Federal Reserve Watch: Changing Financial Markets

This may have impacts on foreign exchange rates and international flows of capital that are substantially different from the world of the past decade or more.

The reason given for the rise in this longer-term yield has been the perceived strength of the US economy, something that distances the US from the European community, for one.

The fact that the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has gone through the 3.00 percent level may signal that the US economy and the world is moving on.

Have the financial markets moved on to a new environment?

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed on Thursday just under 3.20 percent.

The yield on the 2-year US Treasury note closed on Thursday at 2.87 percent.

The spread between the two yields stands at roughly 33 basis points.

This spread has not been so wide since June 27, 2017. Or, in other words, the Treasury yield curve has not been so steep for over three months.

All spring, the Treasury yield curve has been flattening out, and analysts have been concerned that the yield curve might invert, a sign that a recession was imminent.

The tightness in the yield curve came about because the Federal Reserve has been raising its short-term policy rate of interest. Since beginning to raise the policy rate, the Fed has made eight increases of 25 basis points each, the latest coming in late September.

With the effective Federal Funds rate moving to 2.18 percent in recent weeks, pressure was continuing to mount on the short-term end of the yield curve, as one can see with the yield on the 2-year Treasury being just 60 basis points above the effective Federal Funds rate.

With another increase in the policy rate signaled to be coming in December and with three more rate increases planned for 2019, the pressure seemed to be growing on the short-term end of the term structure, which seemed to foreshadow an inversion of the yield curve.

The problem was the longer-term end of the term structure curve. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note just did not seem to want to rise above 3.00 percent.

This situation made it a little difficult for me to accept that an inverted yield curve, at this time, might foreshadow a recession. The problem was that the longer-term yields were not rising, a condition that was not usually found historically when the inverted yield curve was followed by a recession.

The general case of an inverted yield curve came when both short-term rates and longer-term rates were rising, but because of monetary policy, the short-term end of the term structure was rising more rapidly than the longer-term end.

What finally took place was that the Federal Reserve saw to it that the short-term rates rose substantially above the longer-term rates, creating a shortage of liquidity in the process, which created the conditions necessary for the economy to go into a recession.

This was not happening at all in the current situation.

Short-term interest rates were rising due to the Fed's efforts to return short-term rates to "more normal" levels, but the Fed was not really draining liquidity from the financial system.

Even now, there is plenty of liquidity in the commercial banking system; reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for excess reserves, remain above $1.8 trillion. Note that these balances were under $10 billion in the early fall of 2007, a comfortable level at that time, before the Great Recession began in December of that year.

Furthermore, there is no apparent pressure on the Federal Funds rate to rise by itself. The Federal Funds rate is rising because the Fed is raising the Federal Funds rate. The evidence for this statement is that the effective Federal Funds rate remains markedly still once a new range of rates has been set by the Federal Reserve.

For example, in September, the Fed raised the range for the Federal Funds rate to 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent. Since that move was made, the effective Federal Funds rate has remained constant at 2.18 percent.

This has been the case in all eight of the increases in the Fed's policy rate over the past several years. There appears to be absolutely no pressure on this rate due to market forces.

This, to me, will be a sign that the Federal Funds rate is once more approaching a market rate when the Federal Reserve has to manage the reserve position of commercial banks, the bank's excess reserves, to maintain a real market rate. It seems as if we are a long way from this.

But the yield on the 10-year Treasury note would not move above 3.00 percent.

There were other reasons for this. First, let me state that I do not believe that the Federal Reserve can control longer-term interest rates, at least over an extended period of time. Market forces determine the longer-term interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note did not rise first of all because inflation in the economy remained below the Fed's target for inflation, so the inflationary expectations built into the nominal 10-year yield did not provide a reason for an increase in the bond rate.

In addition, the expected real rate of interest, proxied by the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), was remaining below its historical level. There are reasons for this that I have written about before, but will not go into in the current post.

The point is the real rate of interest was extraordinarily low. But, just this past week, the yield on the 10-year TIPS jumped up above 1.00 percent. The reason being that traders are impressed with the strength of the US economy and expect it to continue for some time.

The feeling is that the expected real rate of interest might jump up considerably in the near term and take the 10-year yield above the 3.00 percent level, and stay there.

Some, like Martin Feldstein, Harvard economics professor and former chairman of the President's Council of Economic Advisers, believe that the yield on the 10-year could rise significantly. I have suggested that, given Feldstein's approach, even reaching 4.00 percent in the near term.

An increase like this, Feldstein believes, could throw the economy into a recession, possibly even one greater than the Great Recession, for an entirely different reason than the inversion of the yield curve.

This is something that the Federal Reserve must watch, not only because of what is happening in the US economy, but also what is happening in the world.

The picture of economic strength suggested by the rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury means that the US economy is performing even more strongly relative to other parts of the world, especially the European Union. As a consequence, the value of the US dollar is rising, and will continue to rise, against the euro.

This could result in other disruptions, even without considering what might happen to some of the emerging market nations, that could substantially disrupt the world economy. Thus, we may be moving into a completely new environment, one that is going to cause us to rethink where we are going and what we need to do. The Federal Reserve needs to be on top of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.