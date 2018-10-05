Cloudera: The Hortonworks Merger Will Work Wonders

The combined company is expected to hit $720 million in combined revenues with over 2,500 customers, and save $125 million in annual cost synergies.

The merger will be an all-stock deal, in which Cloudera shareholders will own 60% of the combined company, and Hortonworks shareholders the remaining 40%.

Cloudera and Hortonworks announced a merger of equals in early October, sending shares of both companies up in the mid-teens.

It has been a difficult year for both Cloudera (CLDR) and Hortonworks (HDP), and the announced merger between them seems like it came out of left field. Mergers of equals (as this one is being called, although Cloudera seems like the dominant partner with 60% ownership of the combined company and the ability to retain its CEO and CFO) are so rare in the software industry. Of course, M&A is very active in the sector, but it's typically a much larger portfolio software company like Salesforce.com (CRM) or Oracle (ORCL) buying a niche startup.

But in hindsight, a merger of the #1 and #2 Hadoop companies makes perfect sense. Investors seem to agree - both companies' shares saw one of their first big bursts all year.

CLDR data by YCharts

Both companies have been lagging on the valuation front, and they are both among the cheapest names in enterprise software, with each roughly trading at a paltry ~4x revenues. Cloudera, in particular, is still trading at a market cap that's ~30% below its last private valuation of $4.1 billion, a marker that it has never been able to surpass in nearly two years as a public company. Perhaps with this merger, the combined company can move closer to its "true" value.

I'm long on Cloudera, and will continue holding the stock through the merger. Thematically speaking, Hadoop will continue to sink its roots into the IT landscape as a critical element of big data, and now Cloudera-Hortonworks will be the undisputed leader in the space. With Cloudera's valuation still lagging so sharply behind peers, I'm holding the company for a long-term recovery.

Quick glance at the details

This merger has many merits to it, and we'll discuss many of them here. First, a rundown of the key points:

The combined company will have $720 million in trailing-twelve months annual revenue at an aggregate ~30% growth rate. In its most recent quarter, Cloudera grew revenues at 23% y/y to $110 million, and Hortonworks grew at 40% y/y to $86 million

Together, they will also serve more than 2,500 customers, about 120 of which have an annual ARR in excess of $1 million

Clean balance sheet across both companies, with $500 million of cash and no debt. Cloudera currently has a ~$3 billion market cap and Hortonworks is at ~$2 billion, so the combined company will have an enterprise value of approximately $4.5 billion

The company additionally expects to generate $150 million of cash flow by 2020

$125 million of annual cost synergies are also expected

While Cloudera's CEO and CFO will continue on in the combined company, Hortonworks' CEO will retire to the board. The combined board will have 9 initial members, 5 of which are surviving from the Cloudera board and 4 from the Hortonworks board

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, pending regulatory approval (though with "small" companies like these, there's hardly to be any issue). In my view, the Cloudera-Hortonworks merger is a major first step at "correcting" the valuation of both stocks, and at producing a formidable company that absolutely dominates the enterprise Hadoop space.

The snapshot below, taken from Cloudera's investor deck highlighting the merger, showcases the key details in the combined company:

Figure 1. Cloudera-Hortonworks key details Source: Cloudera investor relations

Despite operating in the same space, little overlap

One of the key points to notice is that, for a horizontal merger like this one, Cloudera and Hortonworks actually have very little overlap. Note that, in the preceding chart, Cloudera showed >1,300 total customers and Hortonworks >1,400 total customers - but together, the two companies will have more than 2,500 customers, meaning that only a small sliver of the two customer bases actually overlapped.

Recall that Cloudera and Hortonworks are, respectively, the #1 and #2 largest players in the enterprise Hadoop space. Hadoop is an open-source data management software that helps companies to process and manage big data, and it's a critical element to many enterprise IT workflows - so often, the free open source versions of this software are not sufficient to meet blue-chip firms' needs.

Cloudera and Hortonworks have always approached enterprise Hadoop differently. Cloudera wraps its own proprietary software around the open source core. The company sells primarily into executives and C-suite types, and derives the majority of its revenues from SaaS subscriptions. Hortonworks, on the other hand, is closer to an open source company - its sales efforts are targeted at IT workers, and it derives the majority of its revenues from support contracts.

Here's what Tom Reilly, current CEO of Cloudera and future CEO of the combined company, said about the merger on the press release:

Our businesses are highly complementary and strategic. By bringing together Hortonworks’ investments in end-to-end data management with Cloudera’s investments in data warehousing and machine learning, we will deliver the industry’s first enterprise data cloud from the Edge to AI. This vision will enable our companies to advance our shared commitment to customer success in their pursuit of digital transformation.”

As such, there is little overlap and likely to be very little churn among the combined company's 2,500+ customer base - in fact, there may even be cross-sell opportunities. Certainly Cloudera needed the boost to re-energize its sales force, after 4Q18's disastrous comments about a retention rate decline that sent shares plunging more than 50%.

$125 million in synergies a path to cash flow

Neither Cloudera nor Hortonworks have ever been profitable - in fact, in Cloudera's IPO, its stinging GAAP net losses were one of the major issues that investors raised. With this merger, however, will come a spate of layoffs that is expected to generate $125 million in annual cost synergies.

Note that through this merger, the two companies expect to generate at least $150 million in cash flow by 2020. We can deduce, then, that the $125 million in cost synergies is a huge part of getting there.

As noted by CNBC, Hortonworks' CEO Jim Frankola has noted that the cost synergies will derive from "optimizations in sales and R&D", as well as reductions in corporate staff. These remarks are also summarized in the two charts below:

Figure 2. Merger synergies walk down

Figure 3. Consolidated company long-term operating model Source: Cloudera investor relations

Note also that from the chart above, Cloudera and Hortonworks intend to reach operating margin profitability within two years, despite being deeply in the red today.

Key takeaways

Even with the jump in the two companies' share price, they still seem undervalued. At the current enterprise value of ~$4.5 billion, and if we assume 35% y/y revenue growth over the next twelve months (a 12-month revenue target of $972 million), the combined companies are currently trading at a 4.63x EV/FTM revenues multiple. This is also in spite of the fact that Cloudera and Hortonworks expect to generate a positive OCF shortly, reaching a 15%-plus margin by 2020.

Very few software companies ever reach this scale, and also very few manage to crank out positive cash flows as well. In my view, investors would be wise to stay long on an undisputed category leader whose merger ensures its longer-term viability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.