Fiat Chrysler: September Sales Imply A Strong Q3, But That Might Be Time To Take Gains

Past that quarter, I fear that it might be time to take gains and get out for awhile. Autos are looking more and more suspicious as overall market sales decline.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) delivered on US September results. With big gains in Jeep and Ram trucks, as well as their fledgling Alfa Romeo lineup, I think we’re going to see strong Q3 results when they release. I base my estimates on US results, as that’s where they sell the bulk of their big money pickups and Jeeps. With good results locked in for July and August, I think Q3 estimates are safe. If tariffs didn’t impair too much, we might even see a surprise. In a market that’s been rather cold to auto stocks, this is a rare move.

The two big thoroughbreds

Total US auto sales increased by 15% in September. Much of the success story continues to revolve around the long time loved Jeep brand. Thanks to revamped adjustments to the exterior of the Jeep Cherokee, the car is experiencing huge monthly gains in sales. The Cherokee had an 87% increase in sales in September. With similar gains in July and August, the car has done wonders in Q3. For the year, that brings the car’s gains to 53%. Look it up. I’m telling you, this car looks so much better with the new headlights.

The smaller Jeep Compass is also doing very well. With 46% gains in September, the car is up 146% for the year. If you go through the sales reports of a lot of car companies, it’s tough to find those kinds of gains right now. The Jeep Wrangler slowed down a bit, with a 2% gain versus some record breaking sales in August and July. That said the numbers are strong. For the year, the Wrangler is up 27% to just under 191,000 cars; thanks in large part to a redesign that didn’t change too much. I mean that. Changing this car is the biggest risk the entire company takes. It is time honored and a mistake could be catastrophic. Some concern is the aging Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has been declining. The design has been out for a long time though, and it’s not super surprising. The Renegade is also declining, but the car is a minimal part of overall sales. Furthermore, there is likely some cannibalism coming from the bigger Jeep Compass.

The Ram pickup segment also delivered what was needed in September to finish up a strong quarter. The brand as a whole experienced sales gains of 9%, while the pickup segment put together 10% sales gains. As the company finally seems to have sorted out its production issues with its new redesign, the truck is gaining headway heading into fall. Ram pickups were up 33% in August, and 1% in July. The overall positive results should yield promising monetary benefits to the third quarter results.

Alfa Romeo offers the potential of something big

Critics everywhere are applauding the Alfa Romeo lineup. Their Guilia sedan is fast, luxurious, and gets huge marks on handling. Though up 38% on the year, the sedan did fall in September, and I think it’s symptomatic of the continuing shift of preference toward SUVs and crossovers. I wouldn’t get too scared though, as fuel prices might shift that a little. The big winner within the lineup right now is the high performance crossover known as Stelvio. The vehicle is up 163% in September to 864 cars, and full year sales are up 1329% to 9,044 cars. The car brand is a small part of US sales, but if the quality and performance lives up to reviews, I think we could see the beginning of a luxury brand that can compete with the likes of Cadillac or Mercedes.

A surprise from Dodge

My final note on why I think Q3 will deliver is the surprisingly strong September for the Dodge brand. Dodge and Chrysler have been in perpetual decline over the past few years. A surprise increase in September of 41% for Dodge means a change from the norm that could add a little padding to quarter. On a latter note, Fiat is down 48% in the states, but that isn’t concerning to me as they’re such a small piece of the company’s business here.

Q3 and beyond

So what does all this mean? I think this company could be one of the last positive stories in the auto industry. The company has reported positive sales growth each month of the third quarter. To that end, I believe the company will meet estimates of $0.81 a share. The big pullback over the last six months has left the stock cheap, and I suspect an earnings surprise could send shares up more than some anticipate. I view this as a potential trade; not a long term investment. The big thing that one needs to keep in mind is the impact of steel tariffs. Ford has noted that big hits to earnings will stem from tariffs, and it is possible that FCAU will face the same issues. This would totally screw up my idea.

After these results, I think it wise to start straying away from autos in general. The cycle is past peak, and we’re starting to see an overreliance on trucks to prop up earnings while other segments like sedans are faltering. Ford (F) is having sales woes despite an impressive truck rally through the year, and they’re not alone. I think the combination of higher fuel prices, our place within the auto cycle, and possible economic slowdown in the distance, could all threaten FCAU moving forward. I think the strong Q3 sales represent a last big hurrah that traders can take advantage or, or investors can “hold” through. But longer term plays in auto names is looking dicey. Full market sales are simply slowing down, despite a longer ride for trucks and SUVs. One has to believe that Fiat Chrysler will eventually get pulled into that mix. In summation, I think FCAU has good potential for a short term ride versus a long term play.

