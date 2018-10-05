Hasbro: Catalysts On The Horizon

I last wrote on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in early August in a piece titled "Hasbro: Further Upside Possible," when it was trading for $98.82. Subsequently, the share price of Hasbro hit a 52-week high of $109.60, but it has given back much of the gains to settle at $100.75 at the time of writing. I believe there is potential for the shares to rebound and will explain why in this article.

Riding On The Craze Over The Popular Fortnite Game

In September, Hasbro revealed that it had formed a partnership with Epic Games (in which Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) owns a 40 percent stake) to introduce a variety of products specific to the popular game Fortnite. Hasbro president Jonathan Berkowitz described the game as a “cultural phenomenon with legions of players worldwide”. The battle royale megahit has millions of players hooked globally and has brought its developer “hundreds of millions” of dollars. The founder of Epic Games is now reportedly a billionaire. The collaboration allows Hasbro to ride on the popularity of the game and increase the demand for its NERF guns.

The game’s success is not simply due to the fact that it’s fun to play, but there are features that make it addictive. For instance, there are articles stating the need to keep playing consistently, as skipping Fortnite for just one day can “dramatically reduce” the player’s “muscle memory” at the controls. The player is rewarded with “fun and flashy” images for each win in the game, creating a mental “reward” that encourages him to keep returning. Continuous play is not healthy, a situation that the Chinese government has taken note of and has clamped down on new game approvals recently, negatively impacting game companies like Tencent. For the self-aware or those encouraged by their loved ones to take a break from playing, the NERF guns are a good alternative to still stay somewhat “connected” to the game. Having specific products for Fortnite would enhance the “connection”.

NERF FECs - A Wholly Immersive And True Play Experience For The First Time Ever

This is not the first time that the company has tapped on a partner to collaborate on its NERF blasters. On February 8, Hasbro entered into a licensing agreement with Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., a US-based subsidiary of Kingsmen Creatives (OTCPK:KMNCF), to create, build, and operate NERF family entertainment center (“FEC”) attractions across the Asia-Pacific. The collaboration with Kingsmen would be the first time ever that the NERF franchise offers “a wholly-immersive and true play experience” for “fans of all ages”.

The fast-growing middle-class population (350 million strong) in China serves as a large potential market for the NERF FECs to be developed by Kingsmen Creatives. The NERF FECs would not just be a place for gun shooting. Each standalone indoor entertainment facility is expected to feature multiple activity zones, merchandising, and food & beverage areas. The multi-faceted facility would serve to engage the entire family.

Toys ‘R’ Us Is Gone For Now, But Its Return Would Be Beneficial To Toy Companies

The unfortunate turn of events at Toys ‘R’ Us had negatively impacted toy companies for more than a year. With the complete closure of the more than 800 stores across America at the end of June this year, the full-blown impact to Hasbro should have already been manifested in Q2 and the prior quarters. There have been talks of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) filling in the shoes of Toys ‘R’ Us with its publication of a printed toy catalog intended for distribution out of its Whole Foods stores. Yet, it is obvious that the possible resurrection of Toys ‘R’ Us would still be beneficial for toy companies, including Hasbro. The Toys ‘R’ Us Inc. lenders were working on resuscitating the brand, according to new court documents.

While any comeback by Toys ‘R’ Us would not see the retailer be as influential as in the past, its physical presence would require inventory and, of course, generate sales for Hasbro. This would be revenue that is probably not factored into market estimates. Toys ‘R’ Us is also not just another retailer for toy companies. When it was still operational, its stores served as a showcase for new products. Its demise was greatly lamented. Surely its resurrection, even in a limited form, should be beneficial to Hasbro and celebrated.

Mini Baby Boom From A Possible End Of Birth Limits in China

The Associated Press reported that China is removing three agencies tasked with enforcing family planning policies. This reignited speculations that the Chinese government is planning to completely scrap nearly four-decade-long restrictions on the number of children its citizens can have. This would be a further easing of the policies which have already seen some relaxation in the past year.

The actual increase in the number of newborns is likely much lower than the full intended take-up of the limit removal, given the constraints posed by women’s rising career aspirations, cost of living, as well as other structural issues. Nevertheless, the scrapping of birth restrictions in China is a welcome move for toy companies long resigned to seeing declining birth rates.

Investor Takeaway

In the second quarter, Hasbro had repurchased 820,343 shares of common stock at an average price of $90.33 per share, for a total cost of $74.1 million. This is about 15 percent lower than the prevailing price, a reflection of the management’s savviness in appreciating the undervaluation of the business then, and thereby establishing a pseudo floor price for the shares. I take the consensus price target at around $108.80 to be the potential upside, which is quite limited.

Nevertheless, should there be a successful resurrection of Toys ‘R’ Us, that could serve as a catalyst for analysts to revise their target price upwards and spur the actual trading price to move higher. Contributions from Hasbro’s partnerships are probably ignored by analysts at the moment due to the lack of visibility of sales. However, should there be a better-than-expected demand for such joint efforts, the additional revenue could provide the boost for earnings surprises and, consequently, the share price. On a longer horizon, the possible total scrapping of birth restrictions in China is positive for Hasbro.

