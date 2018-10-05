Shutterfly: A Touch Of Life To Wings Of Fancy

Without considering the value of the Lifetouch business, in the worst case, the synergy benefits alone can add $25 to the stock.

The SFLY stock has fallen significantly from the peaks reached during June 18 and trades at a paltry P/S of ~1x.

Financial benefits of the merger are also driven by the tightening of Shutterfly’s grip over customer psyche, by way of the company’s enhanced product stack.

Lifetouch’s merger with Shutterfly has created an entity capable of serving a more extensive spectrum of customers, for longer and at lower costs.

Shutterfly’s organic revenue growth had slowed down, albeit to a lesser extent than that of Lifetouch's growth.

Lifetouch has not only given Shutterfly (SFLY) a much-needed lease of life but also has infused wind in the sails of two sagging entities. The upgraded product offering and reach can make the SFLY stock look deeply undervalued. Consistent management execution is likely to lead to a stronger-than-expected turnaround, making SFLY a strong portfolio candidate.

Riding in the same boat

SFLY and Lifetouch were almost made for each other. SFLY is a relatively young (founded in 1999), mobile, cloud-based, photo storage and printing platform. Lifetouch is an 80-year-old, employee-owned, professional photography provider. While SFLY had been targeting the connected generation, Lifetouch’s bread and butter had been photography at schools and churches.

Source: 4Q17 Earnings Presentation

SFLY claims to have a user base of 10 million, to which Lifetouch is likely to add 10 million household access. Lifetouch’s customer touchpoints provide complementarity to SFLY’s erstwhile portfolio, making for a coherent product.

Source: 4Q17 Earnings Presentation

Not only is this stack remarkable but also deepens the claws of an existing psychological hook. Digital photography is a relatively recent phenomenon. The older days of hard copies (Polaroid, Rolleiflex, etc.) were more effort-oriented and lacked the sharing flexibility of digital. While hard copies have faded in the shadows of digital, the urge to be able to ‘touch a moment’ has never really gone away. When the mentally rewarding nature of disclosing information (especially the narcissistic high of sharing photos) is added to this mix, the combination is likely to lead to a far more loyal customer base.

Source: Author's analysis

The reinforcement of memories through technology (AI-driven popping up of relevant photos, etc. stored at one place) and repeated across senses can drive usage to compulsive levels.

And this is what the doctor may have ordered to revive the financial situation of the two companies.

Source: SFLY Financial Model. Note: The SFLY Financial Model has been built by the author using SEC filings, investor presentations and competitor analysis.

Although Lifetouch’s revenue decline had been quite evident over the last few years, SFLY’s revenue growth had also started showing signs of deceleration. The reasons were also similar, commoditization of the photo printing business and relative scale of competition. While Lifetouch competes in a more unorganized market, SFLY competes with internet-based printing and storage solutions. This would include social networks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, etc.), big box retailers (Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), etc.), cloud storage providers (Box (NYSE:BOX), Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), Google Drive, etc.) and many more. Basically, with everyone on the internet (and with the acquisition of Lifetouch even the offline studios).

In this intensely competitive environment, the real differentiator will be the merged entity’s spin on customer psychology – one of the key reasons why Facebook was able to decimate Orkut. The psyche part also ties in beautifully with the compelling financial logic behind SFLY’s acquisition of Lifetouch.

Impact on financials

The merger with Lifetouch presents synergies on both the revenue and the cost side. On the revenue side, upselling potential arises from:

Around 50% of Lifetouch’s school customers still operate offline. This is a natural entry point for SFLY. Lifetouch adds over a million new Kindergarten households annually, a high-interest segment for SFLY. SFLY would also attempt to sell most of its product portfolio (including mobile presence) into the Lifetouch user base through complementary additions – for example, an SFLY photo frame to go with a Lifetouch portrait. SFLY will migrate the photographs in the Lifetouch ecosystem to SFLY cloud platform, to enable users to utilize the company's updated product stack. Lifetouch would offer its photography and portrait services to the connoisseurs in an expanded user base.

On the cost side:

SFLY and Lifetouch have seasonal businesses, with peak demand for SFLY products occurring in Nov/Dec and for Lifetouch in Sep/Oct. During peak loads, additional resources used to be employed. Since the peak periods were relatively small, the fixed cost dented profitability. The complementarity in peak load timing is likely to allow the same fixed cost to be spread over a longer duration, aiding the margins. Economies of scale would allow for rationalization at the COGS and opex level, through a combination of manufacturing processes and realignment of sales effort.

In addition to synergies from Lifetouch, SFLY has also been making changes in its core business strategy.

But, frankly we think that the free mix was – we allowed it to get too high in the past, and so we think it's the right thing to do to reduce it… even though it does presents some short-term headwinds at the headline growth.

Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

The move to make ‘free’ to expand the top of the funnel is a strategic one and nothing short of bold. Another impressive step from the management is the start of the financial disclosure of each unit, until the operating margin level. The management’s intent to be transparent with the markets, despite a high chance of M&A failing speaks volumes about the character and confidence of the company.

SFLY has further shown a portfolio approach by shutting down or subsuming underperforming units. Lifetouch has also been winding down its iMemories unit, which seems to have accelerated under the SFLY fold.

On the 2Q18 earnings call, the SFLY management also sounded pleased with the integration efforts and the margin contribution from Lifetouch.

Source: 2Q18 Results Presentation

Despite Lifetouch’s peak season falling in Sep / Oct, Lifetouch has already delivered ~$85 million of adj EBITDA ($75.5 million of margin plus approximate depreciation of $10 million) in April to June 2018 quarter.

While early signs are surely encouraging, building a bullish case on just one quarter’s performance may not be reasonable. Thus, a range of possibilities to consider the synergies is as follows:

Bear Base Bull Revenue CAGR (2017-24E) 13.9% 16.0% 18.3% % contribution of synergy to revenue 1.0% 1.6% 2.2% % contribution of synergy to adj EBITDA 2.6% 7.2% 9.2% Average (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Adj EBITDA margin 19.3% 21.6% 23.5% FCF margin 11.5% 13.3% 14.9%

Source: SFLY Financial Model

The difference in cases is due to the variation in expectation around synergy realization, at the revenue and EBITDA level. One must remember that Lifetouch was an employee-owned company which had very recently started the process of transitioning into a professional setup to drive growth. Thus, considering the potential inertia around cost rationalization in Lifetouch’s operations, the bull case could be the most unlikely scenario.

Valuations

While the SFLY stock has run up in May-June 2018, the stock has corrected significantly since then.

SFLY data by YCharts

On a P/S basis, for a company doing 50%+ gross margins and with an expected recovery in growth, the stock is quite undervalued. Even the adj EBITDA margins seem to be moving from the high teen to the mid-20s range.

Source: SFLY Financial Model

The synergy-driven cash flows warrant a higher valuation as evident in the DCF value per share, across all scenarios:

Scenario DCF Value/share ($) Bear 148.0 Base 246.0 Bull 393.1 Average 262.4 Scenario Implied P/S Bear 2.4x Base 3.7x Bull 5.7x Average 3.9x

Source: SFLY Financial Model

While the average expected return is almost 400%, the resultant P/S still does not look obscene. Notably, the contribution of synergy to the per share value is also significant:

Scenario Synergy value / share ($) Bear 25.4 Base 73.3 Bull 146.8 Average 81.8

Source: SFLY Financial Model. Note: The synergy value per share is already included in the DCF value per share

Even on considering only the bear and base cases, the stock offers significant upside from current levels. The downside risk to the SFLY thesis is from potential integration issues and competition from old players and newer entrants (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had recently entered this space).

SFLY’s significantly expanded reach, brand recognition, product stack appeal across customer age groups and inexpensive valuations make the stock a worthy addition to any portfolio.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations

Unless explicitly stated, all margins are non-GAAP

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts are for the base case of the SFLY Financial Model

For the full SFLY Financial Model, please inbox the author

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.