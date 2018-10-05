Biotech Behemoth Allogene Prepares For IPO

The impressive reputation surrounding the company’s two leaders isguaranteeing that its IPO will be one of the most-watched in the biotechindustry this year.

The biotech industry is set to find itself disrupted by the entrance of a new major player into the public market now that cancer-fighting Allogene (ALLO) is set to make a market debut as a publicly traded company. Allogene Therapeutics officially filed for an IPO recently that could drum up as much as $288 million for the company if everything goes according to plan.

Here are the inside details behind Allogene's IPO as the company gears up for its public debut, and what investors need to know about its financial status and the Wall Street veterans running it before they break out their wallets.

An impressively successful startup

The biotech industry is rife with startups who possess impressive tales of success, but Allogene stands out in the market for being a particularly fruitful venture thus far. The San Francisco-based company was started only 10 months ago, but the veterans behind its forthcoming market debut expect to rake in millions regardless of its youth. Arie Belldegrun and David Chang, famous for their work developing Kite Pharma up from a small startup to a $12 billion buyout, are leading the company through its immensely hectic infancy to the market with such haste because they have immense faith in their ability to produce lucrative anti-cancer products.

It also has the financials to back it up. According to its SEC filing, As of June, Allogene had $143.9 million in cash and $17.2 million in total liabilities. It also appears to have raised approximately $261 million in equity investment and has another $150 million in subscriptions receivable from its existing preferred investor base.

Allogene is expecting to reap in nearly $300 million with its IPO. The prospectus behind the company's IPO projects that Allogene will be putting up some 16 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18 per share. The company has already drummed up plenty of revenue and buzz for itself in the past, as well, especially given that it recently secured a $120 million round of private funding.

Clearly, the young biotech company isn't struggling when it comes to funding its bold venture. Whether or not Allogene can follow through on its promises to provide lucrative and effective anti-cancer treatments to the public remains to be seen given that it's so youthful, however. That's why much of the rapidly building momentum behind the company's forthcoming IPO is being generated by the reputations of Belldegrun and Chang. Their efforts to rapidly shake up the way that cancer treatments are developed could pay off, but in the meantime Allogene will need to convince investors that it has what it takes to endure on the public market for years to come.

Developing off-the-shelf products

If Allogene is to remain successful long after its market debut, the company will need to start putting up some serious results when it comes to its off-the-shelf cancer treatments, which are heavily focused on re-engineering cells to help patients fight off their debilitating diseases. Earlier this year, Allogene completed an agreement with Pfizer wherein the cancer-fighting company would gain access to an extensive portfolio of treatment options to dabble with. By striking up partnerships with major players like Pfizer to access gene editing technology, Allogene wants to put products out on shelves as soon as humanly possible. Before that can happen, however, lengthy clinical trials must be completed.

Per its prospectus, Allogene already has clinical trials underway focused on the development of UCART19 and ALLO-501, the former of which could advance to its registrational trials in the second half of 2019. Typically, biotech companies need years to develop many of their products, and have to endure a gritty clinical testing process that's often ridiculously expensive. Given that Allogene has had few problems securing funding, however, it's hard to believe that the company will struggle for want of cash during the testing process.

As long as Allogene keeps striking up immensely lucrative partnerships with the likes of Pfizer, where in they gain access to otherwise prohibitively expensive gene editing technology essential to their venture, investors should be pleased by what they see. Clinical testing trials can always go south, however, presenting unforeseen hurdles to otherwise stunningly successful startups. Allogene could suffer such a fate; in its S-1 filings with the SEC, for instance, the company noted that two patients have died as a direct result of UCART19. This kind of negative news could stymie Allogene's long-term potential.

Nonetheless, Allogene's impressive history thus far demonstrates that the eager startup has everything in the world to gain. Led by two tried-and-tested Wall Street veterans who have enjoyed billion-dollar-successes in the past, critics shouldn't deride Allogene so easily, though they should keep an eye on the biotech's clinical trials. As long as Allogene can keep striking important partnerships to gain access to gene editing technology and proceeds apace in its clinical testing trials, investors have every reason to believe that the San Francisco-based biotech company will survive and thrive once it's made its market debut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.