Call October 4, 2018

Executives

Wayne Harding - CEO and Acting CFO

John Stroh - Former Board member and water consultant

Analysts

Eric Peterson - Private investor

Tom Calder - Private investor

Gary Repovsch - Private investor

Greetings and welcome to Two Rivers Water & Farming investor update call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Wayne Harding

Jeremy, thank you. Hello and thank you for joining the Two Rivers Water & Farming Company investor update. My name is Wayne Harding, the Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer. Joining me today is John Stroh, a past Board member of Two Rivers, who now acts as one of our water consultants. John and I will provide information on what our plans mean to our investors, both current and future.

This call will provide additional information to you since our last investor call on December 7, 2017. I want to offer you a brief update, answer some common questions I have been receiving, and most importantly, discuss our plans. We will leave time in the end for questions.

I have received numerous inquiries about Two Rivers association with GrowCo, the subsidiary that Two Rivers formed in early 2014 to provide state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities to cannabis growers. Two Rivers through accounting rules had consolidated GrowCo and its financial reporting from inception through the quarter ending March 31, 2018. With the agreement of our independent auditors and supported by accounting standards, we have deconsolidated GrowCo effective April 1, 2018.

Two Rivers owns approximately one-third of the first greenhouse, named GrowCo Partners 1, that we refer to as GCP1. GCP1 evicted the prior tenant for lease violations and regained possession of its greenhouse in mid July of 2018. GCP1 management is pursuing a new tenant with a goal to have a new tenant in place by the end of this year.

Two Rivers also owns 10 million common shares of GrowCo out of an estimated 35 million outstanding, which represents about 29% ownership. On our books, we have fully impaired the value of this ownership. We are hopeful that GrowCo's management and its Board will be able to provide value for our ownership in the future.

For those shareholders that have been around for a while, in 2015 Two Rivers took additional 10 million GrowCo shares owned by us and placed the shares into escrow for the benefit of our 2015 shareholders. If and when GrowCo becomes a publicly traded entity, the plan is to distribute these shares to the 2015 holders. For GrowCo status and plans, I suggest that you contact GrowCo's management at info@trgrowco.com. That's TR for Two Rivers, info@trgrowco.com.

In 2013 as part of our metro district strategy, Two Rivers acquired 2,584 acres in eastern El Paso County, Colorado. El Paso County is home to Colorado Springs. Our land is about 30 minute drive east of Colorado Springs, is located just east of Schriever Air Force Base. Since late 2016, we have focused on divesting any non-strategic assets. This includes this land.

We have subdivided some of this acreage into 40 acre lots for sale. To date we have sold 10 of these lots and are bringing additional lots to the market soon. Our cost bases in the lots are $486 per acre and the net sales price to us is over $1,000 per acre. The majority of the proceeds is used to pay down debt.

Now I want to turn our attention to our hemp and water efforts. This year in our farm in Huerfano county, which we refer to as Butte Valley, we have set aside 6 acres out of 180 acres to test a hemp grow with a focus on high quality CBD oil. The hemp grow is being managed by an outside group. Two Rivers participates in a crop share. Indications to date show that this grow is coming along nicely, and in fact harvesting has already begun. We should note Two Rivers share of hemp crop by the end of this year.

We believe that there is a bright future with hemp production and Two Rivers can become more vertically integrated with hemp. From seed to marketplace, our opportunities increased significantly. To rapidly increase our hemp activity, we are investigating a strategic alliance with a hemp focused company to combine our farm land and water with this company's hemp expertise, extraction and hemp-derived products. As a first step toward hemp expansion, Two Rivers could expand hemp grow to the entire 180 acres of Butte Valley. We plan to focus on high-grade CBD derivatives that currently commands a very high price. If successful, we can always expand to additional acreage that we own.

Now let me speak about our most precious asset, water. As you know, water, especially in Western states, is governed by complex laws and rights. I am going to attempt to keep this very high level. After my high level overview, John Stroh will join us for on-the-ground perspective.

In Colorado, there are many water rights and of these there are two basic types of prior appropriation water rights, direct flow rights and storage rights. Direct flow takes water directly from a stream to its place of use. Storage rights puts water into a reservoir for later use. It is important to have both, thereby having the ability to use water and to store water to use at a future date. We have both. The detail of our water rights is shown in our annual 10-K filing.

Additionally, we have a water supply agreement with a soon-to-be-formed metropolitan district in Huerfano County. Under this agreement, we provide untreated water to this district for a fee of $6,500 per water tap. There are approximately three water taps per acre foot of water. This provides a value of $19,500 per acre foot of water. In order to begin our water sales, we plan to start a change of use of our water from agricultural use to municipal use. We anticipate water tap sales can begin at the end of 2019 or in 2020. John will have more to say about this potential change of use.

So, how do we make full utilization of our water assets? We need to raise significant capital through equity, debt, joint venture partners, or a combination. The considerable majority of this new capital is to rebuild our largest water storage container, the Cucharas reservoir. This reservoir is the largest privately held on-stream reservoir in Colorado.

Once, and if, the Cucharas reservoir and dams rebuild to the target of 35,000 acre feet of storage, based on water leased and storage revenue the dam could have a substantial increase in market value. Further, at full capacity this reservoir could account for nearly 10% of the state's current goal of an additional 400,000 acre feet of water storage by 2050.

I'll now turn the presentation over to John Stroh for a brief water and demand overview in our Two Rivers Basin in Southeast Colorado. John, all yours.

John Stroh

Thank you, Wayne, and I also thank all of you who joined this call. As Wayne indicated, I am a former Board member of Two Rivers and I live in Huerfano County on the Butte Valley farm which is owned by Two Rivers. My grandfather and great-grandfather worked for a company that built the reservoirs and diversion structures in the water basin where the Two Rivers Company owns its water assets. My family still owns the east shore of Cucharas reservoir and the canyon below the dam. The knowledge that I have of the water rights and the structures is first-hand plus years of study and research.

The single greatest financial opportunity in water investment occurs when demand increases from an irrigation use to a higher use such as municipal and domestic supply. When this change of use occurs, there is typically a 5 to 10-fold increase in the value of the water right. The State of Colorado Division of Water Resources recognizes 10 types of use. Most water rights are adjudicated for irrigation, which is the most prevalent use and more than 80% of all water rights in Colorado are utilized by farmers.

The water use that pays the most is that which benefits people in our growing population. To change use of a water right requires the owner to take the right through a legal proceeding in water court. The amount of water that can be changed to the new use in a new location is called consumptive use, which is the amount consumed by the crops typically grown with the water right historically. A water change case can usually be completed in 6 to 12 months. Two Rivers along with a Metropolitan district-to-be-formed has begun the necessary engineering.

There are numerous markets for our water assets. Wayne has mentioned the municipal supply to a metro district. Additionally, the city of Walsenburg is interested both in some direct supply through the proposed metro district system that will be built in the next few years and also in leasing water storage space in Cucharas reservoir. I have met personally with the City of Walsenburg representatives, the Colorado City metro district president and manager, and the general manager of the St. Charles Mesa Water District as well. Each of these have different needs and are quite interested in developing a relationship with Two Rivers and the newly formed metro district in hopes of securing new water supply.

A portion of the water rights will continue in agricultural uses as additional consumptive use is developed. Then, as demand continues to increase, more water can be converted to other uses. There is some demand now for augmentation water. Most irrigation wells cannot be pumped unless the aquifer is augmented from a surface source. My point is that as we change use of water rights, we should carefully consider and analyze the demand and have multiple uses available.

As an example, the current average market price per acre foot for a well supplying a greenhouse is $700 per acre foot per year rent. Renting space in a reservoir has varying rates, but several leases on the Arkansas River pay $200 or more per acre foot per year. In the upper basin, there is only four privately-held reservoirs, two of which are owned by Two Rivers. If more storage space is needed by anyone, they would have to work with Two Rivers or start from scratch to build new storage. Obviously building a new dam for Cucharas reservoir is expensive. However, the unique feature of a reservoir is that all in-priority water stored in this facility would be owned by Two Rivers. Once filled and managed carefully, a permanent pool can be maintained to carry our supply requirements through dry periods.

In this environment, very little happens without water. When you control the water, you control the future. I believe that Two Rivers is in a great position to develop its water assets for the benefit of the community where Two Rivers' water assets reside and for the benefit of our Two Rivers shareholders. Now back to you, Wayne, for a wrap-up.

Wayne Harding

Thank you, John. So, what does all this mean to you, our investor? As mentioned before, we are heavily dependent on future capital investment from both debt, equity and potentially strategic partnerships. Assuming that we can raise necessary capital, we will invest in building a new Cucharas dam, work on the water change of use for our metro district supply agreement, and lease water to other agricultural users.

We are waiting for the results and sales from our test hemp acreage. We are expecting good results, which will provide us a great base to expand our hemp production. We are also investigating becoming a full hemp vertically supply chain enterprise, which is seed, to plant, to extract, to products. This will allow us to capture much more revenue and profit as possible.

We'll now open the phones to questions from attendees. Jeremy, I turn it over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of [Eric Peterson] [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Peterson

I don't know how to track the price of marijuana, but I got it it's gone down quite a bit. How would you see that impacting what potential revenue you can get on the first greenhouse?

Wayne Harding

This is Wayne. So, when we first went into the GrowCo, and they are building the infrastructure, the greenhouses, where we were working with a model of the price per pound in Colorado being $2,000 to $2,500 per pound, we anticipated that price coming down. So we were looking at putting together models to see what tenants can afford and we used the price of $1,000 a pound, and that's how we came up with the price of $20 per square foot for leasing. Now that price per pound is around $800 to $1,000. So it's still within that realm. I will tell you that this one potential tenant we are working with, we have been quoting about that range of price for a long-term lease with them.

Eric Peterson

Little follow-up if I could, I gather [indiscernible] the damage to the premises and stuff. Is there any way you can control these guys once they have a lease and make sure they are not tearing the place up?

Wayne Harding

Sure, there are certain things that we can do. We have certainly learnt from past mistakes. One thing is, we need to get a strong financial tenant in there that pays a large security deposit and also that we believe can perform and are honest in their dealings. And we also have as a fallback position insurance, but we just really concentrate on getting the right tenant into that place and making sure that they have financial wherewithal and also expertise in growing the marijuana.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [Tom Calder] [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Calder

My question is more geared towards the cannabinoid because there is so many different companies doing research on, call it, medical marijuana but there is no THC in cannabinoid or growing the hemp. And the last time you guys grew hemp, you got frozen out. So, what are your plans because one person who recommended infinite CBD as a great source for CBD products, it was stated you can earn anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000 on just 1 acre of hemp. So I'd kind of like to have an idea, given that you already have all those water, all those land, what the future looks like over the next couple of years for CBD regardless of sativa or indica marijuana.

Wayne Harding

Okay, that's a good question. And so that is why in my scripted presentation I talked about let's see what the results are from our test grow, our crop share of 6 acres this year and see what the marketplace is. I've heard wild estimates anywhere from, you can't make any money on hemp or you could make like you mentioned $200,000 an acre on hemp. We prefer just to find out ourselves by actually doing that test crop. We do believe there is opportunity, large opportunities, in particularly certain varieties, particularly farmer-grade CBD, but we're going to take one step at a time and we'll be able to, once we know the information what we get from this test crop, we'll be able to share that with our investors.

Tom Calder

Okay. But if it's successful, will you be looking at aggressively expanding your growth?

Wayne Harding

Yes, we want to aggressively expand our acreage based upon our test grow this year. We have already started preliminary talks about that and also with potential partners to help us do that.

Tom Calder

Are you going to do any of it solo? So, if it's truly correct that you have a high-grade hemp, I mean if you made, I will discount it to $100,000 an acre, but even 50 acres, that would be $5 million worth of profit just for Two Rivers, which would be a healthy number for – because I've been in Two Rivers for over five years.

Wayne Harding

I appreciate your investment and your patience. And again, I don't want to quote future revenue numbers on something like hemp. I want to see the numbers myself and put together a plan for next year before we start saying numbers. But let me just leave it at that and move on.

Tom Calder

All right.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [Eric Peterson] [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Peterson

Vaguely I have heard numbers like the cost to rebuild the dam in $20 million. Is that about right?

Wayne Harding

Eric, Wayne again. And I'll have John comment because he's been talking to some contractors and construction. We did an estimate through a very large engineering company back in 2010 or 2011. They came up with a fee range between $30 million and $40 million to rebuild the dam. As we build our models, we're using the higher numbers, but as we start investigating and talking to particularly, they are large contractors but they are more local, we find that that number can come down significantly. But we don't have firm numbers yet, but of course that's part of the steps in getting the dam built, as drawing up the engineering diagrams and [indiscernible]. John, do you have anything else to add on that?

John Stroh

Yes, I would add that my conversations with a local firm that's based in Pueblo that actually do work internationally and they have won a number of national awards for some work they've done in the United States as well, and they are a roller compacted dam company. That's their specialty and what they do mostly. And they have quoted me a price going back to 2014 of $19 million to build a roller compacted dam that actually would be a little higher capacity than the one that we have to take down, which was about 50,000 acre-feet. And so, they were looking at somewhere around 42,000 acre-feet, and I'm sure those prices have gone up a little bit but I really do believe and I had a recent conversation with them that it would probably still be somewhere in the vicinity of $25 million or less.

Eric Peterson

Good. All right. What kind of financing can you contemplate getting this thing done? I mean, a straight debt deal or what are your general thoughts on how you're going to raise that much money?

Wayne Harding

So, it would be great to do either a straight debt deal, and we've gotten some proposals in already, but we think that they're asking for too much, and so we continue to look at our different alternatives on that. The other thing that we're looking at is what I think would be very beneficial to us, is to find a strategic partner that has experience in water, and water collection, water distribution, that's either maybe a public or non-public company or maybe an infrastructure provider, debt or private equity that will come alongside us, so that we don't have to worry a great amount about debt service and burn rate but we prosper together. So that's another alternative and that's why I mentioned a couple of times 'strategic partners' when it comes to this dam financing and financing the development, the entire infrastructure in the Two Rivers basin.

Eric Peterson

Got you. Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [Gary Repovsch] [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Gary Repovsch

I am just going to follow-up on the last person that asked the question. So, it sounds as though you were talking to people on both ends of the spectrum. You're talking to people regarding the water and also talking to people regarding the marijuana growth part. So I'm just wondering, have you started that process, is it pretty fairly far along or just now starting it, can you give some kind of an idea of how far you are along in maybe securing some strategic partnerships?

Wayne Harding

Right, Gary. So, in terms of the dam, we have been trying to raise money for the dam in up for the last I would say 10 to 12 months, and it's really taken off in terms of really focusing on that I'd say the last five to six months. Again, it's not an easy debt offering to place. In terms of a strategic partner with the dam, we've talked to a few. Those couple of people have turned us down but we have a list of a couple of other people that we are trying to reach out to.

Plus talk about – and you mentioned marijuana. I prefer to use the word CBD focused hemp, which just recently last week I believe was taken off as [Class 2] [ph] of the Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. Now it's in Schedule V. But it has to be less than 0.1% of THC.

We have been talking to one particular strategic partner since February of this year and we are making great progress. I will also tell you there is a backup plan. For example, probably hardly a week doesn't go by, it is kind of like hemp mania out there, hardly a week doesn't go by I think I don't get a call or an e-mail from somebody wanting to lease our land to grow hemp. So, we can always fall back on that, particularly if we are capital constrained next year.

Gary Repovsch

Great. And so then I just have one follow-up question, and that is, if these strategic initiatives work, either one or both, what about maybe getting us off this exchange and maybe making it a little bit, getting us to a better exchange like a NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange or something? Is there any talk about doing that or is there any planning for doing that sort of thing?

Wayne Harding

Yes, there is. This one strategic partner is very, very keen on up-listing, is what we call it. All of you, you've been – I think it was either you or maybe Eric or somebody who have been an investor for a long time, I believe about three or four years ago in an Annual Meeting we passed a – because it might take a reverse split to be able to meet the reversing pricing requirements – so we actually had approved about three years ago, four years ago, from our shareholders a reverse split only contingent upon, strictly contingent upon us up-listing and doing the stock price. So, we still have that in mind and we'd love to do that.

Gary Repovsch

Okay. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Operator

Mr. Harding, there are no further questions at this time.

Wayne Harding

Great, Jeremy. Thank you so much. So, everyone, thank you for your time today. If you were unable to get to your question or you just didn't want to do it in public, you can e-mail us your question at info@2riverswater.com. You can also contact our Investor Relations person, Carl, who can be reached at 410-493-4876. We appreciate your past support and patience as we attempt to acquire additional capital for the improvements of our water assets and associated land, thereby increasing value for all our shareholders. Thank you. Have a good day.

