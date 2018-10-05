Home Depot: Cloudy Skies Ahead

Share price of Home Depot remains close to record highs going into what I believe to be very tough business environment from a comparable standpoint.

Median sales price of all homes sold in the US have declined in the 1st half of 2018, coming off multi-year highs in sales price to median incomes.

Year-over-year comparable retail sales are about to be in the low single-digits at best, if current trends continue.

Retail sales in the building materials, garden equipment and supply dealers sector have been nearly flat for the past 11 months now.

Skies for the most part over Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have been quite blue since the end of the last recession back in 2009.

Home Depot's share price has risen from the low $20s to over $200 a share in the past 10 years. This has come deservedly so, as management has executed sales and margin growth spectacularly.

It had appeared to me in the beginning of this year that it was time to get bearish on shares of Home Depot. I wrote an article warning about the poor looking trends in new home starts and retail sales data.

While the share price did decline in the subsequent months ahead, it had since rebounded rather strongly.

I give credit to the rebound in housing starts in the 1st half of 2018 that had broken the trend of slower growth in starts of new single family homes in the US.

Year-over-year growth in New Privately Owned Housing Units Started grew just 1.18% in the 2nd half of 2017, which was the 5th semi-annual decline in the rate of growth.

The 1st half of 2018 turned out to be quite strong, growing 7.33% year over year.

If I look at the employment numbers in residential construction, I'm given reason to believe that housing starts are still going strong. Employment in the residential construction sector was up 7.05% in August.

This has helped to contribute to higher sales at Home Depot.

The company reported 2nd quarter ending July 29th, 2018, total sales were up 8.4%. Comparable US same-store sales were up 8.1% vs. the same quarter from a year ago.

Those were really good numbers that have given justice to the optimism surrounding Home Depot's share price.

Going Forward

Sales at Home Depot will more or less be in line with the aggregate sales in the industry in which the company serves.

Here is a longer term chart showing aggregate retail sales in the sector:

Building Materials, garden equipment and supply dealers

I want to zero in on the sales figures since September of 2017 because they have been coming in rather flat month over month, but still showing gains year over year.

While these sales figures have looked good on a year-over-year basis, the actual rate of change month to month hasn't been as positive.

Investors view earnings results from a year-over-year perspective. So in this regard, 2018 has been a good year thus far for Home Depot.

The year-over-year perspective is about to get a lot tougher.

Another factor that has affected Home Depot's sales has been the very strong rebound in house prices.

I like to look at the median sales price of homes sold in the US. Median house prices sold in the US peaked in the 4th quarter of 2017 and have been declining since.

If we take the median house price sold in the US and divide it by the median household income in the US, we can see just how extended prices have become relative to household incomes.

Median household income is an annual chart that goes out to 2017. It still gives justice to the extent of just how high prices have become relative to household incomes.

Low interest rates and an improving economy over the past 10 years have greatly attributed to strong house price gains.

Those house price gains have certainly motivated homeowners to continue to invest in their properties by buying materials and tools from stores like Home Depot.

So far in 2018, the median sales price of a house sold in the US is in decline.

Rising interest rates, demographic flight out of high taxed states like New York, Illinois, and California are likely contributing factors.

Lower house prices could very well dampen investment in houses and have a negative impact on sales at Home Depot.

Profit Margins

It would be ill-advise to not take note of Home Depot's wide net profit margins.

Net profit margins at Home Depot were 4.2% in 2008 and have risen every year since then and are estimated to be 10.0% by Value Line in 2018. The Value Line analyst also expects them to remain at 10.0% in 2019 as well.

I hold the opinion that the future for Home Depot holds far more challenging times ahead.

Growing sales will become far more challenging in the face of declining home prices as the ratio of the median house prices sold to income reverts back to the mean.

Maintaining 10% net profit margins on sales will also be very challenging in a slowing sales growth environment.

Slowing sales and declining margins should prove bearish on Home Depot's shares.

Conclusion

The bright blue skies that have been over Home Depot for the past 10 years are about to become cloudy in my estimation.

