Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: Third Quarter Update

The most common messages that I get here at Seeking Alpha are those asking about my holdings. I’ve come to learn that readers, new and old, like to know what makes up contributors' portfolios. I don’t blame them; it’s nice to know that writers have a bit of skin in the game when they’re giving their opinions. So, with this in mind, I’ve decided to try and do a better job of giving regular portfolio updates.

I always post my trades here as stock talks for followers to see. But, I know not everyone sees those all of the time so my goal is to cover my overall portfolio more regularly from here on out. I haven’t decided if I should do monthly updates or quarterly (I don’t trade all that much). Let me know what you think in the comments section below.

So, here’s where my portfolio stands. I broke down these different subsets of my portfolio in the last update that I gave. Instead of doing that again, I’ll simply give you the link (this piece is over 2000 words already).

Nick’s Holdings

Core Dividend Growth Ticker Cost Basis Current Price Gain/Los Weighting Apple AAPL $101.22 $227.99 125.20% 9.86% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 $116.13 22.30% 6.72% Microsoft MSFT $47.73 $112.79 136.30% 2.80% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $113.52 $139.35 22.80% 1.98% Cisco CSCO $23.80 $48.38 103.30% 1.88% Qualcomm QCOM $61.60 $72.38 17.50% 1.73% BlackRock BLK $421.45 $474.15 12.50% 1.65% Honeywell HON $128.65 $164.71 28% 1.53% Broadcom AVGO $230.09 $248.17 7.90% 1.44% Amgen AMGN $130.50 $203.47 55.90% 1.37% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 $45.85 15.30% 1.37% Pfizer PFE $31.94 $44.70 39.90% 1.30% PepsiCo PEP $90.68 $106.61 17.60% 1.29% United Parcel Service UPS $108.54 $117.13 8.10% 1.09% Intel INTC $30.55 $48.13 57.50% 1.01% Merck MRK $60.04 $71.22 18.60% 0.98% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 $43.26 14.60% 0.81% Medtronic MDT $73.94 $96.98 31.20% 0.77% United Technologies UTX $111.84 $140.39 25.50% 0.65% 3M Company MMM $148.84 $213.84 43.70% 0.65% Diageo DEO $107.91 $140.94 30.60% 0.62% Hershey HSY $90.02 $102.73 14.10% 0.62% Kimberly Clark KMB $99.82 $112.39 12.60% 0.52% Illinois Tool Works ITW $140.59 $143.51 2.10% 0.43% McCormick MKC $71.43 $135.71 90% 0.38% High Yield AT&T T $37.75 $34.12 -9.60% 4.31% Altria MO $50.40 $61.78 22.60% 1.38% W.P. Carey WPC $62.70 $62.88 0.30% 1.29% Dominion Energy D $63.65 $70.69 11.10% 0.71% Store Capital STOR $20.46 $27.41 34% 0.68% Brookfield Infrastructure BIP $41.87 $39.68 -5.20% 0.66% National Retail Properties NNN $37.54 $43.79 16.60% 0.65% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 $109.52 119.60% 0.64% Verizon VZ $44.42 $55.02 23.90% 0.64% Ventas VTR $52.72 $52.89 0.30% 0.63% Brookfield Renewables BEP $32.81 $29.88 -8.90% 0.62% Invesco IVZ $23.72 $23.22 -2.10% 0.55% Realty Income O $51.09 $56.54 10.70% 0.53% IBM IBM $180.71 $151.31 -16.30% 0.28% VEREIT VER $12.04 $7.00 -41.90% 0.22% Sabra Healthcare SBRA $27.18 $21.89 -19.50% 0.07% High Dividend Growth Boeing BA $126.32 $389.99 208.70% 3.63% Nvidia NVDA $115.59 $279.29 141.60% 3.31% Starbucks SBUX $49.34 $55.89 13.30% 3.27% Visa V $71.01 $146.76 106.70% 2.73% Nike NKE $58.75 $80.18 36.50% 1.81% Comcast CMCSA $34.49 $35.21 2.10% 1.47% JPMorgan JPM $92.45 $115.27 24.70% 1.26% FedEx FDX $200.10 $239.07 19.50% 1.17% Citigroup C $63.28 $72.62 14.80% 1.15% Mastercard MA $74.15 $216.15 191.50% 1.05% Constellation Brands STZ $208.24 $222.10 6.70% 0.62% Bank of America BAC $24.45 $30.43 24.50% 0.57% Non-Dividend Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 $1,177.07 58.76% 4.10% Amazon AMZN $849.74 $1,909.42 124.70% 1.78% Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B $121.27 $218.97 80.56% 1.78% Alibaba BABA $177.97 $156.13 -12.27% 0.62% Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) $46.68 $38.62 -17.26% 0.62% JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) $40.95 $24.32 -40.60% 0.42% Special Circumstances Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY $50.07 $62.36 24.50% 0.81% Thor Industries THO $88.99 $82.33 -7.50% 0.71% General Mills GIS $45.11 $43.34 -3.90% 0.55% Anheuser-Busch BUD $101.80 $87.06 -14.50% 0.40% Calavo Growers CVGW $84.13 $98.06 16.60% 0.25% Cash 8.61%

Q3 was very good to me. My holdings were up nearly 8.5%. As you can see in the graphic below, my holdings outperformed the S&P 500 by a fairly significant margin. What’s more, as you’ll see later, the passive income that my portfolio generated were up 9.15% y/y. All in all, I’ve got nothing to complain about and I’m very happy with the direction that I’m headed.

And, here’s a more detail breakdown of my management in the quarter. I wasn’t all that active. For the most part, market volatility was low and I have a fairly bullish macro outlook in the short term, so there wasn’t a lot of reason to be making trades.

Quarterly Breakdown

In July, I didn’t make any trades other than monthly selective re-investments which allowed me to add exposure to my McCormick position at $116.03.

On August 1st, I sold some of my overweight Bristol-Myers Squibb position at $59.78. I sold the shares that I bought for $52.49 back in April, locking in ~14.5% gains in a relatively short period of time. Now my BMY position weighting in back to full. I’d be happy to go overweight again on weakness back towards the $50 level. I’ve made good money trading around my BMY position over the last couple of years and I think support levels are fairly clear. It’ll be interesting to see if BMY can push past resistance here in the low $60’s and try to rise towards prior highs in the $75 area.

Also on August 1st, I used the proceeds from my BMY sale to add to my BlackRock and W.P. Carey positions. I bought shares of these two companies at $477.76 and $65.07, respectively. Both BLK and WPC had experienced a bit of weakness and I was happy to add to my positions because I believe that both of these names are best in breed. This trade was especially helpful to my passive income stream. By trading out BMY and a combination of BLK and WPC, I increased the passive income generated by that invested capital by 55% and gave myself better dividend growth prospects to boot.

Oh, and on August 1st I made another monthly selective re-investment into McCormick at $117.15.

On August 6th, I initiated exposure to Illinois Tool Works at $140.59/share. ITW is a blue chip name in the industrial space. I’ve been wanting to add exposure to this sector having been underweight. ITW fell down to levels that I deemed fair and I bought an entry level position. ITW had been on my watch list for a while due to share price weakness in response to trade wars and the company’s 28.2% dividend increase that it announced on August 3rd inspired me to go long.

This increase was unexpectedly high and pushed the yield up to attractive levels. To fund this purchase I liquidated my position in the Technology Sector SPDR (XLK), locking in 43.9% gains. I really like the technology sector long-term, but tech names already make up something like 40% of my portfolio and I was happy to diversify a bit into a blue chip name like ITW. I’d love to add to my ITW position in the $125 area, though if that doesn’t occur, I’m happy to hold the shares that I own of this dividend champion long-term.

On August 15th, I trimmed some of my Alibaba (BABA) shares at $168.77. In doing so, I locked in a very small (2%) profit. However, this move wasn’t about making money, but instead protecting it. While I continue to be bullish on the Chinese internet names long-term, I wanted to reduce my exposure to the space because of ongoing trade war issues and the pain that the Chinese economy is currently experiencing. BABA doesn’t pay a dividend and I wanted to lock in gains before they turned into losses since those shares didn’t contribute to my passive income stream.

Also on August 15th, I used the proceeds from my BABA sale to initiate exposure to Constellation Brands. Like BABA, STZ carry a somewhat speculative valuation, so I thought it was a good replacement in terms of overall portfolio risk. However, unlike BABA, STZ pays a dividend and offers investors strong dividend growth prospects. I’ve written about STZ numerous times, having tracked this name for months, hoping it would fall to $200. It came close the day before I bought it, bottoming out at $202.

Then, it bounced back to the $208 level where there appeared to be short-term support. I decided to bite the bullet and buy shares of this name even though they were trading a bit above my fair value estimate. I got in at $208.24. If STZ goes lower, I’ll be happy to add shares, averaging down my cost basis. My next buy target is $190. Time will tell if I’ll have the opportunity to add or not, but either way, I’m happy to finally own shares of this company and I view the name as a long-term hold.

On September 14th, I liquidated my Royal Caribbean (RCL) position at $127.99. I bought these shares back in late May at $105.42. At the time, I thought the market had irrationally punished RCL regarding fears of energy-related input costs and rising capacity in the industry. RCL is the best in breed cruise line, in my opinion, and it was trading the cheapest multiples in the industry. This is a wonderful dividend growth play, yet when I bought shares I knew this wasn’t likely to be a long-term buy and hold type investment because of the very cyclical nature of RCL’s industry.

I was content to sit back and collect the dividend until RCL reverted back towards its fair value, which I placed at $130/share. Not wanting to be greedy, at $128, I was happy to lock in ~21.5% gains in a relatively short period of time. If RCL sells off again, I’d be a buyer. But, this is a name that I only feel comfortable holding when there is a very wide margin of safety involved.

Also on September 14th, I used the proceeds from my RCL sale and initiated exposure to Invesco (IVZ). This was a perfect replacement for RCL, in my opinion. IVZ filled the same niche within my portfolio: a deep value play with an attractive yield kicker. IVZ has less of a dividend growth potential than RCL, but its starting yield is much higher. I purchased shares at $23.72, locking in a 5% yield. IVZ is currently trading with an 8.5x ttm P/E multiple, which is lower than it sunk during the Great Recession. Like RCL, this was not meant to be a long-term trade.

I like the asset manager space, but IVZ is not best in breed (that title goes to BlackRock) and this trade was more of a contrarian deep value play than anything else. The market has punished the investment managers mightily because of the race to the bottom in ETF fees. However, I think this punishment is overdone. When I bought IVZ, I thought that consolidation was likely in the space because of the cheap valuations and I hoped that IVZ would make a great acquisition target with its ~$9.5b market cap.

Unfortunately for me, I was right, but the M&A didn’t play out like I thought it might. IVZ was the one making an acquisition with its ~$5b purchase of the Oppenheimer Funds. This move removes one of my potential short-term trade out scenarios, which is too bad, but so long as I believe IVZ’s yield to be sustainable, I’m happy to hold this name and collect its hefty dividend while I wait for asset managers to catch a bid and return to normal multiples.

On September 21st, I initiated exposure to Thor Industries, buying an entry sized position at $88.99. To me, this was a contrarian value play on a beaten down name with a bit of a dividend growth story as a kicker. Thor is not a S.W.A.N. stock, by any means. But, it is an industry leader trading with single digit forward multiples. This isn’t a buy and hold investment. I’d be happy to flip these shares for a profit should they jump back up towards long-term valuation averages. However, in the meantime, I’m happy to hold and collect this rising dividend. I wrote about this purchase in more detail here.

On September24th, I liquidated my Facebook (FB) position at $164.62. Since Facebook doesn’t contribute to my passive income stream, I’m willing to trade in and out of the name. I sold shares earlier in the year at $171.90, locking in 16% gains. Then, after Zuckerberg’s congressional hearing, I bought back shares lower, at $163.84. I watched these shares rise back towards prior highs, before crashing down again after FB’s most recent quarter.

A combination of increased spending, management departures, ongoing regulatory threats, and a general change in public sentiment towards the company inspired me to sell my most recent purchased position at $164 because I didn’t want to go into the red. I was happy to lock in a very small profit on this trade and de-risk my portfolio a bit. There are a handful of dividend growth names that are nearing my price targets and I look forward to redeploying the cash that I raised from Facebook into something more income-oriented and defensive.

I definitely missed out on larger gains here, not selling prior to the July quarter; however, I wanted to see the results/hear the conference call before I made any decisions. Sure, I wish I had sold above $200, but at the end of the day, I’m not going to complain about another profitable Facebook trade.

Looking Ahead

Right now McDonald's (MCD), PepsiCo, Brown-Forman (BF.B), and a couple of MLP’s are sitting at the top of my watch list. This list changes rather frequently because I do my best to take what the market gives me in terms of value, however. I’d love to put the cash I raised from the Facebook to sale into a cheaply valued dividend growth name in the near future, locking in another 4th quarter dividend payment while I’m at it.

As you can see on the graph below, my passive income continued to grow nicely in Q3. Even though my August total this year was a bit less than 2017’s figure, overall on the quarter, I portfolio’s dividend income increased by 9.15% y/y. This is especially impressive to me because I’ve had to make a handful of withdrawals from the portfolio to pay for my wife’s graduate school. It’s nice to know that I’m able to manage in a fashion that allows my portfolio to produce more with less (cash).

Over the last couple of years, I’ve taken a significant amount of cash out of our investment portfolios. I expect to have to make another withdrawal or two before she graduates next spring, but thankfully, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Once Rachel starts working next summer, we’ll be able to start saving again for the first time in 2 years. Having disposable income in the household again will take a huge weight off of my shoulders and allow me to take a bit more risks in the market with the additional capital that we’ll be adding to the portfolio on a monthly basis.

Even with all of these withdrawals, on the year, the passive income that the portfolio generates is up 10.36%. Furthermore, the capital gains from our long positions has outpaced the withdrawals. This is a testament to the wealth-generating power of the stock market and more specifically, the benefits of owning blue chip, dividend growth-oriented companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, MSFT, JNJ, CSCO, QCOM, BLK, HON, AVGO, AMGN, KO, PEP, PFE, UPS, INTC, MRK, NVO, MDT, UTX, MMM, DEO, HSY, KMB, ITW, MKC, T, MO, WPC, D, STOR, BIP, BEP, NNN, DLR, VZ, VTR, IVZ, O, IBM, VER, SBRA, BA, NVDA, SBUX, V, NKE, CMCSA, C, JPM, FDX, BAC, MA, STZ, GOOGL, AMZN, BRK.B, TCEHY, BABA, JD, BMY, THO, GIS, CVGW, BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.