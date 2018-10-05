Upwork: Steer Clear

Still, investor enthusiasm for Upwork gradually dwindled on the first day of trading, and relative to the opening price, Upwork shares actually dipped 1%.

The company priced above its range of $12-$14, which had already been raised from an initial view of $10-$12.

Upwork priced its IPO at $15 per share, and jumped on its first day of trading to $21, indicating a 41% "pop" on Day 1.

Judging by the consistent increases in pricing range and its ability to eventually price beyond its ranges, Upwork (UPWK) had an extremely successful roadshow and marketing period in front of institutional investors. The company executed an upsized $187 million IPO, and that institutional enthusiasm carried over into the first day of trading, as Upwork closed at a price just under $21 - indicating a 41% first day "pop", which is right in line with other technology IPOs this year.

Shares opened for trading at ~$21.50. Note, however, that enthusiasm for the deal gradually petered out throughout the course of the day (though the NASDAQ also got battered heavily that day, on fears of rising Treasury yields and an escalating U.S-China trade war):

UPWK Price data by YCharts

I've harbored mixed feelings for Upwork, as I noted in my prior article. While the company is certainly trading at a reasonable valuation (we'll discuss post-IPO valuation shortly), I can't help but feel that Upwork's prospects for growth are limited. After all, the company - as an agglomeration of two much older companies, Elance and oDesk - has been around for more than a decade, and its opportunities for further expansion are rather limited.

Upwork is already one of the premier freelance marketplaces on the internet, but these days, service-specific opportunities for freelancers such as Uber and Lyft are far more popular options. Of course, Upwork can still service freelancers in the design, administrative, editing, and various other spaces, but in my view, its overall share of the freelance/gig economy is sliding. The company's relatively slow growth (at least, for a technology IPO) further validates Upwork's saturation in the market.

I would have been willing to buy Upwork at a more reasonable valuation - my maximum threshold on the stock was $14.50, representing a valuation of 5.5x EV/FTM revenues. After all, despite the red flags just mentioned, Upwork is still a notable Internet name generating strong gross margins and is on the cusp of breakeven operating margins. However, with Upwork having blasted squarely past my price target on its first day of trading, I'm content to stay on the sidelines.

Among the 2018 IPOs currently sitting in my portfolio, I'm most bullish on Eventbrite (EB), Dropbox (DBX), DocuSign (DOCU), and Pinduoduo (PDD). At current share prices, investors would be wise to pass on Upwork - there are simply far better technology names to invest in.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the Upwork IPO:

Shares priced at $15, above the estimated pricing range of $12-$14 per share, which was already raised from an initial pricing range of $10-$12. This indicates strong institutional demand in filling out the order book

The company sold 12.477 million shares in the IPO, raising $187.2 million in gross proceeds.

Post-IPO, there are 104.079 million shares outstanding, indicating that Upwork sold a relatively small 12% piece of itself in this IPO. Note also that, unlike many other recent technology IPOs, Upwork only has a single class of shares

Note that of the shares sold in the IPO, only 6.818 million were new issuances; the remaining 5.659 million shares (just under half of the deal) was tendered by existing shareholders

After netting out typical underwriting and legal expenses tied to the deal, the company expects to raise $89.1 million in net proceeds, excluding the proceeds accruing to selling shareholders.

The company intends to pay down $10 million of outstanding credit facilities with the net proceeds. It also lists acquisitions and technology development as further uses of IPO capital

A typical 15% greenshoe option is still outstanding, creating the possibility of selling an additional ~81.9 million shares and raising an additional $12.7 million

Similar to other IPOs, insiders (other than those who sold their shares in the IPO) are subject to a 180-day lockup period, expiring in early April

The deal was led by Citigroup (C), Jefferies, and RBC Capital Markets

In addition, here's a look at the major individual and institutional holders of the stock post-IPO:

Figure 1. Upwork major holders, individuals Figure 2. Upwork major holders, institutions Source: Upwork finalized prospectus

Note that Stephane Kasriel, Upwork's CEO (who worked his way up through the company from various engineering leadership roles), is not selling any of his ~4% stake in the company. The major seller in the IPO is FirstMark Capital, one of the company's early backers.

Valuation update

With shares of Upwork closing at ~$21 on the first day of trading (+41%), and with 104.079 million shares outstanding post-IPO, the company is currently shouldering a market cap of $2.19 billion. Note that when Upwork initially filed its IPO documents and proposed to price at $10 to $12 per share, its indicated valuation was barely over $1 billion. The company has come a long way, and very quickly.

Upwork has also indicated that in its pro forma balance sheet (which gives effect to taking in the IPO cash and completing a $10 million debt paydown), the company will have $112.4 million of cash and $23.9 million of debt, or a net cash position of $88.5 million. This puts Upwork's enterprise value at $2.10 billion.

Figure 3. Upwork pro forma balance sheet Source: Upwork finalized prospectus

Recall that in the first half of this year, Upwork generated $121.9 million in revenues at a 28% y/y growth rate (which is respectable, but falls short of many recent technology IPOs that are growing at 40% or even greater). If we assume the company will decelerate its growth rate slightly over the next twelve months, and apply a 25% y/y growth rate on its trailing twelve-month revenues of $228.9 million, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $286.1 million. Against this revenue estimate, Upwork is currently trading at a valuation of 7.34x EV/FTM revenues.

Certainly, that's not expensive against a backdrop of very rich IPO valuations in recent technology stocks. DocuSign (DOCU), for example, is trading at its lowest point ever since its IPO, and still the company is above ~9x forward revenues.

In my view, however, Upwork doesn't have the right growth profile to merit a premium valuation. The company has also had a spotty track record in terms of setting perceptions with the market - as I noted in my prior article, the company was marked down by T. Rowe Price in 2016 back when it was a private company. Events like these, unfortunately, tend to burn brightly in investors' memories. Upwork is not a pure high-growth company with a long reputation for being an investor darling. Its "narrative" - often more important than the actual financials in the early stages of public company life - is also marred by the fact that competition is fierce, both from competing job sites and gig economy companies like Uber, as previously mentioned.

Final thoughts

Based on the decent first-day reaction to Upwork's IPO, I'm raising my one-year price target on the stock to $17, based on 6x EV/FTM revenues (18% downside from current levels). Ultimately, however, I think most of the upside in Upwork's IPO has already been captured in the first day of trading. I'm inclined to stay on the sidelines here unless a major price correction occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.