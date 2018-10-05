Borr Drilling Reactivates 4 Jack-Ups On Speculation

These jack-ups do not have contracts yet, but Borr expects that they will be picked up reasonably soon due to ongoing recovery in the offshore drilling market.

Source: Borr Drilling presentation

It turned out that Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) indeed meant what it said on the first slide of its recent presentation which I presented above. The company has recently announced that it will activate four additional jack-ups. While trading on the OTC (I believe that later in the game Borr will transfer to a main U.S. exchange), Borr Drilling does not get too much attention from investors in main offshore drillers which are listed on main U.S. exchanges, but it should be interesting to every serious investor or trader since the company has acquired a massive fleet of modern jack-up rigs and is emerging as one of the main players in this field.

Here’s what Borr had to say on its decision: “Supported by the strong increase in direct customer requests and the material increase in tender activity of approximately 50% year-to-date, the Board has decided to initiate the activation without having secured firm employment for the four rigs. However, the Board sees several interesting opportunities for employment at attractive rates. Additionally, the delivery time for critical equipment is increasing and are currently around six months. We believe we have seen the trough in equipment prices and as activity is coming back we also expect a tightening of the labor market”.

There’s plenty of information to digest in just one short paragraph. First, Borr maintains its view of big upside in tenders that was shared in the above-mentioned presentation:

Source: Borr Drilling presentation

A couple of recent fixtures suggest that activity is indeed picking up. Noble Corp. (NE) bought a newbuild jack-up for $93.75 million and set it on a three-year contract in the Middle East (I wrote about it here). Rowan (RDC) put its harsh-environment jack-up Rowan Norway on an approximately 120-day contract in the Mediterranean Sea (I wrote about it here). In turn, Ensco (ESV) received two one-well contracts for Ensco 72 that will keep the rig busy for about 60 days (I wrote about here). The trend is to the upside, and, perhaps, we’ll hear about more jack-up contracts in the upcoming earnings season.

However, it looks like there’s another reason for Borr’s decision besides increasing activity. The company stated that delivery times for critical equipment were increasing. This means that this equipment is not available at short notice, which in the market can lead to only one thing – rising cost of such equipment. More, Borr also talks about the tightening of the labor market. This topic has been very actively discussed in the comment threads of various offshore drilling-related articles for quite some time now.

The tightening of the labor market will inevitably lead to higher labor costs at some point, there’s no doubt about this. However, there is another interesting side of this story – a shortage of skilled labor may de-facto decrease the number of available rigs as rigs are just metal without humans operating them. For this to happen, the increase in demand should be rapid; otherwise, the drillers will have the time to recruit, train and/or retrain the workforce.

So, we are looking at potential cost increases at a time when day rates have just started to recover in certain segments of the market. The size of this potential cost increase and whether it will be noticeable at all remain unclear at this point. My view is that the market will start putting increasing weight to actual drillers’ financials after the recent rally in their stocks, so earnings will start to matter. I view this as a shorter-term bearish catalyst for offshore drilling stocks since I don’t expect them to post good numbers in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, Borr and its armada of modern jack-ups continue to penetrate the market. The number of rigs which are about to come and compete against more established players is very significant:

Source: Borr Drilling presentation

In my opinion, Borr Drilling is definitely a player to watch. The company’s shares may not have the necessary upside momentum right now, but if the jack-up market starts to improve, newbuild asset valuations and, therefore, Borr Drilling’s valuation will improve accordingly.

