CVS Health: You Haven't Missed The Boat Yet

Near the end of March of this year, shares of Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) closed below $61. Since that time, now just over six months later, the share price is up to ~$79, representing a ~30% increase in a relatively short amount of time.

When you see something like that, it can be easy to dismiss the security. A run like that is begging for a “gee, that’s too far, too fast” or “you missed the boat” type of comment. However, I would contend that the investment decision always comes back to the intersection of quality and valuation. And in this particular instance, you can make a case that shares of CVS have simply gone from quite compelling to moderately compelling, despite the significant run-up as of late.

Let’s work through an illustration to see what I mean.

If you look around for analyst estimates, you’ll find something in the $6.95-7.10 range for earnings per share for fiscal year 2018. (And keep in mind that two quarters are already in the books.) The company has told investors to anticipate $6.98-7.08 in adjusted earnings per share this year. For our sake, let’s use $6.95 as a starting point.

For the following year, something in the $7.30-7.50 range is anticipated. Again, using a touch of caution, let’s use $7.30 in our numbers.

Thereafter, mid-range growth expectations are fairly robust, coming in between 8% and 11% per annum. Personally, I think this is a bit lofty, but two important notes should be made: 1) the company’s own long-term EPS growth rate target is ~10%; and 2) CVS has been able to grow earnings by ~13.5% per year dating back to 2002, and that’s prior to thinking about a solid rate of increase for 2018.

For illustration, let’s scale it back and call it 6% intermediate-term growth. At this rate, using $6.95 and $7.30 for the next two years, CVS could be earning ~$8.70 per share after five years.

Over the past couple of decades, a “typical” earnings multiple for the security has been in the 15-18 times earnings range, certainly justifiable given the company’s strong performance for the past couple of decades. Only in the past couple of years has the mark trended towards 10-13 times earnings as fears about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), industry margins and the company’s Aetna acquisition have come up. Interestingly, despite these concerns (there are always concerns), the general consensus about the company’s future is quite upbeat (much more so than what we are outlining here).

For our example, let’s use 14 times earnings - below the “old glory days” of growth, but above the “doom and gloom” of the recent past. At this rate, you might anticipate a future share price of ~$122 after five years, keeping in mind that this is a single possibility out of many.

On the dividend front, CVS had been growing its dividend nicely, but has since decided to “freeze” it until the debt / acquisition picture gets back into focus. We’ll presume that the current $0.50 quarterly dividend remains as is, indicating an expectation of ~$10 in cash dividends per share over the next five years.

Putting together these two numbers equates to a total nominal value expectation of ~$132. Now, whether or not this appears attractive depends on 1) your confidence in those assumptions, and 2) the current share price.

With regard to confidence, I would indicate that a bit more work is required, but for a “back of the envelope” calculation it should be noted that we have been using the lower end of analyst estimates.

With regard to the current share price, ~$79, a potential value of ~$132 in five years equates to a total return of ~67% or a compound number of ~10.8% per annum. This is what I mean when I suggest that you “haven’t missed the boat yet” with CVS.

Now to be sure, the numbers work out better with the lower share price. Against a starting value of ~$61, for example, those numbers would have implied the potential for ~16.7% annualized gains.

Yet, here’s the takeaway: just because that exceptional situation no longer exists this does not necessarily mean that today’s valuation cannot still be compelling. Despite a share price that has gone up ~30% since March, you still have a security with a below-average valuation, modest payout ratio, strong dividend and solid growth prospects ahead. In this way, noting the “could have, would have, should have” prices of investments foregone can actually be a detriment to one’s future performance.

