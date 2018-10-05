A Rough Summer Has Knocked Calyxt Down

An adverse EU ruling on gene-edited crops isn't helpful, but the bigger near-term risk for Calyxt is proving that controlling commercialization of consumer-driven products is the right strategy.

Calyxt saw its CEO resign in late August to pursue other opportunities after only about two years on the job and as the company is engaging potential commercial customers.

So far, not so good for my late June high-risk/high-reward call on Calyxt (CLXT). The “high risk” part has certainly come through promptly, but shareholders have seen the shares sell off about 25% after a summer that certainly offered more bad news than good, highlighted by the surprising resignation of the CEO in late August only a couple of months after the equally-surprising resignation of the CFO, and a decision in Europe that puts the acceptance and development of gene-edited crops at risk.

Assessing these developments is not easy. Both executives may have had disagreements with the board of directors and/or Cellectis (CLLS), which still controls the company, and those disagreements may have included the unusual business model Calyxt is pursuing with its high-oleic soybeans and other consumer-oriented products. It is also possible that they saw fundamental issues with the technology and/or its path to commercial acceptance. Unfortunately there’s really no way to know at this point, and the one remedy I do have is to increase my discount rate to account for greater risk and uncertainty.

Change At The Top Is Not Good

Executives come and go, but I don’t believe the changes at Calyxt qualify as normal. I wasn’t too concerned about the departure of the CFO in late June, as it is not uncommon for CFOs to leave for opportunities where they have the potential to become CEO and/or to leave companies once they’ve passed through certain stages of development (some executives specialize in getting companies up off the ground, but don’t want to stay for the commercialization or so on).

When the CEO Federico Tripodi announced his resignation shortly thereafter (in late August), though, it sent up a few more warning flags for me. Mr. Tripodi was only in the position for a little over two years, and he resigned to “pursue other opportunities” but is apparently still unemployed (at least according to his LinkedIn profile). With Calyxt at a point where it is supposed to be engaging with farmers to grow its high-oleic soybeans, with crushers to process them, and with food, beverage, and other consumer products companies to use the refined oil, this strikes me as an inopportune time to leave.

In the absence of any facts, there’s not much left but speculation. Not surprisingly, the sell-side analysts covering Calyxt have played down the significance of the transition. And to be fair to the company, the person the board hired as the next CEO, James Blome, has strong credentials in the industry, including his recent tenure as CEO of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) CropScience’s North American operations.

Still, the timing of the departures is curious. Have discussions with potential customers not gone as well as hoped? As I’ve mentioned before in reference to Senomyx (SNMX) and AGT Food & Ingredients (OTCPK:AGXXF), getting established food companies to change their recipes and incorporate new ingredients is often a harder process than it initially seems (though high-oleic soybean oil isn’t exactly new). Calyxt has done well with its farmer recruitment efforts, including having 78 growers and 17,000 acres planted through the end of the second quarter (well ahead of initial targets), but major commercialization agreements have yet to materialize.

Changes In The Regulatory Landscape Aren’t Good Either

The entire agricultural gene-editing industry also got a jolt in late July when the European Court of Justice ruled that the crops developed through gene-editing fall under the same rules and regulations that were put into place in the EU for transgenic GMO crops (like those most associated with Bayer/Monsanto, DowDuPont (DWDP) and so on). This was a surprising ruling that went against the recommendation of the court’s own advocate general, and it has been widely criticized by scientists and companies around the world.

I can’t honestly say that this ruling was a total surprise to me. While I most definitely appreciate the considerable differences in transgenic crop modification and gene editing, I’ve been following GMOs and other crop/ag-related topics for too long to think that those differences would automatically result in a more accommodating (or logical) regulatory approach, particularly in Europe.

While it is not necessarily the final word, it does create some potential complications – while Calyxt really hasn’t been looking at European markets at this point, the prospect of difficulties marketing products made with gene-edited crop-derived ingredients could add a new wrinkle to Calyxt’s commercialization discussions.

Biotech-Like Progress For Now

Investors accustomed to holding biotech stocks know that the typical pattern for news of significance is “nothing … nothing … nothing … some earnings that don’t really matter … nothing … MAKE-OR-BREAK!” That’s perhaps a bit of hyperbole as it applies to Calyxt, but at this point the company is still in a position where the quarter-to-quarter details don’t matter too much beyond the cash burn.

Management has done well in signing up growers for its high-oleic soybeans, but I didn’t see this as a particularly risky goal (the farmers are being paid to grow them…). Likewise, the news of moving the high-fiber wheat and alfalfa candidates into field testing is positive, but S&W (SANW), Calyxt’s partner in alfalfa, isn’t expecting much significant commercial potential until 2021 and beyond.

Calyxt should start reporting some meaningful commercial revenue in the fourth quarter of this year, but the ramp from sub-$10 million in 2018 revenue to around $19 million in 2019 (the current average sell-side estimate) to $60 million or more in 2020 all rests with the company’s ability to sign commercial agreements with end-users of the high-oleic soybean oil it intends to produce. That is one of the key risks to choosing this unconventional commercialization model (as opposed to selling seeds/licensing seed traits), but it is the path that Calyxt has chosen for now.

The Opportunity

I continue to believe that Calyxt could be generating over $1 billion in revenue in 2027 and low double-digit FCF margins, but there are a great many unknowns between now and then, including whether Calyxt can sign up enough commercial customers for its high-oleic soybean oil and whether controlling commercialization of consumer-driven products like high-oleic soybean oil and high-fiber wheat will really work in the market.

Given the executive departures, I’ve boosted my discount rate to account for greater operating risk (even if just perceived). I’ve also modified my near-term revenue and cash consumption assumptions, but the change to the discount rate has the bigger impact on valuation, pushing my fair value down to a little under $21 (versus $25 before).

The Bottom Line

While I do believe that gene-edited crops will prove their worth and become significant commercial products in the next decade, that doesn’t mean Calyxt will necessarily succeed. As I’ve said, the company’s decision to control commercialization brings a variety of new risks and challenges into the equation beyond just the development, performance, and acceptance of new gene-edited crops. The rewards for success are certainly potentially large, but so too are the risks at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.