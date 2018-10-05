Fasten Your Seatbelts, It's A New Ball Game

Allow us to offer a few tips that may assist you doing so.

Background

If you were thinking (hoping?) that in light of the rising yields, Fed Chair Jerome Powell would step in to calm things down, think again.

Not only that he hasn't, but also he added fuel to the fire, saying that the Fed may eventually raise rates to levels where they begin to restrain economic growth, though that's still some ways off. To wit (emphasis mine):

The really extremely accommodative low interest rates that we needed when the economy was quite weak, we don't need those anymore. They're not appropriate anymore, Interest rates are still accommodative, but we're gradually moving to a place where they will be neutral, We may go past neutral, but we're a long way from neutral at this point, probably.

As a result, US investment-grade ("IG") bonds (AGG, LQD) had their biggest one-day loss yesterday in almost two years (since November 2016).

Just another reminder of the duration risk, which we have visited a couple of times over the past month:

If I haven't caught your attention thus far, it's about time you stop (or at least pause), think things over, and buckle up.

Duration

With that in mind, take into consideration that the average maturity of US IG bonds is near 11 years. This is about the longest since 2000!

This is an important correction: crucial, dynamic as longer-term bond yields rise.

Interestingly, the opposite is true for high-yield ("HY") bonds (HYG, JNK), where the average maturity has steadily declined

Source: Bloomberg Barclays data

Does it make HY bonds safer? Hell no!!!

Where are we now?

US Treasury Yields (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) across the board/curve are at their highest levels since:

3-Month: 2008

6-Month: 2008

1-Year: 2008

2-Year: 2008

3-Year: 2008

5-Year: 2008

10-Year: 2011

30-Year: 2014

US Treasury ETFs' total returns since the all-time 10- and 30-year yield lows in July 2016:

1-3 Year (SHY): -0.2%

3-7 Year (IEI): -3.8%

7-10 Year (IEF): -8.1%

10-20 Year (TLH): -11.0%

20+ Year (TLT): -15.5%

25+ Zeros (ZROZ): -22.2%

So in case you were still wondering/hesitating, duration matters!

Oil and Inflation

Crude Oil ETF (USO) hitting its highest level in three years, up 58% over the last year.

The correlation between higher oil (OIL) prices and higher yields (10-year in the below chart) is high.

No matter what comes first, it's clear that in most cases, there's a positive correlation between four very important economic elements: higher oil prices = higher inflation = higher interest rates = higher yields. Order is less important.

Yields

To put the shock in perspective, 10-year Treasury yields have risen the most for a two-day period in more than a year to the highest since May 2011.

The US is leading the way to a global bond rout. After yesterday's US Treasury 10- and 30-year shock, other countries are following through. 10-year German (EWG) yields jump more than 50bps and 10-year Japanese (EWJ) yields rise to 0.15%.

Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yield rises by another 4bps to 3.22%, a new 7.5-year high (since May 2011).

At 2.872%, the US 2-year bond yield isn't too far behind - figuratively and literally. The UST2Y has gone from 0.2% to almost 2.9% over the years.

Spreads

The gap between 2-year bond yields in the US and Germany is now a staggering 3.40%!

The US vs. German 10-year spread is lower than the 2-year spread, yet looks as scary, if not more.

Five Investors Takeaways

1. Wait with Emerging Markets

Stronger USD (UUP) on the back of higher US yields is no fun for emerging markets (VWO, IEMG).

MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSEARCA:EEM) is down 1.4% today.

2. Mind the Gap

Fed is projecting a hike in Dec. 2018 and three more hikes next year for a Fed Funds Rate of 3-3.25% by the end of 2019. The ECB is projected to start hiking rates with a 10 bps move in Sept. 2019 and have a Deposit Rate of -0.20% by the end of 2019.

The yield on 1-Month US Treasuries is more than 4x higher than the yield on 10-Year German Bunds. These are two countries w/ similar rates of inflation/growth.

US CPI YoY: 2.7% >>> German CPI YoY: 2.3%

US Real GDP YoY: 2.9% >>> German Real GDP YoY: 2.3%

US 2-Year Yield: 2.87% >>> German 2-Year Yield: -0.54%

3. Get Real when it comes to HY

In December 2008, the spread between Junk Bonds and US Treasuries hit a record high of 2,147bps. Today the spread has narrowed to 316bps, tightest since July 2007.

4. Avoid Gold

Gold (GLD) could go lower from here. Citi (C) says that the price of the precious metal vs. five-year real yields gap needs to close.

5. Remain Bullish on Oil

Brent Crude Oil at its highest level in almost four years, up 209% from its low in January 2016.

I think this is a pretty appropriate/defensive strategy for the current environment (note that the article was written between October 3rd and 4th). What do you think?

Note that back in September, Jeffrey Gundlach - DoubleLine Capital CEO, aka "Bond King" - wrote the following on Twitter (TWTR) (emphasis mine):

Yields: On the march! 10′s above 3% again, this time without financial media concern. Watch 3.25% on 30′s.

Two closes above = game changer.

With yields on the 10- and 30-year hitting 3.232% and 3.392% earlier on the week and already closing above Gundlach's threshold levels, the game is already changing.

Fasten your seatbelts! It's a new ball game we're playing. The main rule of the old version of this game was simple: As yields move higher, stocks move lower. However, the old version of this game has proved not to be out of fashion in recent years. Will it make a comeback soon? Only time will tell.

