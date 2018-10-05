General Electric: Game Changer?

The CEO is being replaced by Lawrence Culp Jr., former CEO of Danaher Corporation, an experienced industry executive.

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) board finally replaced John Flannery, the CEO tasked with leading the turnaround at the troubled industrial company, earlier this week. The appointment of Lawrence Culp Jr. as the company's new CEO has been a major positive catalyst for GE shares earlier this week, as investors had lost confidence in John Flannery. In addition, GE announced a major impairment charge related to its power business and essentially scrapped its 2018 earnings guidance. What is going to happen now?

Flannery Has Been Unable To Improve GE's Performance

General Electric has been a terrible investment for me as well as for many other investors over the last several years. It was the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the company got booted from the stock market index earlier this year. General Electric was replaced in the DJIA by pharmacy store chain Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

Low investor confidence in John Flannery's ability to turn General Electric around has been reflected in a devastating performance of GE stock: Year to date, General Electric share price plunged 28.8 percent. See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

One of the biggest grievances of GE shareholders is that John Flannery has not yet succeeded in improving cash flow, a key benchmark against which the company is constantly evaluated. The company's industrial cash flow slumped from $12.2 billion in 2015 to $9.0 billion in 2017, reflecting a decline of ~26 percent, thanks largely to underperforming industrial businesses.

Source: Achilles Research

Though John Flannery proposed to separate GE's high-margin, well-performing healthcare business and sold off assets, the CEO did not manage to turn things around at the company fast enough.

Here's Flannery's action plan to create value for shareholders.

Source: General Electric Investor Presentation

New CEO And Scrapped Guidance

John Flannery was in the hot seat for just a little over a year but failed to made an impact on the company. Hence, the board decided earlier this week to replace him with 55-year old Lawrence Culp Jr., who has served as CEO of Danaher Corporation. Mr. Culp will now be General Electric's new chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Culp is an experienced industry executive and the first outsider CEO named by the board to lead the company. GE share price jumped ~7 percent after the industrial company announced the CEO change on October 1, 2018, suggesting that investors overwhelmingly approve of the replacement.

According to General Electric's CEO announcement earlier this week, the industrial company also said that due to an underperforming power business, it was unable to maintain its full-year earnings guidance. In addition, GE said it would take a whopping $23 billion non-cash charge in its power business.

Here's the excerpt from the press release:

While GE’s businesses other than Power are generally performing consistently with previous guidance, due to weaker performance in the GE Power business, the Company will fall short of previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and EPS for 2018. In addition, GE expects to take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the GE Power business. GE Power’s current goodwill balance is approximately $23 billion and the goodwill impairment charge is likely to constitute substantially all of this balance. The impairment charge is not yet finalized and remains subject to review. The Company will provide additional commentary when it reports third quarter results.

General Electric previously guided for $1.00-1.07/share in adjusted earnings and ~$6.0 billion in adjusted free cash flow this year.

Source: General Electric

The company has previously released a restructuring and action plan that was designed to improve the performance of its power business. While it targeted $1 billion or more in structural cost cuts in 2018, the business has not shown any significant improvement this year.



Source: General Electric

What To Expect Now?

Mr. Culp will most likely undertake a comprehensive strategic review that could lead to an updated restructuring plan, especially now that the company has effectively scrapped its 2018 earnings and free cash flow guidance. I expect Mr. Culp to announce more asset sales over the short haul but also stick to the proposition to separate the healthcare business from the new "core" GE consisting of Power, Aviation and Renewables.

General Electric is also likely going to take a hard look at whether another dividend cut will make sense or not. If you remember, the company cut its dividend in half last year, which triggered a huge sell-off in the stock. The dividend cut last year was the second time since the financial crisis that General Electric adjusted its dividend payout downward. So, the main question is this one: Is the current dividend at risk?

That's hard to say, but investors haven't heard any specifics from Mr. Culp yet. That being said, though, the new CEO definitely has a strong incentive to cut the dividend in order to free up cash flow for investments. Remember, John Flannery cut the dividend by 50 percent almost immediately after he took over a year ago. Mr. Culp is now in the same boat and could reasonably blame previous management for another dividend adjustment.

General Electric Is Cheap

The problems at General Electric have been reflected in the company's valuation. Today, investors with a bit of risk appetite seeking a contrarian investment can buy General Electric's 3.9 percent dividend for just ~12.1x next year's estimated earnings, a multi-year low.

GE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

And here's how it compares against other industrial companies in the sector.

GE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Mr. Culp has a hell of a job to do - the complete restructuring of one of the largest industrial companies in the world - and expectations are sky-high. Even though GE shares surged after Flannery was booted out earlier this week, the appointment is not a game changer, in my opinion. I think investors are hopeful of a new beginning at General Electric and expect an updated, probably more radical, restructuring plan to be presented in the near future.

Is the dividend at risk? Hard to say, but there is a strong incentive that the new CEO will put the dividend on the chopping block - it's the lowest-hanging fruit and the easiest way to conserve cash fast. It's exactly what John Flannery did when he came in. Taking into account that General Electric has just announced a $23 billion charge in the power division and admitted that the 2018 earnings guidance is no longer defensible, I currently rate GE as a "Hold".

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click "Follow". I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.