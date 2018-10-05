Is Ford A Bargain Around Its 9-Year Lows?

Ford (F) has dramatically underperformed the market in almost any time horizon one can check out. During the last 12 months, the stock has lost 25% whereas S&P has rallied 15%. Consequently, S&P is currently trading at an all-time high whereas Ford is hovering around its 9-year lows. Such an extreme divergence sometimes signals that a stock may offer exceptional returns going forward. Therefore, the big question is whether Ford has eventually become a bargain.

First of all, while Ford can boast of being a gigantic multinational automaker, it generates the vast majority of its earnings in North America. Its management has repeatedly emphasized the promising growth prospects in China and some other regions, but the company has always generated at least 90% of its earnings in North America.

Even worse, Ford has recently faced intense competition in China and costly regulation in Europe. As a result, the automaker has switched from a profit to a loss in both regions. The performance was alarming particularly in China, where revenue plunged 32% in Q2 and the company switched from EBIT of $167 M in Q2-2017 to -$394 M. Moreover, management expects the bleeding in China to persist for at least the remainder of the year. Overall, Ford posted EBIT of $1.8 B in North America and total EBIT of $1.2 B. In other words, the company incurred excessive losses in international markets, which reduced its total earnings by about one third.

In the most recent earnings report, management reduced its guidance for the earnings per share of this year, from $1.45-$1.70 to $1.30-$1.50 due to the unfavorable business conditions in the above two regions. Moreover, it announced a major restructuring plan of the global business, which will aim to improve the competitiveness and profitability of the company over the next three to five years. While this plan may seem positive at first sight, it will be accompanied by approximate EBIT charges of $11 B. To provide a perspective, the pre-tax profit of the company was $7.3 B last year and is expected to be less than $6.0 B this year. To cut a long story short, the restructuring plan will consume much more than one year’s earnings.

Even worse, as Ford will try to address several major challenges simultaneously, such as its production cost in Europe, competition in China and optimization of its product selection, it will not be able to be fully focused and thus efficient in its process. Moreover, the company is facing the headwind of tariffs, which have subtracted about $1 B from its bottom line this year. Overall, a turnaround is not visible on the horizon and hence great uncertainty has surrounded the future prospects of the stock.

Many investors claim that Ford is trading at a markedly low forward P/E ratio of 6.8 and hence it is a great bargain. However, they should note that the stock, like most other automakers, has almost always traded at single-digit P/E ratios.

Automakers need to spend excessive amounts on capital expenses every year in order to defend their market share in this business, which is characterized by fierce competition. As a result, they tend to carry excessive amounts of debt. Ford is not exception, as it tends to spend about half of its operating cash flows on capital expenses year after year and thus it has accumulated a significant amount of debt. In fact, Ford was recently downgraded by Moody’s to just one level above junk status due to higher costs and softening margins in North America, as well as heavy losses abroad.

Moreover, just like the other automakers, Ford is extremely vulnerable to recessions. During the last recession, Ford lost the record amount of $14.8 B while General Motors (GM) went bankrupt. During economic downturns, consumers postpone their car purchases and thus they cause the earnings of automakers to plunge, as the latter are highly leveraged to the underlying economic growth. Investors should note that a recession has not shown up in the U.S. for nine consecutive years. Therefore, the risk of a recession in the next few years is significant, particularly amid rising interest rates, which curtail the total amount invested in the economy. The rising interest rates also have other negative effects on Ford. They deter some investors from initiating an auto loan while they also increase the interest expense of the company, which has a leveraged balance sheet. Overall, the stock will be very vulnerable whenever the next recession shows up. Investors should not underestimate this risk factor.

Some investors view the stock as a screaming bargain thanks to its remarkably high 6.6% dividend yield. Indeed this yield is almost four times the dividend yield of the S&P (1.7%). However, Ford is a highly cyclical company and hence its dividend should not be viewed as guaranteed. The company initiated a dividend only in 2012 and hence it does not have to defend a significant dividend growth streak. Moreover, as its transformative restructuring will consume several billions, the company may be forced to cut its dividend in the years ahead. In fact, Bloomberg Intelligence believes that the dividend is at risk.

More importantly, when the business model of a company is under attack and an extensive overhaul is taking place, investors should not base their investing decisions on the dividend. Instead they should base their decisions on their conviction for a successful turnaround. However, in the case of Ford, the turnaround plan is in its very beginning so its success is doubtful. Even worse, all the automakers are greatly affected by factors that are absolutely beyond their control. Regulations that affect their production cost, such as tariffs and some laws for the auto industry in Europe, greatly affect the production cost of automakers. Moreover, the single most important determinant of the earnings of Ford is the economic growth in the U.S. In fact, investors should view Ford as a leveraged proxy for U.S. economic growth. As a recession is likely to eventually show up in the domestic economy in the upcoming years, Ford bears a significant amount of risk.

To sum up, although Ford has plunged to its 9-year lows, it has not become a bargain yet. Due to the high uncertainty surrounding its business, the stock has become largely speculative. Of course any positive development in its business, such as a drastic decrease in its losses in the international markets, may offer a relief rally. However, there is no solid data to justify an investment in the stock, which will be very vulnerable to a potential economic downturn. On the other hand, thanks to the depressed stock price, those who have great conviction in the sustained U.S. economic growth in the upcoming years may consider purchasing the stock at its current level. If a recession does not show up for years, the company will have plenty of time to implement its restructuring plan and reap its benefits. Nevertheless, due to its high cyclicality and sensitivity to recessions, Ford should never be viewed as a buy-and-hold stock.

