AMD's Misery Is Intel's Fortune, Intel's Pain Is AMD's Gain

Nonetheless, we are holding none as we currently adopt a "skip the chip" policy.

One's pain is the other's gain - and vice versa.

Over the past few months, Intel and AMD traded as if they are a mirror reflection of each other.

Background

2018 has been a fantastic year for most semiconductor names, with one clear winner:

AMD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has, undoubtedly, been the fairest of them all thus far. Nonetheless, much of its lead came on the heels of its arch-rival Intel Corporation (INTC) suffering.

The two stocks have become so inversely correlated that it almost feels like they are the mirror image of each other.

In this article we will try to provide answers to a few questions:

1. Is AMD still "the fairest of them all"? (Spoiler alert: No)

2. Does Intel currently offer a more attractive valuation than AMD? (Spoiler alert: Yes)

3. "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them (i.e., semis) all"? (Spoiler alert: None)

Few mirrors, lots of chips and one, decisive, conclusion.

Earnings

In exactly 20 days, AMD is going to publish its earnings for the third quarter of 2018. Two days later, INTC will do the exact same thing.

The market expects the following earnings for the second half of 2018:

Symbol Date Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Price AMD 10/23/2018 $0.12 ($0.13*) $0.10 ($0.10*) $28.43 INTC 10/25/2018 $1.15 ($1.07*) $1.09 ($1.11*) $48.76

*Q3/2018 estimate 3 months ago.

For FY 2018-2020, the market expects the following EPS:

Symbol 2018 2019 2020 AMD $0.47 $0.67 $0.97 INTC $4.15 $4.22 $4.47

Based on these EPS estimates, here are the expected-forward P/E:

Symbol 2018 2019 2020 AMD 60.49 42.43 29.30 INTC 11.75 11.55 10.9

What one can see from the above is that in spite of AMD's much higher (expected) growth rate, earnings may not grow as fast as revenues. Furthermore, even based on an annual ~$1/share EPS, AMD valuation remains rich. Too rich? It's hard to say, but INTC certainly looks much cheaper.

Price Targets

Many, including yours truly, believe that AMD stock price has gotten ahead of itself. For example, here are a few recent downgrades by Wall Street firms:

10/1/2018: Baird, from Outperform to Neutral, Price target: from $20 to $28, Quote: "We believe expectations and valuation are high, prompting our downgrade."

9/27/2018: Northland Capital Markets, from Outperform to Market Perform, Price target: from $30 to $26 >>> Quote: "Our thesis hasn’t changed, valuation and sentiment has. While we expect shares to continue to appreciate between now and 12/31, we think the share price reflects irrational expectations."

However, these firms are the minority. Most firms seem to be competing which will assign a higher price target for AMD lately:

9/24/2018: RBC Capital, $40 (new coverage)

9/21/2018: Jefferies, from $30 to $36

9/20/2018: Stifel, from $21 to $38

9/19/2018: Morgan Stanley (MS), from $11 to $28

9/18/2018: Mizuho (MFG, OTCPK:MZHOF), from $20 to $36

9/14/2018: Argus, from $23 to $40

9/11/2018: Rosenblatt, from $30 to $40

9/5/2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC), from $25 to $35

9/4/2018: Cowen, from $25 to $30

As a result, AMD's price target is quite bizarre, with a range as wide as $33 between the highest PT ($40) and the lowest ($7). That range is covering 116.07% (=33/28.43) of the stock current price.

Such a wide range suggests that AMD is nothing but a consensus right now.

Even if we take out the lowest PTs (that are likely to be out of date), the average PT isn't higher than current market price.

Source: WSJ

Putting it differently, the Street doesn't believe AMD's current valuation is attractive. Neither do I - and I've been bullish on AMD for a long time and from a much lower price.

The same range for INTC shows that there's only $32 between the highest PT ($70) and the lowest ($38). That range is covering 65.63% (=32/48.76) of the stock's current price.

Source: WSJ

Such a range suggests that INTC is viewed more favorably than AMD right now. That is also evident by the potential upside the stock has to both its average (+14.3% upside) or median (+16.9% upside) price targets.

Ratings

No wonder, AMD analyst expectations look like this:

Source: WSJ

On one hand, about 40% of analysts stick to a "buy" or "overweight" bullish ratings. On the other hand, 1/4 of the remaining 20 analysts rate the stock a "sell" with 15 (out of 33 in total) maintaining a neutral stance with a "hold" rating.

The picture is much more bullish when it comes to INTC. While about 47.5% of analysts stick to a "buy" or "overweight" ratings, only 1/8 rate the stock a "sell" with 15 (out of 40 in total) maintaining a neutral stance with a "hold" rating.

Source: WSJ

Ratios/Market-Cap

While AMD is only the 13th largest holding of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) ETF, Intel Corporation is second.

Name of Holding Allocation Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSM) 11.34% Intel Corporation 10.59% NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 8.31% ASML Holding NV ADR (ASML) 5.28% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 5.26% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 5.11% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 5.06% Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 4.80% Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 4.45% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 4.43% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 4.20% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) 4.20% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 3.98% Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 3.25% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 2.50% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 2.47% KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) 2.23% STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS (STM, OTCPK:STMEF) 2.19% Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) 2.14% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) 1.94% Cadence Design Systems, Inc. 1.94% Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) 1.17% ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) 1.13% Teradyne, Inc. (TER) 1.02% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 0.96% Dreyfus Cash Management Institutional (DICXX, DACXX, DVCXX) 0.05% U.S. Dollar (UUP) 0.01%

As a matter of fact, the INTC/AMD ratio within SMH is 2.66, which means that for every $1 of investment in AMD there are $2.66 invested in INTC.

Based on the market cap of these two semis - INTC's $224.83 versus AMD's $27.72B - the INTC/AMD market-cap ratio is 8.112.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

This isn't only very low, from a historical perspective, but it also suggests that SMH is either holding too much AMD or too little INTC.

Options

A quick look at recent option-trading also suggests that trades are more bullish on INTC than AMD.

Here are a few significant, noticeable (=minimum 3K contracts and/or $1M+ worth) deals on INTC from recent days:

10/2: +25K contracts of the $60 January 2020 CALLs

10/2: +18K contracts of the $48 October 2018 CALLs

10/2: -25K contracts of the $44 December 2018 PUTs

9/28: +20K contracts of the $49 December 2018 CALLs

9/26: +9K contracts of the $47 June 2019 CALLs

9/25: -3K contracts of the $45 April 2019 PUTs

There are no significant, noticeable deals on AMD from recent days and one needs to go all the way back to 9/20 to see a purchase of 3K contracts of the $27 April 2019 PUTs.

Mirror Image

The real funny thing is that over the last few months, AMD and INTC have almost become a "zero sum game;" when one falls, the other rises (and vice versa). So much so that the price charts of the pair looks like a mirror image:

AMD data by YCharts

The main reason for this trade-off is that the market clearly adopted a "one's pain is the other's gain" approach.

Some days, Intel is ahead, on the expense of AMD, e.g.:

On other days, it's AMD that gets the upper hand, e.g.:

It almost feels as if AMD/INTC is benefiting/suffering more as a result of the other stock's news rather out of its own news.

Market Share

No matter how bullish one is when it comes to AMD's new line of products, it's all about market share.

While in some places, AMD is succeeding in taking market share from Intel:

In other places, the results aren't anywhere as good:

The thing is that for AMD to justify its current share price, the annual EPS should be north of $1, at the very minimum, right now; not just in 2020 (maybe).

Last Friday, Intel announced that it "at least" has the supply to meet its own raised full-year revenue guidance. Intel's incremental capital investments imply that AMD's PC market share gain might be limited.

Much of AMD's recent rise is attributed to Intel's chip supplies being tight, in part due to the "surprising return to PC TAM growth." However, INTC made it clear last week that it will prioritize production of Intel Xeon and Core processors, thus believing it has the supply to meet the FY revenue outlook.

Remember: When it comes to this duo, one company's gain, INTC in this case, is another company's, AMD in this case, pain.

INTC Price data by YCharts

To quickly cope with the recent unexpected shortage, Intel is investing no less than $15B in capex this year, up $1B from the estimations at the beginning of the year. This is an amount that demonstrates the different leagues AMD and INTC are playing at. To put that number in the right perspective, $15B is over half of AMD's total market cap.

Investors' Takeaway

There is no doubt that AMD's fundamentals improved significantly over the past year, mainly supported by:

successful launch and promising sales of its new products, especially EPYC and Ryzen, leading to bright prospects of increased market share in the short-medium term

strong execution at the 7nm node

market share gain in PC chips due to shortages of chips at Intel

ramp of newly refreshed Athlon CPUs

strong design team and IP position that challenge Intel

Nonetheless, there are few notable headwinds:

Intel's 10nm production ramp could begin as early as April, about six months earlier than current estimates.

launch of Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Project Stream in-browser gaming test program

demand seems healthy for now but is likely to slow as early as 2019

inventories are on the rise

trade war concerns.

too high expectations for PC market share gain as a result of the Intel CPU shortage.

While the EPYC ramp outlook impresses the firm, Intel won't sit still and is likely to react with new architecture.

All in all, as much as we really like AMD's growth story - we believe that valuation has gotten way ahead of earnings.

For that reason we, at the Wheel of FORTUNE("WoF"), not only got out of our long AMD position but we are now shorting the stock.

I guess that a more appropriate title for this article would be: "AMD's Misery Is INTC's Fortune (And Vice Versa) But Not Enough For The Wheel Of Fortune"...

Trapping Value ("TV"), my friend and partner on the WoF, pointed out yesterday that AMD insiders are selling in an accelerated pace over recent months.

Based on where we are in the cycle, we think insiders are doing the smart thing as market share gains do not pay the bills, earnings do.

TV goes further in saying the following:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is currently trading at bubble valuations. For a stock that generates half the gross margins of Intel Corp. (INTC) and is far more cyclical, a multiple of 2X as much shows that bulls have gotten carried away and have bought the story hook, line, and sinker.

Personally, I wouldn't call AMD a "bubble" but I certainly see the stock as overvalued and I do see the stock moving back below $25.

Generally speaking, we are not hot on semis at this juncture and while we are still long few names, we are likely to exit these positions once covered calls that we sold get assigned to us.

Therefore, in spite of Intel winning this "beauty contest," we wouldn't buy the stock right now. It does trade as if it's the mirror image of AMD but when we're asked, "mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" our answer (right now) doesn't involve any chip-maker belonging to the hot-but-getting-cooler semiconductors segment.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow and turn on "get e-mail alerts" (see below).

The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. We cover all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, and commodities. With Trapping Value on-board, you're getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long AVGO, MU, NVDA with (short) covered CALLs and/or (long-protective) PUTs.