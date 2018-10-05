One Of America's Finest Banks Is A Long-Term Dividend Growth Story

Morgan Stanley (MS) has reported stellar earnings and its dividend growth rate over the last couple of years has been second to none. Contrary to other large U.S. banks like JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) or Wells Fargo (WFC), which have a stronger focus on retail banking, Morgan Stanley is thriving on its investment banking business, a business segment that has seen dramatic structural changes since the Financial Crisis of 2009. Morgan Stanley has been maximizing its potential in that area and the results speak for themselves.

With markets setting new records and IPO activity reignited, the bank is strongly benefiting from these developments and is an attractive dividend growth play for investors.

What is going on at Morgan Stanley?

Morgan Stanley's Q2 earnings have easily beaten expectations showing strong earnings growth and double-digit revenue growth (+11.7% Y/Y) driven by the bank's strong investment banking business as well as trading performance. Investment banking income came in at $1.7B rising $300M from the year-ago figure while Sales & trading revenue surged 18.8% to $3.8B.

That 20% revenue increase in investment banking was mostly driven by Morgan Stanley's intense activities in M&A with underwriting activity being a major driver as well. Both larger strategic transactions and strong cross-border activity helped the results. The bank has enjoyed strong investor demand in debt and equity markets and expects conditions to remain favorable.

Morgan Stanley has retained its leadership position in equities and expects to become number one globally as well as it continues to invest in its business and extend its presence in Europe and Asia.

Structural change is the big strategic area at Morgan Stanley. The firm is much different from where and how it was before the Financial Crisis and that strategic shift has paid ample dividends. Not only did the company record its first ever $10B revenue quarter in Q1/2018 but it repeated that performance in Q2 with revenues exceeding the $10B threshold for the consecutive time. And as the firm is geographically repositioning itself which shows itself in stronger investments into Asia than into the U.S. for example, it is doing that rather quietly without any major announcements as the results speak for themselves.

One avenue of potential future growth is in digital banking and automation. The bank has just hired a new Head of AI and is exploring opportunities if and how a future business can emerge from these new technologies, for instance, if it makes sense for the bank to increase its presence in the retail side of banking now that its investment and wealth business is already at record levels.

Asked by one of the analysts during the call on Morgan Stanley's appetite for deals, the response was that they are doing all sorts of deals but not any major ones as they consider it "premature at this point" in times where its own business is simply seeing a lot of growth and creating opportunities for further share gains.

What's in it for dividend investors?

A bank is not necessarily the first thing that comes to an investor's mind when looking for income - and certainly not an investment bank. While Canadian banks have shown for more than a century that banking per se is one of the most stable and reliable businesses to be engaged in, the dividend track record of U.S. banks is anything but close. JPMorgan, for instance, initiated its dividend in 1996 but had to slash it to almost 0$ when the 2009 financial crisis erupted.

However, since then, the dividend has been increased by factor 16. Canadian banks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) have a dividend history which is characterized by at least stable but mostly growing dividends. And even when one of the worst financial crisis hit the market, TD was able to hold its dividend steady.

Morgan Stanley's dividend history is far less stellar and very similar to JPMorgan's although JPM has hiked its dividend much more aggressively in recent years. From a quarterly trough of $0.05 per share following the financial crisis, Morgan Stanley hiked in $0.05 increments with its current quarterly dividend sitting at $0.30 per share and representing a yield of around 2.6%.

Its latest hike came in the summer when the firm held its capital distributions steady but changed the mix by raising the dividend on increased confidence "in the stability of the firm" while lowering the buyback. Future dividend growth will always be subject to the Fed's approval but the bank itself is bullish that they will be able to generate strong shareholder returns.

Banks have underperformed the broad market with Morgan Stanley's -10% price change being at the very bottom of the performance ranking. Despite higher interest rates, a booming economy and a big tax cut driving earnings and revenues, the stocks are not following suit. Part of that development can be explained by the strong run in 2017 where all but Goldman clearly outperformed the index. Another part is subject to the fear that while higher interest rates can increase earnings, they can also stall the economy which in turn would hurt the banks.

And another part is driven by disappointment about the bank's capital return plans. While investors liked the dividend increase they were expecting more given the strong growth in the firm's business. What is often overlooked though is that although the bank's overall capital distribution has remained flat, they still have almost $5B to spend between the third quarter of 2018 and the end of the second quarter of 2019.

From a valuation perspective, Morgan Stanley is relatively inexpensive, although compared to its peers, as investors continue to put a discount on the bank's strong investment banking business.

According to Simply Wall Street, the current stock price implies a 5% discount and although this apparent accuracy could be deceiving, it supports the argument that the valuation is rather inexpensive, especially compared to the overall market.

Investor Takeaway

Morgan Stanley has a very strong reputation in the investment banking world and while the bank continues to see healthy growth across its business lines, its share price is not following suit. Its dividend yield is trading at the upper end of its 5-year trading range as the bank continues to reward its investors with income.

The stock is good value for investors following its decline from $59 to $47. It could become even better value in case interest rates continue to rise faster than expected or if the U.S.-China relations turn really sour and end up in an all-out trade war. As none of these can be ruled out right now, I am maintaining my core position and will wait for further dips to keep adding. The stock will become very interesting in the 3% yield area, i.e. at $40, which would represent around 15% downside from current prices.

What do you think about Morgan Stanley and its prospects? Are you investing more on recent price weakness or invest in other banks?

