United Natural Foods: The Market Hates The Supervalu Deal; So Where Are The Activists?

An activist could acquire a 5% stake and take their case to the shareholders to break up this deal, resulting in a quick 30% return.

In the September 17, 2018, Bloomberg Businessweek magazine article (The Most Boring Bull Market. Ever), the author, Chris Nagi, cites:

The number of so called activist investors making demands on public companies swelled past 500 for the first time in the first half of 2018.

So, given the amount of capital that activist hedge fund managers are mandated to put to work, I would argue they have more capital than good ideas to put in motion. Therefore, I am quite surprised that an activist, at least not yet, hasn't acquired a 5% stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) and then simply stopped the incredibly unpopular Supervalu merger. Since July 26, 2018, the day UNFI announced its intention of spending $2.9 billion to acquire Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) for $32.50 per share including the assumptions of SVU's debt, shares have sharply dropped from $41.18 to $29.71, or down 28% (based on yesterday's close).



And if you look back to one week before the deal announcement, on July 17, 2018, shares of UNFI were trading at close to $45. Notwithstanding the possibility that news of the deal might have leaked out and caused the stock to drift lower, by the close of trading on July 27th, after the market had two business days to digest the news, the market voted and unequivocally stated that they strongly hate the Supervalu deal. UNFI stock action and strong volume sell-off tell you as much. I always told United Natural's management team, and all management teams, have a mandate to creative shareholder value. So, when they announce a deal that results in a nearly 30% haircut, that isn't exactly my definition of creating value.

Fast forward to more recent trading and the market continues to strongly dislike the Supervalu deal. And after UNFI's Q4 2018 results came in slightly lower than consensus, especially after the company raised Q3 2018 guidance, it had another leg down and briefly traded in the low $28s. This prompted me to acquire shares because at $30, even if the deal goes through, UNFI shares are look reasonably attractive. And although they nicely bounced off the $28s to as high as the low $32s, after the September 27th miss by Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), when CAG shares closed down 8.5% on heavy volume, anything food related, directly or indirectly, was taken to the woodshed. So, because of this pullback and the small possibility an activist sees my logic and launches an activist campaign to stop the Supervalu deal, shares of UNFI look compelling at $30 or less.

In this piece, I will discuss United Natural Foods and then look back at how UNFI foreshadowed (or really didn't in this case) the deal.

About United Natural Foods

Essentially, UNFI is the largest distributor of natural and organic products in the U.S. and Canada. The company has a fully commitment contract with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods through 2025. Whole Foods is about 35-38% of revenue, depending on the quarter.

UNFI makes its money and prices its services as a cost-plus company. This business is all about service, scale, sophistication (think data and trend analytics) and selection. Broadly speaking, because of the industry-wide deflationary trends in the grocery marketplace (see Exhibit A), combined with rising inbound freight costs (see Exhibit B), a quick glance at financials gives the impression that gross margins and operating margins are narrowing. Although technically accurate, as always, there are nuances.

Exhibit A

This marks the ninth consecutive quarter of either modest deflation or near-zero inflation, compared to our 10-year average of 2.1%.



Given that our customer contracts are predominantly cost plus a percentage markup, the lack of historic levels of inflation continue to be a headwind to our EBITDA dollar growth. From a channel perspective, fourth quarter supernatural channel net sales accelerated to 27.5% over Q4 last year and represented 37.9% of total net sales during the quarter.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

Exhibit B

As a reminder, fuel costs impact us in two ways. For inbound freight, cost increases eventually work their way into our product cost, as either suppliers increase their cost to us, or we increase our freight costs to the suppliers for whom we pick a product. In either case, there is commonly a lag of one-to-two quarters from the realization of the cost increases to when those costs are reflected in the value of the inventory that is sold to customers.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

Enclosed below, please take a look at the past five fiscal years of financial results. The company has posted very strong revenue growth. However, the analyst community is laser-focused on the narrowing operating margins. And in order to really get the big operating leverage and a higher stock price, investors want to not only see revenue growth but operating margin expansion.

In a nutshell, that is why the stock has come down way off its all-time highs (the stock briefly traded in the low $80s back in February 2015).

Valuation and Leverage (Pre-Supervalu)

On a standalone basis, before trying to digest the ambitious $2.9 billion Supervalu deal, UNFI generated full-year FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $335.8 million (see Exhibit C) and was leveraged 1.15X times based on a debt-to-EBITDA ratio (see Exhibit D).

Exhibit C

For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA was $335.8 million, an increase of 5.3%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $318.9 million last fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.28% of net sales, down 16 basis points from last year, driven by the gross margin headwinds associated with customer mix and inbound freight.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

Exhibit D

Outstanding lender commitments under our credit facility were $884 million, excluding reserves, with available liquidity of approximately $674 million, including cash and cash equivalents. At the end of Q4, our availability under our credit facility was approximately $650.2 million. Our debt-to-EBITDA leverage at the end of fiscal 2018 improved to 1.15x on a trailing 12-month basis and excluding operating leases.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

In terms of valuation, UNFI had 50.5 million shares outstanding as of September 14, 2018. So, $30 per share x that share count equals a market capitalization of $1.515 billion. So, with about $380 million of debt, we are looking at an enterprise value of $1.9 billion. Therefore, on an adjusted EBITDA-to-enterprise value basis, we are talking about 5.65X. 5.65X is really inexpensive for that kind of growth. So, despite the gross margins headwinds due to mix (the Amazon contract has lower margins) and the inbound freight costs pass-through recovery lag, you are buying the industry leader at a very reasonable valuation.

Why It is Cheap

The reason why UNFI shares are currently so cheap is because of the uncertainty surrounding the integration of the Supervalu and the significant balance sheet leverage required to pay cash for SVU shares and assume the existing SVU debt. This is a very complicated deal in that trying isolate SVU's normalized EBITDA power is tricky. And so, if we take management's pro forma FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA for the combined businesses (see Exhibit F) at face value, then we are looking at 4.7 debt-to-EBITDA leverage (see Exhibit E).

Exhibit E

At close, the debt-to-EBITDA leverage for the combined companies is expected to be approximately 4.7x. This calculation is based on the total trailing 12-month reported adjusted EBITDA for both companies, including retail, SUPERVALU's Albertsons TSA, and approximately $3.5 billion in total debt. Excluding the impact of the outgoing Albertsons TSA, we expect to reduce total enterprise leverage by two turns within the first three years after closing.



The combined company's normalized debt-to-EBITDA leverage is expected to be 3.9x at the close of the deal. This calculation excludes the EBITDA impact of the outgoing SUPERVALU TSA and retail business, while including the full-year impact of the AG Florida and Unified acquisitions. It also includes the additional expense associated with SUPERVALU's recently completed sale leasebacks, as well as the year-four run rate cost synergies of 185 million. For additional details on the leverage calculations, please refer to Slide 13 of the presentation.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

Exhibit F

In the first full-year after the acquisition closes, we expect combined company net sales, excluding retail and discontinued operations, to be approximately $24.2 billion to $24.8 billion. Year-one adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $655 million to $675 million, excluding retail, one-time deal and integration-related expenses. In addition, we expect a low double-digit percentage increase in adjusted EPS versus our fiscal 2019 guidance, excluding one-time costs and the impact of purchase accounting.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

Why are they pursuing this deal?

This is complicated question. Management, at least publicly, states that the deal will create scale and $175 million in year three cost synergies.

Exhibit G

We are focused on helping our retail customers across all channels, with broader product offerings and with merchandising, data analysis, and category management. On a combined basis, we expect UNFI and SUPERVALU to achieve greater scale, which we will put to work to further build out the store to both new and existing customers.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

Exhibit H

As Steve mentioned, we are expecting to achieve more than $175 million in cost synergies in year-three, and achieve our run rate cost synergies of more than $185 million in year-four.



Source: UNFI Q4 2018 Conference Call

The other issue - and management did reference this during the Q2 2018 and Q3 2018 conference calls - was that in certain markets UNFI is operating at capacity and needs to expand its distribution centers.

Q3 2018 Capacity Constraint References

(Source: UNFI Q3 2018 conference call)

Although, on the Q3 2018 call, Sean Griffin clarifies that only a few high-volume distribution centers are at max capacity.

And one final point: on the Q3 2018 conference call, we kind of get conflicting messages and statements that disciplined capital allocation and investment is paramount. Lo and behold, they think taking on $2.9 billion of debt is no big deal.

Q2 2018 Capacity Constraint References

While we did leverage our expenses against our strong topline growth, we continue to have higher labor expenses in several of our distribution centers that are capacity constrained. We've taken steps in the quarter to mitigate these headwinds through additional capacity expected to be online by this fall.



Source: UNFI Q2 FY 2018 conference call



On the expense side, we did incur higher labor costs in DCs that remain capacity constrained. Service levels continued to be challenged during the quarter. Supplier out of stocks in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were approximately 250 basis points unfavorable versus the same quarter in the prior year, equating to approximately $50 million in lost sales.

Although I may have belabored the point on capacity, I wanted to highlight that I did go back to the tale of the tape to evaluate if management's motivation and vision for the merger are consistent with previous statements and sound business logic.

In my view, despite obvious pain points and pockets of maxed capacity, at least in a few high distribution centers, I don't think management has effectively argued or articulated a compelling reason for taking on $2.9 billion of debt and going from a 1.15X leverage ratio to a 4.7X leverage ratio. And clearly, the market agrees. The market is telling management that it has not heard a compelling rationale and vision for this deal!

On the Q4 2018 conference call, CEO Steve Spinner talks about the rapidly changing retail world and wanting to be out in front of the changes. I get it, but again, we are talking about a lot of debt and integration risk. Besides acquiring Supervalu's owned distribution centers, cross-selling to new customers, and expanding the SKUs and categories, management just hasn't effectively persuaded the market. Hence why UNFI stock has had a big leg down since the deal was announced.

Takeaway

The reason I like this investment, at $30 per share, is because you are buying a good business with a leadership position in the fastest-growing segment of the wholesale food industry segment. Secondly, because it is so obvious to me, it must also be obvious to other activist folks - folks much smarter and more capable of actually blocking the deal. If an activist could get a foothold and acquire a stake, they might be able to block this deal, and this could potentially generate a fast 30% return. Let's face it, if Dan Loeb is willing to bet $600 million buying Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the high $30s, maybe even as high as $40 per share, in order to force/ persuade the Dorrance family to sell CPB for say $50 per share (that is a high stakes way to make a potential 30%). And although I think Dan Loeb makes a very strong case at Campbell's, breaking up the UNFI/SVU deal looks like an easier case to make and a compelling activist target. Now, granted that in the case of UNFI, breaking up this merger might be too small for a big fish like Third Point, but there are plenty of other activist investors looking for high-probability bets.

Again, remember, as I stated at the beginning of this piece, in the September 17, 2018, Bloomberg Businessweek magazine article, author Chris Nagi cites:

The number of so called activist investors making demands on public companies swelled past 500 for the first time in the first half of 2018.

Putting it all together, my thesis is that the stock has some margin of safety at $30 and there is an imaginative equity kicker/call option should an activist emerge and see what I see. For that to happen, though, that activist needs to have the capital, courage, and conviction to acquire a 5% + stake and block the deal!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.