RPC Looks To Have A Quiet Period Ahead

RPC, Inc. (RES) provides specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to the E&P producers in the U.S. and the international markets. Limited margin expansion and the Permian capacity constraint issue will keep RES’s growth muted in the next couple of quarters. However, in the medium-to-long term, the energy market’s growth will take over the short-term headwind and will accelerate growth for RES. In 2018 so far, RES’s stock price has gone down 36% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by nearly 2% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Before we get into the details, let us understand the business first.

Positive drivers for RES

RPC, Inc. has two segments - Technical Services (96% of Q2 revenues) and Support Services (4% of Q2 revenues). RES’s Technical Services offerings range from pressure pumping to downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, well control, wireline, and fishing. Its Support Services performs value-added completion, production, and maintenance services directly to a customer’s well. RES focuses primarily on onshore energy operations. Revenues from the offshore energy services accounted for only 2% of its revenues in FY2017.

Positive indicators point to a turnaround: The energy market has seen sharp swings in fortune in the past four years. From RES’s Q2 2018 10-Q, we get that during Q2 2016, the U.S. rig count reached the lowest level ever recorded. The primary catalyst for this steep rig count decline was the decrease in the price of oil in the world markets, which began in Q2 2014. Fast forward to the beginning of Q3 2018, the U.S. domestic rig count was approximately 159% higher than the historically low rig count reported during Q2 2016. The recent financial results of the energy producers indicate that the crude oil price has risen to a level that provides adequate financial returns to RES’s customers. This encourages increased drilling and production activities in many domestic oil-producing basins. However, the same cannot be said about natural gas, which has remained subdued in recent times. But even there, things look to change for the better. According to the EIA, total energy production is estimated to increase by more than 20% from 2016 through 2040, led by increases in renewables, natural gas, and crude oil production. Natural gas production is expected to account for nearly 40% of U.S. energy production by 2040.

Investors should note that the demand for RES’s pressure pumping and the downhole technologies business is correlated to changes in the total number of wells drilled, total footage drilled, and the number of drilled wells that are completed, and the use of hydraulic fracturing techniques. Until August, recovery in crude oil price and rig count has led to 22% higher drilled wells and 17% higher completed wells in the key U.S. shales, according to the data provided by the EIA. This indicates things continue to move forward for RES. If crude oil price stays strong and operators’ margins expand, they will complete many of these wells in the near term. Higher completion intensity will translate into potential revenue for RPC’s completion-directed services.

Value-added products for RES: Let me discuss a couple of RES's drilling and completion services. RES’s Thru Tubing Solutions (or TTS) provides services and proprietary downhole motors, fishing tools and other specialized services including casing perforation and bridge plug drilling at the completion stage. Why this service is demand is because it is used primarily in the unconventional drilling and completion activities. TTS specializes in accomplishing multi-stage completions in the unconventional wells. TTS accounted for 19% of RES’s FY2017 revenues.

The other is Cudd Energy. RPC acts as a holding company for Cudd Energy. Cudd Energy has 49 coiled tubing units to perform a variety of services. Approximately 26 of these are more than 2” in diameter. Higher-diameter coiled tubing which allows coiled tubing units to be used effectively over greater distances. Typically, large-diameter coiled tubing strings are used to avoid damaging gas wells in the well intervention activities. Coiled tubing services accounted for approximately 7% of FY2017 revenues.

International diversification reduces risks: RPC has started to look deeper into generating revenues outside the U.S. In Q2 2018, approximately 5% of its revenues came from the international operations. In FY 2017, international business accounted for 3.5% of its revenues. This a strategic shift, as RPC’s allocation of growth capital over the last several years have emphasized domestic rather than international expansion because of higher domestic activity levels and expected financial returns. Higher customer activity levels in Canada, Argentina, Kuwait and Colombia in recent times have led RES to increase its international revenues. RES also provides downhole motors and tools in Argentina, Canada, China and Oman, and rental tools in Bolivia. RES projects ~10% of its total revenues generating outside the U.S. in 2018. According to Baker Hughes’ rig count data, international rig count increased by 54 by August 2018 compared to the beginning-of-the-year rig count. Allocating higher capital into international market penetration should serve RES well.

What are the bumps to RES’s growth path?

The price of competition: The rise in energy demand across the world has been responded to by increased North America energy production, primarily through hydraulic fracturing of tight-oil unconventional resource basins. As a result, new entrants into OFS and from established competitors are adding to their fleets of revenue-producing equipment to meet operators’ growing needs. Over-capacity depressed price during the 2014-16 downturn and RES has not yet been able to improve its pricing over the past couple of years. On top of that, the shortage of skilled labor in the past couple of quarters meant that cost is escalating, exerting pressure on the margin. In response to this, RPC did not increase the size of its fleet of revenue-producing equipment until Q4 2017 to preserve capital strength and liquidity. However, RES’s plans to more-than-double its FY2018 capex compared to FY2017 on revenue-producing equipment suggest the company is now more confident about a recovery in the next year or so.

Choppiness in RES’s recovery: Despite the recovery in the energy market, RES’s revenues and earnings have not improved smoothly in the recent past. In Q4 2017, its revenues and earnings declined sequentially. Since then, however, it has trended up rather uniformly until Q2 2018. In the past year until Q2, revenues and earnings increased by 17% and 40%, respectively. The increase in revenues is due to higher activity levels and a larger fleet of revenue-producing equipment. RES’s revenues from the international operations in Q2 more than doubled compared to the same period in the prior year. However, its cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues increased to 66% in Q2 2018 from 63% in Q2 2017 due to adverse job mix and higher fuel prices.

The nature of this pad drilling and completion and increasing completion intensity are leading to a lack of revenue visibility for RES. Regarding this, RES’s management commented in the Q2 earnings call,

And I'm --I regret that it's so uncertain. It doesn't help us either, but we just know there's choppiness --there's choppiness, jobs get pushed for various reasons. A lot of things are happening in the system right now, which makes the overall macro hard to translate it into near-term predictable operational results.

The gravity of the Permian constraints: During Q2 2018, it became apparent that the growing oil production in the Permian Basin oilfield was temporarily exceeding the capacity of the region’s pipelines to transport oil from oil wells to oil refineries. According to RES’s Q2 2018 10-Q, The Permian Basin is RPC’s largest market. The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian has led to reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. So the region’s pipelines constraints can lead to its customers reducing their drilling and completion activities. This puts RES’s near-term financial results on risks. According to BP Capital Fund Advisors, by the end of 2018, Permian production could exceed available pipeline space by 300,000 to 400,000 bpd. By late 2019, the gap could reach 750,000 bpd. The fallout of the capacity constraint is higher prices crude oil transportation, or a production shift from Permian, or both.

On the question of pricing in the Permian, RES did concede the inability to raise prices in the face of competition. In the Q2 earnings conference call, RES’s management commented,

In terms of pricing, as we indicated, we haven't been able to increase pricing, but a lot of that depends on job mix and trying to get the right balance between what we're able to get from a pricing perspective relative to the utilization we're able to achieve.

However, I don’t think the Permian issue will alter RES’s outlook massively because of its presence in other key shales unless the capacity constraint issue catches up with all the other shales as well.

What industry leaders have to say on this: OFS industry leaders Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) have already warned investors about the longevity of the negative fall-out. Halliburton’s prediction of a pricing weakness made in the second quarter call has now spread to several basins, including in the Permian. In response to infrastructure constraints in the Permian and other basins, Halliburton now finds some upstream operators re-allocate capital to other basins, while some are facing a slowdown.

SLB believes that the Permian off take constraints should be resolved by 2019. But the damages that it would cause by then would reduce production growth, wellhead prices, and investment levels in the following years.

Strong capex growth in 2018

In FY2017, RES’s capex was $117.5 million. In 2018, it plans to more than double its capex to $280 million. In 2018, it intended to utilize the capex towards revenue-producing equipment and capitalized maintenance of its existing equipment.

Steady dividend

RES is a relatively steady dividend payer in the OFS industry. It pays $0.10 quarterly dividend or $0.40 annualized. Its forward dividend yield is 2.68%. In the past five years, its dividend has grown nearly 12%. During the first half of FY2018, RES’s quarterly dividend and share repurchases totaled $83 million.

Zero debt but steady cash flow

RES’s has no long-term debt. Its net debt was negative as of June 30 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance. RES’s cash balance was $94 million as of June 30. Being a debt-free company is an attractive feature. When energy price nose-dives, the company’s earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. RES is better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers. Compared to RES, its peers Nabors Industries’ (NBR) net debt stood at $3.18 billion as of June 30, while Halliburton’s (HAL) net debt was $8.5 billion as of June 30.

RES’s aggregate cash flow from operations was $334 million in the past four quarters until Q2. At this run rate, RES is likely to fund its 2018 capital expenditure program and dividend from internal cash generation. However, in February, RES increased the number of shares authorized for repurchase by 10 million shares. This leaves 9.1 million shares available to be repurchased as of June 30. If RES continues repurchasing shares in the second half of 2018 at the current market price, it may have to fund a portion of capex, dividend, and repurchase from either available cash balance or with borrowings under its credit facility. RES’s total available liquidity was $199.5 million as of June 30, 2018.

Stable exec suite: RES has been enjoying a long-standing key executive suite. Richard A. Hubbell has been serving as RES’s CEO since 2003. Ben M. Palmer has been its CFO since 1996.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect RES’s revenue growth rate to decline compared to Q2. For that, I have considered the value drivers as discussed in this article. I estimate growth to improve again in Q4, but slow down in Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor comes into play. Historically, inclement weather negatively impacts fracking activities and pressure pumping business during the winter months. Plus, holidays in Q4 affect energy activities adversely. I expect revenue growth to pick in Q2 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain relatively steady in the next four quarters. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items.

What does RES’s relative valuation say?

RPC, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.4x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, RES’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.8x.

RES’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep than the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect RES’s EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. RES’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HAL, NBR, and NR) average of 10x. For HAL, NBR, and NR, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

What’s the take on RES?

No doubt, investors need to be cautious about the lack of visibility into RES’s growth path. Its management warns of softness in pricing, the Permian fall-out, and the effects of competitive pressure on RES’s margin. However, the U.S. hydraulic fracturing growth and a partial recovery in the international energy market are likely to pull things forward for RES, albeit at a slower rate. Plus, should any adverse event occur resulting in sudden deterioration in financial results, RES’s debt-free balance sheet ensure that it does not wilt easily. RES may not offer fast growth, but for investors looking for steady dividend income, RES can be a good option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.