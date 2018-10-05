SK Telecom: Long-Term Prospects Over Short-Term Results

Investment highlights

We see SK Telecom’s (NYSE:SKM) recent moves to broaden its business scope in a very positive light. It has smoothly transitioned into an integrated and comprehensive ICT service provider through efforts to diversify its business portfolio from a simple MNO to other areas. In the same vein, discussions are under way to reshuffle SK Group’s governance structure and we may see the result in 1H19. What is important is not how the governance structure will reshape but whether the change will be implemented in ways that ensure the efficiency and fundamental growth of each business division. We expect it to provide positive momentum in that it will help the company to avoid regulatory pressure, make funding easier, and open up opportunities for new business collaborations.

However, we expect earnings in the short term to be in line with expectations which have already been lowered. Due to a series of tariff cuts, the margin squeeze of the MNO business is highly likely. That said, we expect the launch of the 5G service in 1H19 to stimulate growth. At the start, the 5G service will likely resemble LTE but in the long term, the evolution of 5G will help to further expand earnings sources for telcos. The recent movement to review the network neutrality policy should lend additional support for telcos in the 5G era.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect consolidated revenue for 3Q18 to come to KRW4.24tn (+4.6% YoY) and operating profit to KRW341.3bn (-13% YoY), under the old accounting standard. A raft of regulatory measures (increased discount for those opting for discounted plans rather than subsidies, and the telecom bill discount for the underprivileged and the elderly) is bound to hurt mobile revenue but given that the discount for those choosing discounted plans increased in September last year, the negative impact on earnings will likely decline from 4Q18. Meanwhile, earnings from consolidated subsidiaries except MNOs (SK Broadband, 11st Street) should remain stable. We note the potential realization of the non-telco business’s value. We also note the possibility of an increased dividend on the back of higher dividend income from SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW320,000 on SKT.





