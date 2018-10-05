Hi-Crush Partners LP: Redefining Risk

“Safety” and “risk” are often thought about by market participants in ways that, to me, seem foreign. A “safe” stock to invest in is generally considered a company with consistent financial returns, foreseeable prospects, and little in the way of prospective volatility. A “risky” stock, meanwhile, is the antithesis of this. For investors who operate under this mode of thinking (likely the majority of investors), the idea of a company that has typical “risky” characteristics but is actually an attractive and, in the long run, fairly safe prospect, may sound impossible.

However, one such example of this might be Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP). Despite tremendous volatility from the business, not only in the past but likely for the future, Hi-Crush appears to provide market participants with strong return prospects while, at the end of the day, being fairly attractive in terms of risk.

An attractive opportunity

The first thing prospective investors might point out about Hi-Crush is its hefty distribution. In its latest quarter, the company paid out to shareholders $0.75 per share, implying an annual payout of $3. When you consider that shares are trading today for $11.33 apiece, this translates to a yield of 26.4%. Whenever a yield is this high or anywhere within shooting distance of it, there are only two possibilities to consider: either the company is drastically undervalued or the market is forecasting something bad coming into play (very likely a distribution cut).

*Taken from Hi-Crush Partners LP

Looking at Hi-Crush’s financial performance in recent quarters, it’s tempting to claim that the market just hasn’t appropriately valued the firm yet. With a market cap of $1 billion, Hi-Crush is small enough that it could easily fly under the radar of most investors, so this isn’t far-fetched. After all, as you can see in the image above, with sales up 83.8% in the second quarter of this year compared to the second quarter of 2017, it’s difficult to make a case that Hi-Crush is performing poorly.

This is especially true when you consider that the increase in sales was due to both stronger sales volumes (up 43.8% year-over-year) and a higher selling price ($70 per ton compared to the $64 per ton last year, or up 9.4%).

*Taken from Hi-Crush Partners LP

Another way to look at Hi-Crush can be through the next image, shown above. In it, you can see that this strong sales growth has translated into robust cash flow. Thanks to higher contribution margins, due in part to efficiencies generated by its Kermit facility in the Permian Basin operating at full capacity and likely by innovative initiatives such as the company’s PropStream offering, distributable cash flow (aka DCF) for the firm has soared. In the second quarter of 2017, DCF for the business totaled $22.86 million. In the second quarter this year, that figure was $66.56 million. In the first half of this year, DCF has come out to $122.96 million.

Financials aside, Hi-Crush also has an impeccable business model. You see, through its four facilities in Wisconsin, the company has historically shipped its sand by rail or truck to all of the major oil and gas basins in the US. Northern White, as it’s called, is considered highly desirable by oil and gas E&P firms because of its “uniform roundness” and because, as a result of its structure, it is capable of withstanding the higher pressure associated with deeper and deeper wells.

It’s safe to make the case that Northern White is the last step in traditional sand before energy firms must resort to silica or even ceramic proppants (both of which are far more expensive on a per-ton basis). So desired has Northern White been that during the heyday of the oil and gas boom, firms were willing to pay up to $50 per ton to have it shipped in from Wisconsin to the Permian Basin.

Today, 52% of Hi-Crush’s Northern White is sold via Tier 1 terminals, but it’s not the only sand the company focuses on. West Texas frac sand, known as Permian Pearl, such as what is produced at the company’s Kermit facility, is considered appealing to some operators because of its lower cost and the proximity of it to the Permian, allowing companies to operate on a just-in-time basis if they so desire. Right now, Hi-Crush is investing in an initiative to grow Kermit’s capacity from 3 million TPY (tons per year) to 6 million. Upon completion, Kermit will account for more than a third of Hi-Crush’s total future production capacity of 17.28 million TPY.

Trouble might be brewing

The big concern investors are worrying themselves over relates to reports of frac sand oversupply. As oil prices have ramped back up and drilling has come back online in full force, Hi-Crush hasn’t been the only player to grow production capacity. According to current estimates, the market for frac sand in the US today is around 84 million tons. By 2023, that figure’s expected to grow to 115 million tons. This is great news, but what’s troubling is that some estimates place frac sand capacity already at as much as 200 million tons per year.

If this is true, or even if the number is remotely close to that figure, it could spell trouble for sand prices. To what extent is impossible to guess at this time, but consider that during the energy price downturn, Hi-Crush’s realized prices fell to $47.65 per ton, down from the $70.46 per ton they were at two years earlier. That same drop is why, for a while, Hi-Crush stopped paying out its distribution, causing shares to crash from a high of more than $70 per share in late 2014 to a low of $3.55 a couple of years later.

This specter of the downturn almost certainly has investors wary of what the future holds, but consider this: at the time shares were even above $50 apiece, the implied annual distribution for the stock was $2.50. Today, the distribution is higher despite shares being around a fifth of what they were back then.

Volatility, yes, but risk, not much

Investors should anticipate volatility from Hi-Crush. A lot of it. This is because the fact of the matter is that the relatively low capex costs to capitalize on sand deposits, combined with the attractive cash flow that can be generated from sand at most price points, invites additional capacity onto the market. This can and will result in regular spikes and drops in the price of sand that will entice management (maybe sometimes even force it) to either ramp up or slash away at the firm’s distribution to shareholders.

Fortunately, though, volatility is not risk unless you have a short investment horizon. Consider this: over the five years ending in 2017, in only one of those years did Hi-Crush generate negative operating cash flow. That was in 2016 when management reported operating cash outflows of $27.99 million. In fact, in the full five-year period, the company’s total operating cash flow came out to $336.46 million. Some investors will point out correctly that Hi-Crush allocated significant capital toward capex.

Indeed, the company did spend $508.66 million over those five years, but it’s worth thinking that the vast majority of this appears to be attributable not to maintenance capex (which management has calculated to be just $1.85 per ton, or about $22.2 million per year if the business produces 12 million tons per year), but to growth spending. Between 2013 and 2017, Hi-Crush saw the volume of its sand produced and delivered quadruple from 2.24 million tons to 9.07 million tons.

Put another way, Hi-Crush decided during the downturn to prioritize growth over all else and it succeeded in expanding rapidly despite the worst energy price downturn in decades. That should serve as a testament to the firm’s business model. Another major plus for Hi-Crush that cannot be said of other players tied to the energy space is that its debt picture is perfectly healthy. As of its latest quarter, the company’s debt/equity ratio stood at just 0.23. While it’s not impossible for a company with little to no debt to collapse, it’s extraordinarily rare, especially when management can likely cut spending plans to cover shortages if need be.

Takeaway

I participated in the energy downturn almost since its beginning in what I consider now to have been a trial by fire. I’ve seen a lot of firms fall apart along the way, but I don’t see Hi-Crush as being in that kind of category even if sand prices collapse due to overcapacity or a future energy supply glut that may someday form. Low debt, the ability to shutter plants to reduce costs, and a highly-efficient means of generating income places Hi-Crush quite low on my mental risk meter.

The worst thing I see, absent something unexpected like fraud, is a scenario where investors have to go on a wild ride, but how much downside can there be? Yes, shares could crater temporarily because of a distribution cut, but until then the payout is tough to pass up. What’s more, keep in mind that over the long run, the world will need more energy, including oil and gas for the next one to two decades, if not longer. With that will come demand for additional sand until such time that wells become too deep for sand to handle.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space:



Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.