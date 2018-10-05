Does Facebook Fit The Buffett Criteria?

Under the most pessimistic inputs, Facebook appears to be undervalued. My model’s estimated fair value is at least $177.

I believe Facebook could approach regulatory and political issues in better ways. These would allow management to focus on its operations that enjoy secular tailwinds worldwide.

I think that the company’s regulatory and political concerns are valid to some extent and deserve to be discounted in the stock price.

Investors often take cues from Warren Buffett. For example, back in 2016, Buffett bought Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) when investors doubted the long-term potential of the iPhone. At the time, the stock was incredibly cheap (it had a single-digit P/E), yet investors were scared and pessimistic. Nevertheless, Buffett proceeded to buy his now most significant position. In my view, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is remarkably similar to Apple circa 2016. For these reasons, investors should take a close look at FB at these low prices. It's an outstanding company with long-term success and bright prospects. Plus, it meets many of Warren Buffett's investment rules.

(Source: Berkshire Hathaway)

A brief recap

On July 25, the stock plunged due to worries of slowing growth and guidance. Since then, it has pullback from approximately $220 to $160 per share. This drop is roughly a 27% decline in just 49 trading days (as of 3/Oct/2018). Almost $150 billion in market capitalization disappeared over that period.

In my view, a slight pullback was more or less justified. The stock was priced to perfection before the earnings release. Then, the hammer dropped. Management disclosed that due to self-regulation costs (hiring moderators and investing in security), FB’s growth should slow down. Also, political controversies and data breach scandals seemed to impact user growth adversely. Hence, the company issued a weaker-than-expected guidance, and so, the market had to re-price the new information. Everyone knows that lower growth rates result in lower discounted present values.

Nevertheless, I believe that FB’s pullback is overdone at this point. Its growth rates are still above 20%, with many properties still untapped (like FB’s dating app, WhatsApp and Messenger). Moreover, social media has room for further international growth and ARPU expansion.

FB has been hit by a perfect storm of political controversy, data breach scandals, potential regulation and weaker-than-expected guidance. All of this hit the company within a couple of months. It’s no wonder that the narrative is negative right now. Still, seasoned investors know that narratives can quickly change, and they tend to follow facts rather than the other way around. In my view, the facts support a bull case for FB.

Self-regulation and the market

My take on FB’s self-regulation is that it should be similar to Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL). Facebook tries to moderate its content, whereas Google doesn’t outright censor or block sites that infringe its terms. Google’s most moderated platform is probably YouTube. Even there, the content isn’t explicitly moderated (with some exceptions) like in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) or Facebook. Google's moderation is much more subtle. It relies on merely tweaking its algorithm to direct less traffic to content it deems undesirable (though some content moderators are still required). Facebook's angle is much less cost-efficient, as it's opting to rely primarily on content moderators instead of an algorithm.

(Image: Facebook and Google logos)

In my view, moderating user-generated content will prove to be a massive undertaking. FB has a virtually endless stream of posts and comments. Logic dictates that to moderate that, it'll require infinite resources as well. This is especially true if FB’s primary approach to this is through content moderators. This will need countless moderators explicitly hired to monitor content on its site. I think it'll be futile to moderate its content using this method.

I'd suggest that CEO Mark Zuckerberg should take a more inconspicuous stance. Recently, Congress asked Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, to testify (like Zuckerberg). However, Mr. Pichai politely declined. Naturally, this caused some backlash, but nothing compared to the show Zuckerberg's testimony became. Which is my point: FB should lay low and focus on its business. Instead, it's opted to try to please politicians and oblige to demands for moderation. On the other hand, Google strives to stay out of the spotlight. I believe the latter is a better strategy.

I suppose FB tries to anticipate any potential regulation through self-regulation. In theory, this would defuse any attempt from the government to regulate it. However, this approach can backfire because self-regulation raises costs and causes declining margins. It also raises the bar for an eventual regulatory attempt by the government. When it happens, demands could be more stringent than they would have been if FB hadn't self-regulated in the first place. Thus, FB would be much better if it stuck to the tried and true lobbying ways of large corporations. It should simply try to curtail/reduce regulation as much as possible through the traditional lobbying channels and be done with it. This way, Facebook would stay out of politics and avoid alienating significant portions of its users. Also, it would retain higher margins in the meantime and would be in a stronger financial position to withstand any potential rise in costs/expenses due to regulation.

(Image: Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testifying before the Senate)

Regulatory takeaway

Regulation is no longer a crazy/worst-case scenario. It's increasingly likely that the government will eventually pass legislation on the FANGs. FB is particularly exposed due to its user-generated content, which is often political. Depending on what is passed, regulation could be a non-event or a complete disaster.

At any rate, FB is undoubtedly exposed to regulatory and political risk. The upcoming midterm elections further amplify this. Thus, this risk warrants a discount on shares. For this reason, in my valuation, I've used the lowest analyst estimates as inputs.

Growth drivers and competitive advantages

Before I get into the valuation model itself, I'd like to go over FB's principal growth drivers.

VR is expected to be a $200 billion market . FB has clear intentions of becoming a significant player in that market, which would significantly contribute to the company's total revenues. FB has clear intentions of becoming a significant player in that market, which would significantly contribute to the company's total revenues.

WhatsApp and Messenger. These are easy to monetize through These are easy to monetize through status updates , similar to Instagram ads. At an ARPU of $6.18, this would translate easily into $17.30 billion in additional revenues (or a 31% increase in total revenues based on 2018 full-year analyst estimates). At a profit margin of 30% (should be higher because these revenues don't require significant additional investments from FB), that would mean $5.2 billion in added earnings (or a 27% increase from 2018 full-year analyst estimates).

Facebook’s dating app. The dating app can also become a multibillion-dollar revenue driver. It's also reasonable to assume that FB will at least have a The dating app can also become a multibillion-dollar revenue driver. It's also reasonable to assume that FB will at least have a similar user base like Match Group's (NASDAQ: MTCH ). This would probably translate into $1-2 billion of additional revenues. Moreover, using a 30% profit margin, it would represent $300-600 million in extra profits.

As you can see, there's still ample room for growth for FB. Furthermore, all of these untapped properties require minimal additional investments. Also, Instagram, WhatsApp, VR and FB's dating app aren’t likely to fall under intense regulatory scrutiny. The bulk of regulations should fall on FB's core app. Facebook is much more prone to political risks because it’s a fertile place for political commentary. However, the rest of FB's properties aren’t like that, which limits their political risks.

(Source: Statista, plus author’s annotations)

Facebook still has a long way of expansion ahead. The US and Canada might be getting close to saturation. After all, there are only 370 million people in the US and Canada combined. However, the rest of the world still has many potential users ready for the taking.

It's also true that international users are less valuable to FB as regards ARPU. Nevertheless, it's reasonable to expect further global GDP growth. In the long term, FB will continue to add more users and more countries. Thus, its revenues still have many secular tailwinds from which it can profit nicely and grow for many more years. Growth will be slower than in the IPO days, but still should be much higher than the average blue-chip stock.

Valuation

As I previously mentioned, I think that there are valid concerns regarding FB. For this reason, I've decided to use the lowest estimates available as inputs. You can check my sources for these analyst estimates here.

As you can see, I've sandbagged FB's prospects. Nevertheless, the valuation suggests that shares are undervalued. I believe that under more reasonable valuation inputs, the company's valuation should range between $180 and $190 per share. In other words, FB offers a comfortable margin of safety with at least a 10-16% upside. Naturally, more optimistic inputs would result in higher valuations. Thus, I’m comfortable saying that FB is at least worth $175 per share.

Conclusion

I’m not claiming that Warren Buffett will soon purchase the stock or anything of the sort. After all, Charlie Munger (Buffett’s business partner) specifically said he didn’t like Facebook. Nevertheless, after reviewing FB and Buffett’s investment criteria, it’s fair to conclude that the company meets many of his standards. There are many similarities between Apple in 2016 and Facebook in 2018.

However, it’s worth noting that there are also important distinctions. First, FB’s P/E ratio is still much higher than AAPL’s when Buffett purchased it (roughly 2.5x higher). I'd argue that the company's P/E is justified given its growth prospects (AAPL wasn't growing as fast as FB is growing today). Second, social media is not the same as selling physical phones. It's possible that Warren Buffett's appraisal of FB's moat/prospects/model versus AAPL's is different. Finally, FB faces significant regulatory and political risks that would make many investors uncomfortable.

Just imagine having something every time to just hit a click, you know, a cash register rung somewhere out in California. So, it was and is an extraordinary business, and it has some aspects of a natural monopoly.



Source: Warren Buffett’s comments on Google. Interestingly enough, the quote could also fit Facebook.

At any rate, FB is practically a social media monopoly with a huge business moat. It has the size and cash flows (with zero debt) that Buffett demands. Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg is one of today’s most iconic tech entrepreneurs. Plus, understanding FB's business model is quite easy now. It monetizes its users’ engagement through advertising and data. It’s not that different in concept from Google, and Warren Buffett has praised Google’s business model in the past. I'd argue that FB comes very close to fulfilling all of Buffett's investment criteria. Still, because of regulatory and political risks, it’s not quite there yet. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that FB is cheap at these price levels.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long FB via option spreads. Please be aware that my P/L curve might be significantly different from yours.