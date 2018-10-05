Innovative Industrial: Riding The Bubble

Dilution is not always a bad thing, and for IIPR holders, this offering gives them immediate value.

In my last article on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) I estimated that their NAV was $19.33-$21.80/share. I said,

A ticker trading at a substantial premium to NAV means there is a lot of optimism about the future and that shares can be issued at prices that will be immediately accretive for existing shareholders. Shareholders should be happy with IIPR issuing more shares to raise capital at current prices.

Yesterday, IIPR announced a substantial secondary offering at $40/share. The offering is expected to have net proceeds exceeding $100 million. While the immediate impact was a drop in share price, this move is fantastic for current shareholders and provides a brief opportunity for those who want in.

Since REITs distribute a significant portion of their cash-flow through dividends, secondary offerings are a frequent source of capital for expansion. Very large REITs can sustain their acquisition pace through "At-The-Market" programs which sell shares at market prices from time-to-time. With numerous smaller transactions, the dilution is more spread out and does not have the immediate dramatic impact on share price a large secondary offering might.

IIPR has filed for a shelf offering to implement an ATM program, but like many other small-cap REITs, it is unlikely it will provide enough capital to keep pace with their goals.

I have seen comments from people who have an immediate negative reaction to dilution. After all, the company will now have to pay out more in dividends and the pie is being shared with a lot more shareholders. For REITs, the calculation is not so simple, and dilution can be a great friend.

NAV

In this case, IIPR is trading well above their NAV, even if someone uses far more generous assumptions than I used in my estimate, IIPR is trading at nearly twice their NAV.

In other words, IIPR is selling something that is worth around $20 if it were liquidated at fair market value today, for $40. Previously, I estimated their NAV was $131.19-$147.91 million, the additional cash will raise that to $235.19-$251.91 million. After adjusting the share count, IIPR will now have 9.38 million shares. That increases NAV to $25.07-26.85/share. IIPR shareholders just saw their underlying value increase 25-30% overnight.

The premium to NAV is likely going to shrink in the near-term. If the market remains bullish and continues to like how IIPR deploys those new funds, the premium could return.

Strong Pipeline

The secondary raise is also an indicator that IIPR's pipeline remains strong. During one exchange in the Q2 conference call,

John Massocca Can you give us maybe a quick update on the pipeline? I think, last quarter, you said you had transactions in various stages of review at around $100 million. Have you been able to maintain that level of acquisition opportunities given the announced $50 million of transactions that you announced subsequent and during 2Q '18? Alan Gold Yes. Thanks, John. This is Alan speaking. Yes, I mean, I think we're very pleased with our pipeline. It's a very consistent and growing pipeline. And the quality of the pipeline is in the same genre of the transactions we have closed and it gives us great confidence that we're going to be able to achieve our goal of placing the capital that we raised within that 9-month time period.

With IIPR tapping the capital markets again, that is indicative that after the previously announced transactions, they have another $100 million+ in potential acquisitions. I would expect that they are targeting investing those funds over the next 2-3 quarters.

IIPR has been investing at 15%+ cap-rates. To date, all of the evidence suggests that they can continue to invest at those cap-rates. The greatest unknown for IIPR is where the ceiling is and whether competition will put downward pressure on those cap-rates.

For the immediate future, IIPR continues to acquire at a decent pace, closing or announcing deals each quarter. This is in stark contrast to their IPO when funds were invested painfully slowly.

The Dividend

As expected, IIPR raised their dividend. The raise was more than I had expected, going from $1.00/year to $1.40/year. Investors can thank the high cap-rates and increasing pace of acquisitions.

The additional 2.6 million shares will increase the cost of the dividends $3.64 million. When the funds are deployed, the new shares should more than pay for themselves as property NOI should increase more than $15.5 million at a 15% cap-rate. Current shareholders can look forward to additional double-digit dividend growth rates in the coming year.

One major risk that IIPR has is their lack of access to the debt markets. Everything has to be paid in cash and they do not have the option to run in the red for a period of time. This means that if a tenant is late paying rent, or goes out of business, IIPR might have to reduce a portion of their dividends without notice.

It's A Bubble

The entire cannabis industry is being fueled by prospects of significant growth and apparently endless enthusiasm from those looking to get a piece of the action. Sooner or later, something will happen that will bring the sector back to Earth.

That is not to say that people should consider shorting the sector or even avoid investing in it. Bubbles can go on for a long time before they pop and the gains made in the meantime can significantly outweigh the losses when values stabilize. In the case of IIPR, they are using the frothy valuations to grow their business.

With this offering, IIPR is selling $20 for $40, and as shown above, the result is an increase in NAV to over $25. Next round they might be selling $25 for $60 increasing their NAV even more.

Buying as much as they can, as quickly as they can, without dropping their quality standards, is exactly the strategy IIPR should be implementing right now. That way, whenever the cannabis sector slows down, they will have a stronger and more valuable base to limit downside. Based on their actions and management commentary, it appears to me that is exactly the strategy they are implementing. As long as their shares continue trading at a premium, investors can expect additional secondaries like this one every 6-9 months.

In my mind, the more specific risk to IIPR is that competition increases. If outright legalization occurs, I believe it is very unlikely that tenants will continue to be willing to pay 15%+ cap-rates. If cap-rates for leasing to cannabis companies drops to 10% and there is a greater number of landlords willing to lease to them, that would have a negative impact on IIPR.

Not only would deploying their capital be less accretive, but their current tenants would be at a competitive disadvantage. The industry is young and the tenants are all relatively new businesses. Many cannabis companies will go out of business and it is in IIPR's interest that the companies going out of business are not their tenants. That could mean offering rent reductions in the future if market rents fall.

For now, that competition is not there at a meaningful level and there is a lot of money to be made.

Conclusion

IIPR is doing exactly what they should be doing in their situation. Whenever a REIT can issue common shares at a significant premium to NAV, they should kick into high growth mode and look for acquisitions.

IIPR has struck a solid pace and any negative impacts from dilution should be short term. As long as the status quo remains, IIPR can continue making acquisitions at 15%+ cap-rates while selling their common shares at nearly double their NAV. It is by far the most accretive transaction I have ever seen from a REIT. AFFO is going to be growing at a dizzying pace and the dividend should grow with it.

There are substantial risks to IIPR. The cannabis bubble could pop causing their tenants to have issues paying rent, which will very quickly impact IIPR's dividend and presumably their share price. Legalization could significantly increase competition and reduce their investment cap-rates, possibly even forcing IIPR to renegotiate their current leases.

The cannabis sector is clearly a bubble right now, but bubbles can continue for a very long time and be very profitable to invest in. IIPR is positioned for extremely high growth within the next two years. For those who believe that federal cannabis legalization is unlikely, that federal enforcement is less likely and that cannabis demand will continue to grow- investing in IIPR even at today's premium has very compelling upside. The drop immediately following secondary offerings is likely the best buying opportunities you will get.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.