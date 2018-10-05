FactSet Means Both Growth And Value

Growth Profile

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) provides data and analytics solutions for investment professionals. The firm has featured 9.24% sales growth in past five years, along with substantial bottom line margins and free cash flow. The United States accounts for a majority of its revenue, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The firm generates substantial portion (84%+) of its revenue from buy-side (investment management) clients, and the remainder comes from sell-side clients. In its latest quarter, FactSet has posted revenue increase of over 3%, reaching $2.1 billion, along with a 40 basis points margin expansion in EBITDA and adjusted EPS growth of 33%. Currently, the firm has a backlog of roughly $19.5 billion. Its guidance projects adjusted EPS of $5.14-5.34 per share, representing 20-25% growth.

In order to value FactSet, I have used a DCF model and relative value analysis. My DCF model suggests that FactSet is undervalued, while relative value shows that it is overvalued.

(Source: Data from Stockrow, data processed by author)

Fundamental Analysis

FactSet has maintained strong fundamentals over the years. It has outperformed many of its peers along the way, demonstrating higher profitability and cash flow generation. Some of its peers include Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Fidelity (NYSE:FIS), Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK). FactSet’s sales growth and profitability margins have been above industry-average for last five years. On the other hand, the firm’s leverage position is higher than that of its peers. Dividend growth has also been substantial: 13% in 5-year CAGR. It is clear that the firm has both growth and value factors in it, which is why the market has been paying premiums, as reflected in its valuation multiples.

(Source: Data from Stockrow, data processed by author)

Risk Analysis

Let’s start with user count growth, which is a fundamental driver of the company's business model. If the investment management industry shifts from an active to a passive approach, there’s a high probability that user count will decline. This is more of a systematic risk in the sense that if such situations emerge, then managing it might not be possible. There are a number of systematic risks in this sense, some of which includes declining returns in capital markets and increasing industry consolidation. More than 84% of its revenue comes from the investment management industry, so the impact of declining returns is directly related. On the other hand, consolidation in the industry may result in significant loss of market share for FactSet.

Now let’s shift our focus towards company-specific risks, some of which include currency risks, failure to add new products and enhancements and higher leverage than peers. Approximately 36% of FactSet’s revenue comes from outside of United States, and 73% of its employees and 54% of its leased office space are located outside of the U.S., exposing the firm to currency risk. As of August 31, 2017, it maintained foreign currency forward contracts to hedge approximately 75% of its Indian rupee exposure through the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The gross notional value of foreign currency forward contracts to purchase Indian rupees with U.S. dollars was Rs. 3.8 billion. Currently, it has a net foreign currency exposure of approximately $210 million per year.

The firm estimates that if the U.S. dollar had been 10% weaker, the fair value of outstanding foreign currency forward contracts would have increased by $5.4 million, which would have had an immaterial impact on its Consolidated Balance Sheet. On the other hand, a hypothetical 10% weaker U.S. dollar against all foreign currencies at August 31, 2017, would increase the fair value of total assets by $69.5 million and equity by $61.9 million. Because the financial analytics industry is highly dependent on technological advancement, product innovation and enhancement remains a key challenge for the firm. As for the leverage, currently it has an above-industry debt-to-asset ratio, the presence of which could expose FactSet to higher expenses for interest and principal payments.

Valuation

DCF model

My DCF model indicates that the intrinsic value of FactSet is $232, implying an undervaluation of roughly $8 per share. In order to find its intrinsic value, I have made a number of assumptions. Initial revenue growth assumption is 6.5%, which increases by 50 bps for the next two years and then declines by 50 bps for the last two years, reaching the initial growth rate of 6.5% in the terminal year (2022). Cost of services, SG&A expenses, depreciation and tax rates are assumed to be close to their long-term averages and stay constant. Capex-to-sales is assumed to be constant at 5% for the full valuation period. I have calculated the weighted average cost of capital to be 10.34% and assumed an exit multiple (EV/EBITDA) of 19.5x.

(Source: Based on author's projections and calculations; a table showing the forecast inputs can be found at the notes section)

Relative Value

FactSet's relative value suggests that the company is overpriced. However, given its stronger margins and growth, it is fair for the market to pay a premium. Considering these factors, a DCF model might reflect underlying economics better than relative value.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

FactSet has demonstrated strong fundamentals over the years. Besides its significant price returns for the period, dividend growth has been nice too. Together, this reflects that the company has both growth and value factors embedded into it. Although it has an above-industry leverage position, substantial cash flow generation and solid top line growth make up for it. Combining all the factors, FactSet is a solid analytics firm and looks undervalued in my valuation.

Notes

The following table outlines various input assumptions and implied margins as results of those inputs. VIS (visual) depicts a graphical view of the corresponding rate/margin; Implied avg (average) margin = firm’s average forecast metric minus average historical metric.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.