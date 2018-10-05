Lexicon Likely Looking At Even More Competition In Type 1 Diabetes

Lexicon's sotagliflozin is not out of the running, but the company will likely need to rely more heavily on Sanofi's marketing muscle to carve out its niche.

As more and more competitor data accumulate, it’s looking like Lexicon (LXRX) is going to face significant competition in the market for SGLT inhibitors in Type 1 diabetes. Granted, it has long been my base-case assumption that Lexicon would see serious competition for its drug sotagliflozin (an SGLT-1/-2 dual inhibitor) in this large and underserved indication, but recently-presented data from Lilly (LLY) suggests that Jardiance (or empagliflozin) will be a meaningful potential threat in addition to AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Farxiga (dapagliflozin) and off-label use of SGLT-2 inhibitors already approved for Type 2 diabetes.

Lexicon could really use some good news, as the company has seen sentiment on sotagliflozin fade due to concerns about diabetic ketoacidosis (or DKA), a potentially serious side effect of SGLT inhibitor therapy, and has come up short of expectations multiple times already in the short commercial life of its only approved drug Xermelo. Although I believe Lexicon shares remain undervalued on the basis of just the potential value of sotagliflozin in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes with partner Sanofi (SNY), shareholders could really use some positive clinical data on new compounds and a better sales trajectory for Xermelo.

Lilly Is Back In The Game

Although Lilly’s somewhat cryptic release regarding its EASE-2 and EASE-3 trials of Jardiance in Type 1 diabetes back in the summer created some hope that higher DKA rates and/or insufficient efficacy rates would lead the company to forego submitting for approval in Type 1 diabetes, the results presented Thursday morning at the EASD annual meeting largely dashed that hope.

In the EASE-2 study, Lilly showed that 10mg and 25mg of Jardiance produced 26-week placebo-adjusted decreases in HbA1c (a common measure of long-term glucose control for diabetics) of 0.54% and 0.53%, with 52-week decreases of 0.37% and 0.45%. Those numbers compare quite favorably to the 26-week and 52-week inTandem 1 and 2 studies from Lexicon that showed 24-week reductions ranging from 0.35% to 0.41% and 52-week reductions of 0.21% to 0.32%. Lilly’s EASE-3 included a smaller 2.5mg dose and the 26-week HbA1c reductions were 0.28%, 0.45%, and 0.52%, respectively.

Given the challenges in cross-trial comparisons, including the starting levels of HbA1c, the number of patients on pump therapy, and so forth, I will say that the results produced by Lilly, Lexicon, and AstraZeneca are all broadly similar – certainly all are efficacious enough to make meaningful improvements in the health of Type 1 diabetics, for whom there are minimal treatment options beyond insulin therapy (and off-label SGLT-2 inhibitors).

Safety has become a key concern for the SGLT inhibitor class, and Lilly came through with acceptable numbers. Lilly reported that 4.3% of patients getting the 10mg dose across the EASE-2 and EASE-3 studies had a DKA event, while 3.3% of patients at the 25mg dose had a DKA event. As has been seen in other studies (including Lexcon’s), diabetics who use an insulin pump are significantly more likely to experience DKA while taking SGLT inhibitors, with roughly 10% of pump patients in the EASE studies having such an experience. Severe hypoglycemia likewise did not emerge as a serious safety risk.

What Now?

Based upon the EASE-2/3 results, Lilly and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim are moving forward with discussions with the FDA (and presumably the EMA as well) about submitting for approval for use of Jardiance as an adjunct to insulin for Type 1 diabetics. Like AstraZeneca, Lilly is already a strong established name in diabetes care and in the SGLT-2 marketplace, and another strong competitor in the market does not help Lexicon (even if consistent with my ongoing assumptions).

One interesting potential twist with the Lilly data is the possibility of the company filing for the lowest dose it tested (2.5mg). Although the efficacy at 26-weeks was not stellar (0.28%), the low rate of DKA (less than 1%) could make this a viable therapeutic option in a real-world environment where many doctors manage their patients with diabetes on a very risk-averse basis. To that end, I’d note that one of the presenters at the EASD discussed this possibility at some length.

With this new development, a theoretical source of upside goes away, but not much else changes. I have always modeled the potential of sotagliflozin with the assumption of meaningful competition, as well as the impact of other SGLT-2 drugs going off-patent during sotagliflozin’s ramp to peak revenue and a shorter run to peak due to the patent coverage of the drug. Having Sanofi available as a marketing partner will clearly be a significant asset to Lexicon, and I wouldn’t count Lexicon out at this point, as there are still potential benefits that could support the drug (including demonstrated evidence of improved renal safety in Type 2 patients, which some doctors may be willing to transpose for their Type 1 patients).

The Opportunity

I continue to model around $13/share of value to Lexicon for its sotagliflozin program, and that assumes relatively modest share in Type 1 diabetes and tiny share in Type 2 diabetes (where even tiny share can be worth a lot given the size of the market).



That $13 estimate comes from assuming 2% growth in the number of Type 1 diabetics and that 25% of that population would be considered poorly-controlled on insulin and good candidates for SGLT therapy. Of that, I assume Lexicon getting 20% share competing against other approved SGLT therapies and off-label usage (as well as accounting for the future availability of generic SGLT inhibitors). For the Type 2 figure, I assume 2.5% growth in patients and that 15% of the potential patient pool is on SGLT therapy (not all Types 2's are diagnosed, and some are well-controlled on other medications). I expect only 5% share here, and I discount these revenues at a higher rate to account for a higher level of clinical risk.



While I know some bulls will argue along the lines of “Sanofi wouldn’t have partnered if they didn’t see a lot of potential”, I’d have them look at Sanofi’s recent track record of partnerships and their need for almost anything that can help their diabetes franchise. Still, Sanofi has a strong presence in the diabetes space, including a sizable sales infrastructure, and I believe Sanofi will be highly motivated to make the most of its opportunities with the drug.



For the rest of the pipeline, I assume a little over 21,000 patients in the eligible pool for Xermelo in carcinoid, and roughly 35% share to account for ongoing issues with compliance and patient assistance. Including other factors like Ipsen's split, I get a combined fair value of a little more than $4/share, with the very early-stage opportunities in other cancers (NET/BTC) chipping in another $0.50 (with significant upside if/when positive data are produced). I also factor in another $1/share for LX2761 in Type 2 diabetes and LX9211 in pain, with significant discounts to the peak revenue potential due to the early clinical development stage and the absence of data.

The Bottom Line

I still believe that Lexicon’s fair value is around $18/share, with the $13 of sotagliflozin value, more than $4/share of value from struggling Xermelo, and the remainder from other pipeline opportunities (including Xermelo in applications outside carcinoid syndrome). Clearly the market does not feel inclined to give the same valuation to Lexicon today, and it will likely take improved Xermelo sales momentum and actual commercialization of sotagliflozin in Type 1 diabetes to really change the tide. For investors who can exercise the patience required and accept the risks that neither Xermelo nor sotagliflozin reach their clinical potential, the long-term potential is still significant.

