Current EWZ Returns Demonstrate That Optimism Is In The Air

So far I have written six articles on the price multiples for the Brazilian Index IBrX 50. In these articles, I explain that the IBrX 50 is positively correlated with Ibovespa with a correlation factor of 0.99893 and an R2 of 0.99785. The raw data used to calculate the correlation and R2 came from Yahoo Finance. The sample size was 47 monthly observations that occurred between 07/01/2014 until 06/01/2018. These price multiples are relevant to potential or current investors of the ETFs EWZ and BRZU. They are relevant because EWZ is almost a full replication of the Bovespa Index and BRZU is basically a three times leveraged version of EWZ. The EPS and Sales Per Share data were calculated from information available in the companies' individual quarterly filings and the prices for each company and the index came from Yahoo Finance.

This article will cover two different points. The 1st point is to keep investors informed with the latest price multiples data in order to make well-informed choices with EWZ and BRZU. The 2nd is to demonstrate flaws in price multiples shortcuts (satisficing). In order to understand both these points better, I encourage you to read the past articles. Also, I plan to continue writing at least one article a month on these price multiples so that the reader will stay well-informed.

1st Point: Current P/E and P/S data plus what is going on with EWZ/BRZU



The past week has been good to EWZ investors as seen in the graph below. Since the 24th of September of 2018, EWZ has risen 12.5%. The majority of the gain occurred the past two days after the latest poll showed promising results for Jair Bolsonaro.

EWZ data by YCharts

Both the FX rate and Ibovespa are responsible for EWZ's recent returns. Analyzing the same period mentioned above, the real strengthened by 3.7% and Ibovespa increased by 6.8%.

So the question is, are we seeing the light at the end of the tunnel? In my opinion, we are though we are not out of the tunnel yet. Brazil will begin the first round (10/07/2018) of its election process and the second round will be over with on the 28th of October, 2018. With these dates in mind, I analyze the below two charts to help understand the possible short-term movements to come. These charts were found on Yahoo Finance and the date they were collected was 10/03/2018.

Source for the above chart: Yahoo Finance

Source for the above chart: Yahoo Finance

I see that the MACD for Ibovespa is indicating a continuing uptrend and the MACD for the USD/BRL is indicating a strong continuing downtrend. Ibovespa RSI of 64 confirms the continuing uptrend and the USD/BRL RSI of 33 also does. My feeling is that Ibovespa and USD/BRL will have a slight correction, "breather" the next day or two.

^IBX50 PRICE 13,979 BRLUSD 0.2565 EWZ PRICE 36.74 MAX R$ 15,706 MAX FX $ 0.2632 MAX $ 42.35 MIN R$ 12,516 MIN FX $ 0.2358 MIN $ 30.24 UPSIDE >>> 12% UPSIDE >>> 3% UPSIDE >>> 15% DOWNSIDE>>> -10% DOWNSIDE>>> -8% DOWNSIDE>>> -18% As of 10/03/2018

The above table is based on historical estimates (since May 2018 until current) and estimates made by economists. More specifically, the IBX50 prices range is based on historical P/E ratio ranges that I collected since May of this year and the MIN FX is based upon the lowest historically traded price since 2002. The MAX FX rate is based on economists' predictions from the Brazilian Central Bank Focus Report, which is unfortunately only in Portuguese. These are the short-term return estimates for EWZ.

The below table is my opinion and is based on the data that I use to predict short-term movements. It is also based on historical information available on any financial site but during a time frame that I feel is more appropriate.

^IBX50 PRICE 13,979 BRLUSD 0.2565 EWZ PRICE 36.74 MY IDEA MAX $ 14,198 MY IDEA MAX $ 0.2564 MY IDEA MAX $ 37.30 MY IDEA MIN $ 12,516 MY IDEA MIN $ 0.2358 MY IDEA MIN $ 30.24 UPSIDE >>> 2% UPSIDE >>> 0% UPSIDE >>> 2% DOWNSIDE>>> -10% DOWNSIDE>>> -8% DOWNSIDE>>> -18% As of 10/03/2018

2nd Point: Is it a good idea to use last fiscal year data instead of Last Twelve Months data?

One of my close friends also works in the financial markets and he informed me that he uses last fiscal year data because it is easier to gather, readily available and accurate enough. Currently, I do not have years of data to prove or disprove his hypothesis but I would like to use my P/E sector/industry analysis to show the differences. As I mentioned at the beginning of my article, the EPS and Sales Per Share data were calculated from information available in the companies' individual quarterly filings and the prices for each company and the index came from Yahoo Finance. Important to note that Fiscal Year is in Blue and is labeled "P/E Ratio FY 2017".

The main sectors that stand out are the Energy, Industrials and Consumer Staples sectors. Using the Fiscal Year data for these sectors would clearly give the user incorrect signals. On the other hand, the remaining sectors and the index are not grossly different, though most show to be overvalued.

Conclusion about the current optimism

I believe that EWZ and BRZU continue to be volatile until the end of the runoff elections, as it has done in the past. The current optimism makes me feel that the market is pro-Bolsonaro as the Real and Ibovespa reacted strongly to the latest polls. Those who did not purchase EWZ or BRZU a couple of weeks ago and still want to should shift from short-term to long-term thinking. That means analyzing well the political and economic risks of Brazil. The EWZ price range tables are best used to gauge when to enter or exit a position after you have concluded through thorough research that Brazil is the emerging market you want to invest in. As for using the last fiscal year EPS instead of the last twelve months EPS, it seems like a person might get away with this approach in a highly developed market like the United States, but I feel the EPS volatility of emerging markets is too great to follow a good enough approach to investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ, BRZU, PIBB11.BZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.