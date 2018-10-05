Raytheon Is One Of The Cheapest Defense Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/4/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 4.

Bullish Calls

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): "I think it's a great spec. It's got a big pipeline of drugs. You know, look, the speculative stocks aren't working that well right now, but I don't want to sell the stock here. I think that would be a big mistake."

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN): It's a good stock but is just few points off its highs. Let it cool down and buy at $335-340 in stages.

Bearish Calls

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD): Don't buy. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is the stock that is going higher.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX): It's up 100%. Let it cool down by 7-10% before buying it.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD): The stock is inexpensive but does not have good yield and also does not have the edge to go higher.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): It has been an overachiever but has run up too much. Buy Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) instead, as it's one of the cheapest defense stocks and is an international play. Cramer's trust owns Raytheon.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI): After a series of bad quarters, Cramer would like to see a few good quarters to ensure the new CEO is successful. Wait until then.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up