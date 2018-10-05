Costco: Impressive Sales, Little Room For Bearishness

Should the stock slide much further on Friday, I will likely view the potential share price softness as a buying opportunity.

Although I underestimated the company's sales firepower (again), I was correct about declining margins - which might have caused investors to scratch their heads.

Costco (COST) offered proof, once again, that it is one of the most impressive players in the retail space. After the closing bell, on Thursday, the Issaquah-based company delivered its sixth consecutive revenue beat, while EPS landed within expectations.

Credit: Slick Deals

Coming in well above my projections were merchandise comps of 7.8% ex-fuel and FX that pushed the metric back towards the five-year peak of fiscal 2Q15 (see chart below). More impressive to me were membership fee revenues of $997 million that topped my expectations by a very meaningful $65 million and last year's number by 6%.

The latter was crucial for the robustness of the company's fiscal 4Q18 financial performance, in my view, because Costco has just lapped the 9% membership price increase introduced in June 2017. Add to the mix a 16-week quarter compared to last year's longer fiscal 4Q17, and I believed a 1% YOY decline would have been much more reasonable to expect. Likely driving the outperformance in membership dollars, I reason, was a more favorable mix towards the higher-priced $120 tier, along with a successful marketing push to increase subscriptions - both of which I find highly encouraging.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Regarding profitability, gross margin landed precisely where I expected it to: 12.9%. Given the robust membership fee numbers that should have helped to boost total company profits, I assume that merchandise margin must have been particularly weak in fiscal 4Q18. Likely driving the 40-bp YOY drop is the expected mix shift toward lower-margin e-commerce (up 26% YOY) and gas sales, along with inflationary pressures affecting COGS. With opex at 9.7% of total revenues being largely consistent with my expected 9.6%, op margin of 3.3% (close enough to my projected 3.4%) looked reasonable.

Because Costco operates in a very thin-margin environment, small deviations in expected results below the op line tend to have a material impact on EPS. This time, I was surprised to see interest income more than double YOY - perhaps driven by robust cash generation in the last several quarters and an environment of rising interest rates. In addition, the effective tax rate of 27.3% was the lowest ever posted, as far as I can tell. These two items alone fully countered the gross margin headwinds and helped to turn a modest YOY op profit decline into a 13% improvement in EPS.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

Final words

Despite what I considered to be a very solid quarter, COST dipped as much as 4% in after-hours trading, having recouped half of the losses by early evening. The media called out the reported material systems control weakness as a potential source of bearishness. But I believe this matter to be largely immaterial, considering that the user access issue did not (and is not expected to) have any financial consequence.

More justifiably causing investors to scratch their heads are gross margins that, not surprisingly, remained under pressure. Once again, Costco's business is knowingly a thin-margin one, and even the slightest profitability headwind can hurt the bottom line noticeably.

On my end, I remain a COST investor (small position) because I believe the membership model is enticing and could protect the company's financial performance and stock price in the event of a deterioration in the retail business. Given the robust fee revenues booked in fiscal 4Q18, my investment thesis remains intact. Should the stock slide much further than the low-to-mid single digits on Friday, I will likely view the potential share price softness as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.