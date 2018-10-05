Booking Holdings: Best Metrics In OTA Sector But Fairly Priced

Booking Holdings currently looks to be fairly priced but the price volatility often provides buying opportunities.

Booking Holdings and its major competitor Expedia should continue to increase their Sector share over the long term as a result of their strong market positions and value propositions.

Its unique mix of Agency and Merchant sales generates Sector leading margins which provides a powerful position to defend and extend its market-leading position.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a core holding in my portfolio. Once or twice per year I update the valuation of all the companies in my portfolio as well as those that I would like to own if the price was right. I was fortunate enough to identify the stock some time ago and it is now a 3-bagger for me. So let's get to work.

Company Overview

Booking Holdings is an online travel agency (OTA). The company was one of the first movers in developing an internet-based travel business to compete against the traditional shop-front travel retailers. The company until February 2018 was known as the Priceline Group but changed its name and ticker symbol to better reflect the strength of its major brand (Booking.com).

Priceline is a well-known US brand but is little known throughout the rest of the world. The value of the company rose dramatically through the “dot-com” boom earlier this century but it suffered the same fate as many other internet companies when the “bubble burst” in 2002. The price of the stock went from a high of $1,000 to a low of just under $7 per share.

Priceline has grown over the years both organically and by acquisition. One of the key acquisitions was that of Booking.com in 2005. This transaction combined the leading US OTA with the leading European OTA.

The company currently has 3 reportable operating segments (the proportion of total 2017 FY revenues is shown in brackets):

Merchant Net Sales (17%).

Agency Net Sales (77%)

Advertising and Other (6%).

The company has grown via a mixture of organic growth and very strategic acquisitions.

The company operates 6 primary online brands:

Booking.com – the largest online accommodation booking site in the world.

Priceline – a US focused hotel, rental car, airline ticket and vacation package reservation site.

KAYAK – a meta search site which allows consumers to search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline tickets, accommodation and rental car reservation information from hundreds of websites.

Agoda.com – an Asia-Pacific focused accommodation site.

Rentalcars.com – a worldwide car reservation site.

OpenTable – a provider of restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurants.

Revenues come from 5 sources:

Commissions earned from facilitating reservations of accommodation, rental cars and other travel services on an agency basis.

Merchant transaction revenues and customer processing fees from the selling of accommodation, rental cars, airline tickets, attractions, and in-stay services and vacation package reservation services.

Selling advertising, primarily on the KAYAK website and mobile apps, as well as from referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers.

Reservation revenues paid by diners seated through OpenTable’s online reservation system and subscription fees for restaurant management services provided by OpenTable.

Commissions from selling ancillary services, including travel insurance and global distribution system reservations.

Market Strategy

Booking Holdings was a first mover in the Online Travel market and consequently its brands enjoy strong consumer following. One of the company’s key differentiators early on was in its choice of market strategy.

The traditional approach in the OTA market was via a Merchant model. In this approach the company secures “inventory” from its suppliers (hotel chains, airlines, etc.) and sells them to consumers. The customer pre-pays (often months in advance) for the service. This approach is fantastic for OTA cash-flow but not so great for consumers. Similarly it provides lower margins for suppliers and often leads to tension between the merchant and the supplier over pricing (particularly if the supplier is also selling directly to the consumer).

Booking Holdings adopted a new approach to the sector called the Agency model. This model grew out of the fact that the company was a young start-up who found it hard to attract inventory. In this approach the company partnered with its suppliers to sell their inventory. This approach is popular with consumers because they only pay when the service is delivered and it is also popular with suppliers because it is a higher margin option for them.

As a result of their unique approach to suppliers and consumers, Booking Holdings was able to grow its partner base very rapidly (it became particularly popular with smaller suppliers and therefore its product offering was relatively different) and revenues grew faster than the Sector average.

Today the company operates both Agency and Merchant models (mainly for smaller suppliers where Booking Holdings almost acts like the sales team for these suppliers) but the Agency model remains a key point of difference.

Recent Events

The primary source of profitable revenues in the OTA market is from accommodation reservations. A threat to the traditional hotel business is from the growing popularity of private rentals for short stays. To counter this threat, Booking Holdings has developed a product offering in competition to the major player in private rentals - Airbnb (AIRB). The company claims that it has over 1.5 million private properties on its site available for short stay rent. This is considered to be equal to Airbnb’s inventory.

The other major threat to the OTA business comes from the strength of the major online advertisers Google and Facebook. A large number of consumers access the OTA websites via search. This means that there are ample opportunities for Google to disrupt this sector. The OTA companies are very large buyers of advertising on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Increasingly, to counter the potential competitive threat, the OTA companies are switching the mix of their advertising spend to include larger amounts of brand building advertising as distinct from the previous exclusive focus on performance advertising.

Recent Share Price Action

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart indicates that over the last year the Booking Holdings share price has increased by 1.5% which is about 4% lower than the S&P 500 index.

It should be noted that there is generally a significant amount of volatility in the share price around the time of Quarterly Earnings announcements. The company has a history of providing conservative guidance which generally results in short term price declines. Depending upon where the share price sits relative to the company’s intrinsic value these times often provide good buying opportunities.

Historical Returns

Source: Morningstar

This data from Morningstar shows that although Booking Holdings has lagged the market recently, its long-term returns have been stellar.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation: The Narrative

Market Overview

In Deloitte’s 2018 Travel and Hospitality Industry Outlook they estimated that the global travel industry’s gross bookings (including airlines, hotels, car rentals, rail, travel packages and cruises) for 2017 was $US 1.6 trillion. The Sector’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecast to be between 4 to 5%.

It has been reported by Statista that in 2017 the global Online Travel Agency gross revenues were expected to be approximately $630 billion.

Source: Statista

Statista indicates that the OTA market is growing its Gross Revenues at a compound rate close to 10% per year.

Who are the winners and losers in the OTA market? We can at least answer this question for those OTAs which are publicly owned by looking at their reported revenues over the last few years.

Before we attempt this analysis we need to confront some consistency issues. The industry data typically is reported as Gross Revenues which is the total amount paid by the consumer for the service or product. Gross Revenues will include the commissions earned by all the participants in the value chain. For comparison purposes, we are interested in the Net Revenue which ends up with the OTA (this is what they report in their Financial Statements).

Not all OTAs report their Gross Sales Revenues. The relationship between Gross Sales and Net Sales is very much dependent upon the OTAs product mix (air, accommodation, car rental, etc.) and their operating model mix (agency, merchant and advertising).

Let’s get back to who are the winners and losers in the OTA market. I have used GuruFocus as the source of historical financial date for the major listed OTA companies and I have created this table of their Net Revenues for the last 5 years:

Source: GuruFocus

Keep in mind that the table only references the listed OTAs. There are a large number of unlisted OTAs, with the largest of them probably being Airbnb (Bloomberg estimated that Airbnb’s 2017 revenues were $2,600 M).

The key information takeaways are:

Total travel market has Gross Revenues of $1,600 M growing at around 5%.

OTAs have a market share of just over 39%.

The OTA market is very fragmented. The companies in the table only represent about 40% of the OTA Sector’s gross revenues (assuming the relationship between gross sales and net sales is 8:1).

OTAs are growing at twice the Industry rate therefore their share is expected to increase significantly over the next few years.

Clearly, the big gorillas in the OTA market are Booking Holdings and Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE . Within the OTA market the 2 largest players have a combined market share of about 27% (based on Gross Bookings).

The data would also suggest that the larger players are growing faster than the OTA Sector as a whole (21.8% versus 10%) which suggests that the bigger players are going to get even bigger.

It is an interesting phenomenon that typically most digital markets are dominated by 2 players. The OTA market is no different.

Based on the consensus Sector growth rates, I have forecast the Sector’s future Gross Revenues for the next 10 years in the table below:

Source: Author’s Projections based on Industry data.

Issues Facing Booking Holdings

I think that Booking Holdings has a number of issues which require management’s attention:

There are growing tensions between hotel chains and OTAs. The key issue is how will future margins be divided up between the hotels and the OTAs? The OTAs are an important source of customers for the hotels. Historically when the OTAs acted as merchants for the hotels’ inventory they have insisted on special pricing arrangements. In many countries these arrangements have been declared illegal which has had an impact on OTA margins. The reality is that the OTAs and the hotel chains need each other and must find an equitable solution to this problem.

The emergence of meta-search OTAs is placing pressure on the OTA Sector margins. The larger OTAs have a meta-search brand in their stable of products as a defensive measure but the growth of these products threatens the margins of the core OTA products.

The threat that Alphabet through their Google platform decides to become a competitor by developing similar product offerings.

A second leg of OTA growth has been by the acquisition of smaller OTA players. To date, Booking Holdings’ management has an excellent track record in not overpaying for acquisitions. This discipline needs to be maintained into the future.

Booking Holdings’ Key Financial Metrics

For the 8 largest US-listed OTAs I have used their published financial reports to generate a summary of their financial data.

Pre-Tax Operating Margins & Revenue Growth

For the last 5 years Booking Holdings’ revenues have had a CAGR of 19.2%. Booking Holdings’ operating margins have been consistently high and relatively flat as shown in the next chart:

Source: Author’s summary of Booking Holdings’ 10-K filings

I have prepared a table showing the historical reported Operating Margins for Booking Holdings’ publicly listed direct competitors for the last 5 years:

Source: Author’s summary of data from GuruFocus.

Booking Holdings’ reported 2017 pre-tax operating margin is the highest in the OTA Sector and ranks in the highest decile for all companies in the RDG Internet Composite (an index of the 100 largest internet companies prepared by Research Data Group which is often used for comparison purposes by Booking Holdings and others in their Annual Reports).

Booking Holdings’ operating margins are considerably higher than its competitors. The question might well be asked – why is this so?

The answer must be in one or a combination of the following 3 areas:

Its operating model generates higher revenues per transaction.

Its operating model has a lower cost.

It is capitalizing more expenses than its competitors (hence reporting lower expenses).

Let’s go through each of these possible reasons to see if we can draw any obvious conclusions:

Booking Holdings’ Operating Model

The 3 major sources of revenues for an OTA are from:

Agency transactions.

Merchant transactions.

Advertising and other ancillary services.

I prepared the following chart comparing the percentage of Revenues for Booking Holdings and Expedia Group where they act as agents:

Source: Author’s chart using 10-K data from Booking Holdings and Expedia Group.

The chart shows that Booking Holdings has a much higher proportion of revenues via the Agency model compared to its biggest competitor. These revenues normally come with higher margins as a result of lower costs (at least there are no inventory costs).

I think that given the highly competitive nature of the Travel Sector it is highly unlikely that Booking Holdings is able to gain a higher price per transaction for its services. This leads to the conclusion that the Agency model is probably a significant contributor to Booking Holdings’ higher margins.

Where Else Could there be Sources of Higher Margin?

Perhaps Booking Holdings is not investing to the same degree as its competitors. The key investments required to grow an OTA business are thought to be in 3 key areas:

A large number of partner relationships with inventory suppliers (hotels, airlines, car rentals, etc.).

Advertising.

IT software and infrastructure.

Whilst it is difficult to develop quantitative comparisons between companies regarding the number of inventory partners each may have, it is easier to compare the reported financial metrics for the other 2 parameters.

The major caveat to these comparisons is that we cannot be certain that each of the companies uses the same definitions and accounting treatments for each of the line items reported in their Income Statements. For instance, Booking Holdings has a major line item in its Income Statement called Personnel. It would appear that all direct employment costs for all functions are allocated to this line item. The other OTAs generally don’t report a Personnel line item in their Income Statement.

Nevertheless, with this caveat, a review of the data can show us the dimensional differences between each of the companies.

Advertising/Sales & Marketing Expenses

I have summarized the historical spends of our OTA group of companies by combining their stated expenses for Selling, Marketing and Advertising expenses (for those companies which reported their financial results in their local currency I have used the $USD exchange rate at the end of the reporting financial year for the conversion):

Source: Author’s summary of published Annual Reports

In order to provide some context to the amounts spent on Sales, Marketing and Advertising I have divided each of the annual spends by the individual company’s revenues for that year. The data is summarized in the following table:

Source: Author’s summary of published Annual Reports

The data demonstrates the huge difference in quantum between the Selling, Marketing and Advertising spend by Booking Holdings and Expedia Group compared to the rest of the OTA sector.

The data also shows that most companies are spending an ever-increasing amount on advertising in order to generate their revenues. No doubt this is putting pressure on operating margins across the OTA sector.

It is fair to say that some of Booking Holdings’ extra margin compared to Expedia may be in a lower rate of Advertising spend per unit of Revenue.

Information Technology Expense

I prepared a similar table for the reported IT expenses:

Source: Author’s summary of published Annual Reports

Similarly, in order to provide context for these expenses I have created a table where the IT Expense is divided by the reported Revenue for the year:

Source: Author’s summary of published Annual Reports

The data indicate that Booking Holdings is expensing a significantly lower amount in this category compared to its major competitors – but we do need to keep in mind that the Booking Holdings’ number probably does not include the IT Personnel costs which are reported under a different category. I suspect that this accounts for a large part of the difference between companies.

In Booking Holdings’ 2017 Income Statement there were $1,660 M of employment expenses to be allocated across its various operating departments. It would not be surprising for a large portion of this expense to be associated with its IT Operations.

If this was the case, this would bring the Booking Holdings’ ratio back into the ball-park of its major competitors but still probably at the lower end.

Are Expenses being Capitalized?

How would we know whether expenses are being capitalized? I think that we could look in 2 areas:

Capital Spending (as per the Cash Flow Statement).

Creating a Sales/Net Capital comparison.

Let’s start with the level of capital spending over the last few years. I created the following table from the annual statements of the major players in the OTA Sector:

Source: Author’s summary of published Annual Reports

Once again, in order to provide context, I have created a table where the amount of capital spent is divided by the sales revenue for that year:

Source: Author’s summary of published Annual Reports

Certainly, the data indicate that Booking Holdings is not capitalizing expenses at a higher rate than its competitors. The data shows that Expedia is clearly outspending Booking Holdings in the area of annual capex.

As I stated earlier, this issue can all be tied together by creating a table using data from the latest Annual Report of each of our OTA companies. We can divide Revenues by Net Capital (where net capital is defined as book equity plus book debt plus operating leases less cash, marketable securities and equity investments):

Source: Author’s summary of published Annual Reports

This table confirms that Booking Holdings is probably not capitalizing expenses as it has the highest level of Revenues per unit of Invested Capital.

It does suggest that it may in fact be expensing more items than it should (or alternatively it is amazingly capital efficient compared to others) which means that its Operating Margin is probably understated.

Operating Margin Conclusion

In my opinion, I think that the data is indicating that the source of Booking Holdings higher operating margin comes from:

Their operating model (high proportion of Agency revenues).

Superior execution of a capital efficient organization (low Sales to Net Capital ratio).

This appears to be a very powerful combination.

Restatement of Operating Income

Based on the above analysis, it is clear that we need to make some adjustments to Booking Holdings’ reported Operating Income in order to get a more accurate assessment of the underlying profitability of the business. There are 2 adjustments that we need to make:

Operating leases.

Expensing of long life assets.

Operating Lease Asset

We need to adjust for the impact of Operating Leases which most analysts know are really a disguised form of off-Balance Sheet debt. This adjustment requires the creation of an Operating Lease Asset which is equivalent to the value of the Operating Lease Debt. The value of the asset is then amortized over the life of the operating lease.

The value of the Operating Lease Asset can be calculated:

Source: Author’s calculations from Booking Holdings’ 2017 10-K.

Expensing of Long Life Assets

I think that the cash spent by Booking Holdings on brand advertising and some of the IT spend probably generates benefits that are longer lasting than the current year. To this end we can create an asset which represents this value and then this asset can be amortized over its assumed life.

For the sake of convenience I have assumed that these assets have a 3-year life and for want of a better term I have called them New Asset.

The value of the New Asset can be calculated as follows:

Source: Author’s calculations from Booking Holdings’ 2017 & 2015 10-K.

From Booking Holdings’ published 2017 10-K we can now calculate the restated Operating Income:

Source: Author’s calculations from Booking Holdings’ 2017 10-K.

For Booking Holdings this means that the restated 2017 Pre-tax Operating Profit would increase by $170.5 M and the restated pre-tax Operating Margin would increase from 35.8% to 37.3%.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

This metric is trying to estimate the return on the company’s operating assets and it used to determine whether the company is allocating capital efficiently. ROIC is defined as:

Return on Invested Capital = After Tax Operating Profit / Invested Capital

A number of adjustments need to be made to the Balance Sheet in order to get a “true” picture of how profitable Booking Holdings’ operating assets are. Unfortunately, this becomes a little technical for those without an understanding of accounting.

We have already adjusted the Operating Income for the impact of Operating Leases and the notional New Asset. The Operating Income now needs to be taxed. For the 2017 year Booking Holdings’ reported effective tax rate was higher than normal due to the implementation of changes to the US tax codes. For this calculation I have used a notional effective tax rate of 24% (which should be close to Booking Holdings’ long-term tax rate).

Now we need to clean up the Invested Capital.

First we start with the premise that it is the Invested Capital reported at the end of the previous year that generates the earnings in the current year. We do not use the invested capital reported at the end of the current year (2017) but instead use the reported 2016 numbers.

We need to establish the book value of invested capital used to fund the operating assets. In this instance, we take the total equity in the company’s financial statements and add the total debt. In the last section we established that Operating Leases are really debt. We add the value of the Operating Leases to the reported total equity and total debt. We also then add the value of the New Asset.

We need to subtract the non-operating investments from this total because the benefits from these investments are not included in the Operating Profit. This means that the value of the Cash and Marketable Securities and Equity Investments are all eliminated from Invested Capital.

We also need to look at what acquisitions the company has recently made. Invariably these acquisitions create an item on the Balance Sheet called Goodwill. There is an argument that Goodwill represents the overpayment for productive assets but there is also a counter-argument that elements of Goodwill also represent future growth investments. I think that there are merits on both sides of this argument so I am hedging my bets.

If a company has Goodwill on its Balance Sheet I eliminate 50% of it and subtract that value from the company’s total capital. However, I then progressively add-back the discounted Goodwill to the Invested Capital over the 10-year forecast period in my Discounted Cash Flow model because all of the growth benefits should have been consumed by then.

Finally, we need to check what asset right-offs the company has made over the last 10 years. Companies attempt to expunge the record of their past mistakes by writing down the value of their operating assets. Unfortunately, shareholders have funded these investments and they need to be accounted for. I estimate the after-tax total of these write-offs and add it back to the Invested Capital.

In the case of Booking Holdings, there have only been write-offs in the last 2 years totaling $1,012 M (with $1,004 M in 2016).

You may ask why I have gone to all of this trouble in making these adjustments. The answer is - a key Valuation question to be answered is - what is the difference between the company’s return on invested capital relative to its cost of capital and if there are excess returns – how long will they last. This will be revealed later on.

So for Booking Holdings the invested capital to use for the 2017 Return on Invested Capital is calculated as follows:

Source: Author’s calculations.

I have used this approach to restate Booking Holdings’ Operating Income and Invested Capital for the last 10 years and then produced the following graphic:

Source: Author’s calculations.

We are now ready to make some Sector comparisons. Given the small OTA sample I am going to compare Booking Holdings’ return on invested capital with the RDG Internet Composite Index. Given the large amount of data, I have not made adjustments to any of the reported data of the companies comprising the Composite Index:

Source: GuruFocus data extract.

Booking Holdings’ Adjusted ROIC is between the 75th and the 90th percentile for the comparative group of companies. The data indicate that this business is very profitable and generates excellent returns.

Sales/Net Invested Capital

This data is used to estimate the amount of reinvestment required to grow Sales revenue.

I have created a table showing this data for the listed OTA companies and I have calculated the median value for the RDG Internet Composite Index companies:

Source: Author’s calculations.

Booking Holdings’ current Sales / Net Invested Capital ratio is 3.41 using unadjusted values for the inputs and 2.28 if the invested capital is adjusted as described earlier. This metric demonstrates that Booking Holdings has been very efficient with its capital allocation.

Total Adjusted Book Value of Debt/Market Value of Equity

This screen is used to estimate the amount of leverage that a company is applying to its Balance Sheet. It is created by adding the Book Value of Debt to the Outstanding Lease commitments for the next 5 years and dividing by the Market Value of Equity.

Source: GuruFocus data extract.

Booking Holdings' current Adjusted Total Debt / Market Value of Equity ratio is 11% which is lower than the average OTA company. The data indicate that due to the relative “youth” of companies in this Sector, unsurprisingly, they typically have a low level of leverage. This would be expected to change over time as the companies mature and the growth rates decline.

Booking Holdings' Investment Thesis

My valuation scenario is based on the following investment thesis:

Booking Holdings has a very high ROIC. This demonstrates the strength of its competitive advantages or “moat.” I think that the company has a wide moat relative to its current competitors but relative to potential competitors (Google, for instance) I think that the moat is only a narrow one based on its:

Brand strength.

Network effect.

Intellectual property.

I think that Booking Holdings has benefited from excellent management over many years who have made sound decisions regarding the company’s strategy and capital allocation.

Over the medium term I think that Booking Holdings will continue to enjoy returns well above its cost of capital due to its dominant market position. This return, however, will slowly decline over time as the market matures and the cost of growth continues to increase as a result of the law of large numbers.

I expect that the OTA market will grow at just over double the rate of the total Travel market (10% versus 4.5% for the next 5 years). Although Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) is also growing very quickly in the developing Chinese OTA market.

I expect that Booking Holdings and Expedia Group will continue to be the dominant duopoly in the rest of the OTA world. Expedia and Booking Holdings will grow their combined share of the OTA market from the current 30% to over 40% over the next 10 years.

Google may very well enter the OTA market in a big way but there is plenty of room for them in this highly fragmented market. As a result of this threat, I am throttling back Booking Holdings’ longer term margins.

Booking Holdings’ future growth won’t be as profitable as it has been historically. Margins will gradually decline as larger investments are made in advertising, particularly branded advertising, in order to minimize any market disruption that Google may cause.

Similarly, bolt-on acquisitions will become more expensive, as Expedia and Ctrip fight for additional market share through consolidation as the market matures.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3 stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

Key Assumptions in Booking Holdings’ Valuation

Revenues will grow at 15 ± 5% for the next 5 years before growth begins to decline to GDP (3.0%) at the end of year 10.

Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses and the capitalization of New Asset) will decline from the current level (37.3%) over 10 years to 28 ± 5% into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will decrease from the current level of 3.1 and settle at 1.5 ± 0.2 (between the current OTA average and the RDG Composite average).

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 84%) will decline over time before settling at 12 ± 1% in perpetuity. This will be well above the cost of capital thus reflecting the strength of Booking Holdings’ moat.

The long-term tax rate is expected to increase from the current 20% to 24% which is more in line with global averages.

The assumptions relating to the Cost of Capital using the Capital Asset Pricing Model are: The unlevered beta based on the mix of sales from the RDG Composite Index companies is 0.95. The current Cost of Equity is estimated to be 8.95% based on a US dollar risk-free rate of 3.013% and an Equity Risk Premium of 5.84% (I have used Damodaran’s September mature market ERP of 5.04% and adjusted for country risk in proportion to the estimated company revenues by region). The company’s pre-tax Cost of Debt is estimated to be 3.55% based on an S&P credit rating of Aaa/AAA with a corresponding default spread of 0.54%. Based on these inputs, the current Cost of Capital is estimated to be 8.42%. Booking Holdings currently has a low level of leverage. I expect that this will increase over time which will allow the mature Cost of Capital to fall to 8.0 ± 0.25% (essentially the median of all US listed companies).

I have estimated that Management Options are valued at $33 M using a Black-Scholes approach.

No adjustments were made to the value of Equity Investments because I judged that the majority of the purchases were relatively recent; therefore, the book value should still be close to the current market value.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The output from my DCF model is:

Monte Carlo Simulation

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was developed after 20,000 iterations.

I have been asked what is the purpose of the Monte Carlo simulation.

I, in fact, use it for both buying and selling the stock. Due to the uncertainty of the valuation inputs I think of the valuation as a range of possible values. I then use the Valuation distribution to inform my Buying and Selling decisions.

Buy Side

On the Buy side I use the simulation to generate my purchasing "margin of safety." I am a very conservative investor. I only purchase stock in the bottom half of the valuation – typically I like to buy my first tranche around the 20th percentile. I generally buy a full allocation of a stock over 4 transactions – starting at the 20th percentile. I like to buy as the stock goes lower, typically adding another tranche every time the price dips around 2-5%.

Sell side.

I start to progressively sell down my holding when the market price exceeds 80th percentile of the valuation. I typically sell 10% of my holding initially and continue to sell in 10% lots every time the price rises 5%. As we know pricing is often not very rational. This approach allows me to continue to capture the benefits of any momentum that may be built into the stock price whilst at the same time to bank some of my profits.

The Monte Carlo simulation can also be used to identify the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation. In this valuation:

56% comes from the Revenue forecast.

43% comes from the Operating Margin.

1% comes from the stable phase Cost of Capital.

The Monte Carlo simulation clearly demonstrates that the value drivers in Booking Holdings' valuation are the revenue and margin forecasts. These are the variables which most affect the valuation and are the greatest source of risk in the valuation.

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of around 8%, the valuation for Booking Holdings’ equity per share is between $1,395 and $2,850 per share with an expected value around $2,004.

So back to Booking Holdings – I think that it is currently priced close to fair value.

Relative Valuation

Although my preference is to rely on an Intrinsic Value approach when valuing a company I also take the opportunity to develop a Relative Valuation as a checkpoint.

Methodology

I use GuruFocus to generate a screen of comparable companies. The screening criteria adopted was:

RPG Internet Composite Index

EBIT (1-t) > $0

Revenues > $0

Market Capitalization > $0

There were 99 companies in the initial screen output. A range of financial ratios were calculated for these companies and they were used in developing a series of linear regressions for various market multiples using their companion variables.

Choice of Multiple

Regressions using the following multiples were evaluated:

Enterprise Value to EBIT (EV/EBIT).

Price to Earnings (P/E).

Enterprise Value to Sales (EV/Sales)

In all cases, the regression equations produced an unacceptably low R² with the highest level of significance having an R² of 23.1%. As I prefer the statistical significance to be above 50% I decided not to proceed with the analysis.

I have concluded that the current relative valuations for the RDG Internet composite index bare no statistically significant relationship with the underlying company financial ratios. As a result I am unable to develop an acceptable relative valuation which I am comfortable with.

Conclusion

The estimation of Booking Holdings' intrinsic value is not overly challenging. Very little manipulation of the published financial information is required and although the company has some minority investments which may present some valuation challenges in the future, due to the recent proximity of the transactions, it is practicable to assume that they were purchased at current market prices.

My intrinsic value model demonstrates that the key value drivers for Booking Holdings are the expected revenue growth rate for the next 5 years and the operating margins. The potential variation in revenue influences about 56% of the range in equity value whilst the potential variation in margins influences 43% of the range. The confidence that you have in the valuation should be directly linked to the confidence that you have in these two estimates.

I think that you can be reasonably confident that the valuation of Booking Holdings is between $1,395 and $2,850 per share with an expected value of around $2,004.

Booking Holdings appears to be currently priced in the bottom half of its Intrinsic Value. I have no estimate of its Relative Valuation because I was unable to establish a significantly high enough statistically valid relationship between the financial metrics and current market prices for a comparison group of companies.

The financial metrics of this company are best in OTA class and in the highest quartile of all Internet-based stocks. This is an excellent company.

Based on this assessment, I believe that the stock is a Hold. I would not be purchasing the stock at these levels. However, I believe that the stock can be purchased with a reasonable margin of safety at prices below $1,786 (this represents the 20th percentile of the valuation). If I was an existing holder of the stock (and I am) I would be starting to take some profits if the price exceeded $2,340 (this represents the 90th percentile of the valuation).

Thanks once again for reading my article. All questions and comments will be responded to. Until next time - happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.