Golden Arrow Resources  - I Have Mixed Feelings

On the other hand, after the latest, large price drop, shares offer a significant safety margin for investors interested in a big exposure to silver.

One year ago, I published a critical article on Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB:GARWF). Today I would like to look where the company is and where it is heading for.

Introduction

Golden Arrow Resources is a small mining company developing a silver/base metals project in Argentina called Chinchillas. The project is developed by the Puna joint venture company, which is owned 25% by Golden Arrow and 75% by SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), a mid-tier gold/silver mining company. Apart from the Chinchillas project, Puna also owns the Pirquitas mine, once a large open-pit silver operation.

Chinchillas

According to a prefeasibility study (PFS), Chinchillas hosts 11.71 million tons of ore grading 154 grams of silver per ton of ore, totaling 57.9 million ounces of silver classified as mineral reserves. Apart from silver, there are also large amounts of lead and zinc (309 and 127 million pounds, respectively). A future open-pit mine is supposed to operate for nine years using the infrastructure of the Pirquitas mine, located 42 kilometers from Chinchillas.

Construction of the mine started this year, and in 4Q 2018, the first ore is going to be processed at the Pirquitas processing facility. The total initial CAPEX stands at $81.2M; additionally, to keep the mine going, the joint venture plans to spend $44.2M (sustaining capital).

Now, according to my own calculations based on the data disclosed in the PFS, the project should deliver 65.12 million ounces of silver equivalent. As a result, the cash cost of production should stand at $8.72 per ounce of silver equivalent, and an all-in sustaining cost of production is estimated at $9.40 per ounce. In other words, the Chinchillas mine is going to be a low-cost operation.

However, the project's economics are very sensitive to metal prices:

Source: PFS for Chinchillas, page 228

In a basic scenario, to calculate an after-tax net present value (NPV) and internal rate of return (IRR), the company assumed a silver price of $19.5 per ounce and a lead price of $0.95 per ounce. At these prices, the project was supposed to deliver NPV of $178M and IRR of 29%. However, today silver is trading at $14.5 per ounce and lead at $0.91 per pound. Interestingly, the sensitivity tables disclosed by the company do not take into account the low prices, so currently the project's economics are in an uncharted territory.

Now, the red circles on the tables above point to the most pessimistic variant where the silver price stands at $16.0 per ounce (10% above the current price) and the lead price is $0.85 per pound (6.6% below the current price). I guess the project's economic measures calculated at these prices are as near as possible to today's price environment. If I am correct, the project is supposed to deliver NPV of $57M and IRR of 13%, well below the values promoted by the company.

Of course, these, updated to the current conditions, economic measures have a negative impact on the company's value. Below I have plotted a graph showing the valuation gap between the figures disclosed in the company's balance sheet (as at the end of 2Q 2018) and those assuming current metal prices:

Source: Simple Digressions

Let me make a short comment. The line titled "Puna stake" discloses two values:

The panel on the left - it is the value disclosed in the company's balance sheet. To remind my readers, Golden Arrow accounts for its interest in Puna using the equity method of accounting. Shortly speaking, the stake is valued at cost adjusted for equity contributions and Golden Arrow's share of Puna's comprehensive income.

The panel on the right shows the market value of the company's stake in Puna. It consists of three elements:

Market value of the company's stake in the Chinchillas project - C$18.3M (25% x $US$57 divided by the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar of 0.78:1).

Market value of Golden Arrow stake in the Pirquitas mine - I assume that this value is null (I discuss this issue below).

Market value of the company's stake in the future Pirquitas underground mine - I assume no value at the moment (SSR Mining is supposed to publish an initial economic study soon).

It means that I value the company's stake in Puna at C$18.3M. If that is the case, the company's equity should be valued at C$26.3M or C$0.26 a share. Today these shares are trading at C$0.32 a share, so despite the recent significant price drop, they are a bit overvalued.

Current Pirquitas operations

According to SSR Mining (2Q 2018 Management Discussion, page 26), the Pirquitas mine, extracting silver from a long-term stockpile, is cash flow negative at current silver prices:

Source: Simple Digressions and SSRM data

The panel on the right shows the all-in sustaining costs of production (AISC). In 2Q 2018, SSR Mining was producing its silver at an AISC of $17.7 per ounce, well above the current price of silver ($14.5 per ounce). As a result, each ounce of silver extracted at Pirquitas burned $3.2 of cash. That is why I value these operations at zero (to be precise, the value should be even negative).

Fortunately, the current operations at Pirquitas stockpiles should terminate very soon; at the end of 2017, there were only 3.1 million ounces of silver left there, so assuming this year's production of around 3.0 million, the mine is nearly depleted now.

The latest private placement looks pretty bad

On September 21, the company announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7.5 million units at a price of C$0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of C$2.6M. The market reaction was bad with Golden Arrow shares dropping 10.5% in intraday trade next day. Yesterday (October 3) the company's shares closed even lower, at C$0.32. Definitely, some investors came to the conclusion that an investment in Golden Arrow was not a good idea.

I partly share this opinion. The company's management is still promoting the Chinchillas project as a value proposal, disclosing a net present value of $178M in its presentations (for example, look at the slide 10 (here)). If I were to use this figure as a long-term value of the project, one share of Golden Arrow will stand at C$0.64. Then, next day the company sells its shares to private investors at a fraction of this value (C$0.35 a share). As a result, an average investor is supposed to ask: what is the real value of these shares?

Summary

On the other hand, at today's depressed share prices, I am more optimistic about the company than I used to be last year. In my opinion, Chinchillas is going to be a low-cost silver/base metals operation run by an experienced miner. What is more, I am a gold bull, and an incurable optimist believing that the precious metals market is still in its bull cycle. If I am correct, sooner or later we are supposed to see higher silver prices and an emerging value of the Chinchillas project. Therefore, it looks like the current prices of Golden Arrow shares offer a broad safety margin for investors interested in a big exposure to silver. However, the latest private placement overshadows the investment in Golden Arrow.

Final Note Did you like this article? If your answer is yes, please visit my Unorthodox Mining Investing Marketplace service where I manage a portfolio of up to 10 mining picks, discuss new investment ideas, and provide subscribers with a medium-term outlook on a few financial markets (particularly the base/precious metals market).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.