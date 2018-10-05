BIO-Key Looks Set To Bounce From The Lows

They keep winning substantial corporate deals for their software solutions and their biometric locks could take off.

The company is growing sales very fast and operationally things are also improving.

The shares of BIO-Key are sitting on multi-year lows from which they have previously bounced and there are catalysts that could very well make that happen again.

BIO-Key (BKYI) sells a host of biometric security solution, including hardware and software solutions for both consumers and enterprise.

For the enterprise sector, they have the WEB-key biometrically-based software authentication engine which supports all traditional methods for authentication including passwords, PINs, tokens, proximity cards and knowledge based – challenge response questions, making it an ideal option for multi-factor authentication.

BIO-key operates side-by-side with complementary authentication methods to provide a layer of multi-factor authentication that optimizes security and convenience using its one-touch instant sign-in solution.

Then they have hardware, like fingerprint scanners and biometric locks for luggage and bikes and the like. Most of the revenue (Q2CC):

About 70% of our product sales right, forget services and maintenance and so forth, 70% of our product sales was software and about 30% were hardware.

With the introduction of their biometric locks, this is set to change downwards. We have to say that we can't confirm that 70% from the 10-Q:

So we are a little puzzled by that "70% software sales." While fingerprint readers might be a commodity, but what the company experiences is that hardware sales come increasingly attached to their software sales.

Given that their enterprise sales are lumpy and their consumer lock sales are just starting it's worthwhile looking at the longer-term trend:

BKYI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

There is considerable progress in sales (last year these increased by 110%), but operationally, things are a little more difficult. That's not surprising for a small company developing new solutions and then needing the manpower to manufacture, distribute and sell these.

Q2 results were somewhat disappointing but this isn't a great cause for concern as quarterly results can vary considerably.

Management sees a number of tailwinds, from the 10-Q:

Corporate network access control, including corporate campuses, computer networks and applications,

government services and highly regulated industries including, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, drivers’ licenses, campus and school ID, passports/visas,

direct sales of fingerprint readers to consumers and commercial customers,

growth in the Asia Pacific region, and

Biometric-based consumer products.

More immediately, there are some reasons to be optimistic:

Claro is a unit of América Móvil, the second deal in its kind (fingerprint-based log-in system creating a thorough audit trail of employees accessing sensitive customer data).

The company's ID Director for Windows-enabled existing fingerprint scanner hardware to be leveraged at a Hungarian law enforcement agency. This deal was done in conjunction with IBM (NYSE:IBM) (which owns the security infrastructure at the customer site).

There were earlier deals of this kind with Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) in India and NTT in Japan.

The company is expanding its distribution deals, most notably with Alurtec, involving chains like Best Buy and others.

The distribution deal is for their biometric locks and the introduction seems to have gone pretty well (Q2CC):

But we were highlighted two weeks ago, Sunday, as a product/deal of the day at Best Buy and we did very, very well; the sell through was strong.

The company also has their products in Brookstone (that is, what's left of it, the airport stores and e-commerce business) and are working on "many, many other large retail brick-and-mortar and e-tail type scenarios as well." (Q2CC). They also entered into a distribution deal with Japanese bike maker Asahi.

After having refined their products through customer feedback, they are now capable of significant volume manufacturing, that is, tens of thousands of products between the end of June and the holiday season.

Management wasn't drawn to guidance here, arguing they are new to this market and it will be their first holiday season, which seems fair enough to us.

The company is also expanding its geographical footprint, engaging in deals with partners and opening offices in places like India, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as winning new sales partnerships in Europe and North Africa.

One standout here is India, where the company opened two offices (in Mumbai and Calcutta) and concluded a deal with QB Advisory, a global IT service provider. India is fertile ground thanks to Aadhaar, a public project that has enrolled every citizen in a biometric system. While overall revenue growth was disappointing in Q2, management was satisfied with the international progress.

The company also achieved a patent for 'adaptive indexing' which accelerates biometric searches, from Q2CC:

our patent for rapid one-to-many biometric authentication in the Cloud enables a far more secure and value aided solution, that could prevent duplicate enrollments, fraud and identity errors.

That seems to make their software solutions more valuable to corporations and the technology is already in use and management even argues it may present additional revenue opportunities in the future

Management stands by their FY2018 revenue guidance of $8-$12M, which at midpoint would be another leap forward (+80%).

Margins

BKYI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

No, this isn't a pretty picture but much of this is due to GAAP. Gross margins at -37% are the result of the increase in non-cash amortization of software license rights to $659K in Q2, up from $389K in Q2 2017. This looks like it's going to disappear from the figures at some point (Q2CC):

So that amortization expenses is associated with a license arrangement that we put in place approximately two years ago, a little more than two years ago. We are in the process, almost complete and are actually marketing now a solution set in Asia that will take advantage of that technology. We’ve built that into our WEB-key platform for multi-factor authentication. And so that amortization will change as we begin to market and sell that solution more broadly across, again across the market.

Excluding this gross margin would have been 51%, that's some difference.

The gross margin on their hardware is actually pretty decent at 50%+ and volume production (they're in the process of ramping their locks) can still improve that somewhat.

Operating margin looks even uglier, but operating cost actually declined 27% in dollar terms.

Cash

The most important part for a small company growing fast but making substantial losses is whether they are bleeding cash:

BKYI Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

That cash bleed is fairly modest. In fact, the company produced a minute positive cash flow from operations ($100K). At the end of the quarter, the company had $304K in cash left (up slightly from $289K at the end of December last year). That's not a lot, needless to say.

When asked, management was non-committal with respect to whether its cash would be sufficient for the expected ramp for the holiday season, but they do have a few credit lines. Apparently, just to be sure, they did a $2.1M placement after the close of Q2.

BKYI Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Stock-based compensation is pretty significant at nearly 20% of revenues, and so is the share count increase. The company had consolidated all of its preferred shares (and unpaid dividends) to common shares at $3.60.

Valuation

BKYI EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is a fast grower so a considerable valuation metric can be expected, even if they're not profitable. These losses are expected to disappear next year as analysts expect a profit of 2 cents per share (rising from a loss of 23 cents per share this year).

The shares have been declining considerably since July but might have found a bottom, at least temporarily.

It also looks like we're sitting on multi-year lows from which the shares usually bounce:

If the biometric locks take off that could very well happen again.

Conclusion

We think that the software part of the company is more interesting than the hardware part, although the fingerprint readers often serve as add-on sales to their software sales, which is useful.

Moreover, the figures seem to point to pretty healthy gross margin (50%+) on their hardware, which is somewhat surprising to us, we have to admit.

There seems to be a good demand out there for their software suites from corporations worry about data security and audit trails of access, and they have a few interesting patents in that area boosting their credentials and value proposition.

The biometric locks could also take off, and if that happens, we expect the shares to rebound. Given the improving cash flow and profit picture, there might not be much further financing, even if the warrants from previous ones will keep diluting the share count for some time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKYI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.