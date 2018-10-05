Facebook Is Not Going Anywhere And Is My Highest Conviction Buy

Bears say that growth has tapped out - but is this really true?

FB just cannot catch a break as 2018 is a year of bad news followed by more bad news.

Facebook (FB) remains far lower than my original cost basis as it has far underperformed the market this year. With the stock now trading at multiples barely above 20 times earnings, bears have come out stating that its growth days are long behind it. While it indeed has been a difficult year, I have full confidence in FB to be able to recover and prove that it still is best of breed in one of the most attractive markets today. Shares remain a conviction buy.

Hacked Again

Just how much worse can this year get? First Cambridge Analytica, then a disappointing quarter, and now get another hack.

In late September, FB revealed that a security breach compromised about 50 million accounts. While the company did fix the issue very quickly, this clearly is something that should not have happened in the first place. And that’s the problem: FB appears to be judged by the few times it messes up as opposed for majority of the time that it provides the largest social media network in the world. This appears to have investors afraid of inevitable government regulation, which would potentially impact its growth potential moving forward.

How much more could Facebook grow?

While I do have doubts that any regulation moving forward would have material financial impact on its bottom line (at least behind its guidance last quarter), that’s not something I can predict with any great certainty. I, however, want to look at the argument that FB has somehow lost its leadership position and will suffer long-term ramifications from these events or future regulations.

FB reported having over $40 billion in revenue in 2017 and is projected to have around $60 billion in revenues this year. The law of large numbers is a frequent argument as to why FB just cannot continue growing and $60 billion is certainly a very large number. I, however, argue that “this time it’s different” and that’s because FB is disrupting a very large industry in a very large way. While FB does derive revenues globally, the following chart is for the United States only. As we can see below, there still remains tremendous advertising revenues to be found in various non-digital media:

(Internet Advertising Revenue Report)

I anticipate that long term, non-digital media advertising will trend to zero and be replaced by correspondingly larger revenues in digital advertising. In addition to benefiting from the overall migration of traditional media outlets to digital forms such as e-books, mobile apps, streaming, etc., digital advertising also provides a distinctly more valuable advertising offering. In particular, advertisers are able to specify which target audience they wish to run their ads for, as well as see specific analytical data regarding the effectiveness of the advertisement. Neither of these can be achieved with anywhere near the same effectiveness at non-digital forms of advertising. Furthermore, within the digital ad space, FB is arguably king because it has access to the most personal data of its users, allowing it to provide the most compelling advertising offering.

Globally, FB appears to have even more runway as it only has 18% of global online advertising revenue and 7% of total media advertising revenue:

(Statista)

The trend toward online advertising does not appear likely to end anytime soon, if ever. But another important question is: will FB be able to maintain and grow market share moving forward?

What about the competition?

Bears also make the argument the users will jump ship and use a different social media platform; how likely is that to happen?

There are many different kinds of “moats,” or barriers to entry. In the case of FB, the company benefits from the network advantage which occurs when due to the vastly larger scale compared to competitors, FB naturally attracts and retains its users because they seek the largest network.

As we can see below, FB continues to own the top social networking websites by far:

(DreamGrow)

YouTube, which slightly trails Facebook, does not offer a comparable experience and thus I do not think one will ever be able to simply replace the other. Chinese social networking companies are also unlikely to usurp FB as for the most part they are addressing two mutually exclusive markets.

FB also has tremendous market share among social networking apps as seen below:

(DreamGrow)

There have been many “crushers of FB” in the past, including Google+ (GOOG) (GOOGL) and many others which were unsuccessful even though they paid users for using their platform. Unless there emerges a social networking app which has a large and growing user base, FB is unlikely to experience real competition for user growth. The main competitor I see above is that from Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat, but at the current moment that just seems unlikely, as its market share numbers are for the most part exclusively among Mandarin speakers.

As far as utilization, as we can see below, FB users continue to increase daily usage on both their flagship Facebook and Instagram platforms:

(Recode)

In fact, based on the data seen above, it appears that Instagram has been taking market share from Facebook (which is a good thing, because FB owns Instagram).

In the numbers, it does not appear that FB is seeing meaningful impact to its user count based on this year's events:

(2018 FB Q2 Presentation)

While one can hypothesize and speculate, it appears from the presented data that it is far more likely that FB will continue to exert market share dominance rather than lose it.

Best of breed and growing

There was a recent article in which fellow author Stone Fox Capital wrote that FB was having a “difficult time hiring top quality engineering talent in the midst of such an environment.” He also cited Jim Cramer as expressing similar sentiment based on his trip to San Francisco. As someone actually in the software engineering space, I can add that the very opposite appears to be the case. In its latest quarter, FB reported growing headcount 47% YOY. Facebook was ranked as Glassdoor’s best place to work in 2018, perhaps in part due to its campus being based on Disneyland and offering high quality food for free. While it is still too soon to determine if FB has lost the trust of advertisers, this should help clear up any confusion about whether or not FB is still able to attract top talent.

Valuation and Price Target

FB is projected to earn around $7.13 this year, and with shares trading around $158, this implies an earnings multiple of only 22.2 times. Assuming revenue growth is 20% in 2019 and net margins around 45%, FB would earn $8.50 in 2019. This suggests FB trades at just under 19 times forward earnings. This is just too cheap - I reiterate my near-term price target of $214 or 30 times 2018 earnings. My rating would change to “strong buy” (instead of conviction buy) when FB trades at $255, or 30 times 2019 earnings. This is a company with best in class margins, revenue growth, and balance sheet, and it deserves a valuation multiple reflecting this.

Conclusion

When stocks go down, the crowd tends to become overly pessimistic and start second-guessing the original thesis. In the case of FB, this fear has become overblown as investors appear to have forgotten the market leader position that FB has in the online advertising market. Online advertising should only continue to grow and FB is positioned to continue benefiting from this trend. Shares continue to be a conviction buy with 35% upside to my near-term price target.

(Tipranks: FB: Buy)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.