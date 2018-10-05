Hecla Mining: Updates On 2 Mining Properties

Investor takeaway:

In this article, I will discuss the recent updates on two of Hecla Mining's (HL) projects namely Rock Creek and Fayolle. The real breakthrough in the Rock Creek project would be a pending court decision concerning HL's CEO. I have discussed my reasons for an expected favorable decision, and that could help elevate the stock price. The proposed disposal of Fayolle property will not have a significant cash impact in the short term. However, in future, the 1% NSR royalty may provide good support for the cash flows. Finally, HL's Canada-based properties have a mix of resource grades. But the company needs funds to further the exploration/ development activities. Given the significant LTD, HL could face some problems arranging those funds. At the moment, it looks contented with increasing its debt position. I think that too much debt will deteriorate the company's D/E position and diminish the equityholders' wealth. To resolve that issue, HL would need to consider JV partnerships.

If we see these events in one piece, I believe the stock price may not vary significantly unless there is some positive development on one or more of these issues.

HL has obtained an exploration permit for the Montanan property:

In August, Hecla Mining announced an update on its Montana-based silver and copper asset named Rock Creek. US Forest Service has granted approval for conducting exploration in this resource-rich project. The Rock Creek project was acquired by HL in 2015 against a consideration of $19 MM. Since the acquisition, the project has been subject to speculation as to the time of its commencement. That speculation continues, but we are one step closer. The above-mentioned approval is finally some good news for the shareholders. However, there's also a bad news but with a lesser impact, in my opinion. I'd discuss both of them.

Let's fact-check HL's Rock Creek property in Montana. Rock Creek is estimated to hold ~148.7 MM oz of silver and ~658.7 kT of copper. That's roughly $2.15 B in silver sales and ~$4 B in copper sales (at current metal prices). Without going into any cost metric, if we roughly assume mining costs up to 80% of sales, then this project may deliver operating profits of ~$1.23 B. Again, it'd be too early to predict the CAPEX to build a full-fledged mine, but we can figure out that the ~$19 MM acquisition cost of this mine would be gone in no time once the mine enters production phase. Then again, the good news is that US Forest Service has permitted exploration in the project.

[Note: This calculation is based on a few assumptions including; silver and copper prices, mining costs, and costs associated with the development of the mine. Also, the point of time when this project will be commissioned will largely affect the NPV of the project. Put it simply, the above calculation is only to provide a numerical indication of the underlying value of this project.]

The bad news is that HL intends to keep away from any such exploration until its CEO, Phillips Baker Jr. (Figure-1) is freed from charges filed against him by the State of Montana.

Figure-1 (Source: Montana Post)

The company defends the lawsuit that claimed HL's CEO as a "bad actor" under the Montanan law and consequently banned him from operating mines in the State. I think that the interests of its CEO are quite dear to HL, thanks to his long association with the company and his reputation in the mining industry. Mr. Baker also serves as the Chairman of the Board of NMA (read: National Mining Association) that has 300+ corporate members and, of course, a lot of influence in the US mining industry. My point is, it won't be easy for the State to get an adverse ruling against HL's CEO.

Figure-2 (Source: Butteamericaradio.org)

On the other hand, if the court's ruling goes in favor of HL, the company will start exploration, and based on its results, HL may decide whether to build a full-fledged mine. Additionally, it is expected that a mine on the project would create ~300 jobs. In my opinion, due to the CEO's strong presence in the mining industry and the fact that a mine will create many jobs in the State, the odds seem to be in HL's favor. Moreover, HL seems to be a good corporate citizen. I say that because there is no major litigation involving the company in the State of Montana, as indicated in Figure 3.

Figure 3 (Source: Form 10-K)

The impact of a potential disposal of HL's 50% interest in Canada's Fayolle property:

HL's has signed a letter of intent to sell their remaining 50% stake in the Fayolle property to their JV partner Typhoon Exploration (OTC:TYPFF). If an agreement is executed, then HL will receive CA$3 MM (~$2.33 MM at current exchange rate) in December this year. Moreover, it will also receive a 1% NSR (read: Net Smelter Return Royalty) from the production thereof. In my opinion, the upfront payment of CA$3 MM will not have any major impact on HL's liquidity position since the company reported ~$240 MM in cash and cash equivalents at the end of H1 2018.

The real point of interest would be the addition of a continuous stream of cash flows in terms of 1% NSR, based on future production. Since the Fayolle property still needs to be explored; HL has not provided an update on the underlying resource potential, and the inflow of NSR cash flows will be delayed for an indefinite period. Nevertheless, the Fayolle property consists of gold resources, and once the mines are developed, we may expect healthy cash inflows through NSR royalties. Then again, the timing of such inflows is uncertain.

HL will retain a strong portfolio of resource-rich projects in Canada:

If HL disposes of its interest in Fayolle property, it would still have a few notable mining assets in Canada. With this disposal, HL will retain the Casa Berardi mine and the Kinskuch, Heva-Hosco, and the Opinaca/Wildcat exploration properties in Canada.

Casa Berardi produced ~157,000 oz of gold during FY 2017 and is estimated to contain ~1.5 B oz in proven and probable reserves. The attraction about CB mine is the improving gold and silver production on a Y/Y basis. Have a look at the table in Figure-4 that establishes this trend. The increased cash cost per ounce of gold may be a point of concern, but given the improving gold prices (currently near ~$1,200/oz), GFI could easily derive healthy profit margins from gold production.

Figure-4 (Source: Hecla)

Exploration projects and funding requirements:

HL's Kinskuch exploration property contains reserves of gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Previous drilling activities have revealed silver grades as high as ~3,761 g/t and gold grades as high as ~0.82 g/t. HL plans to continue exploration in the property during FY 2018.

Similarly, the Heva-Hosco exploration property has notable gold resources. Based on a 2013 NI 43-101 report, the Heva-Hosco property is expected to contain ~3.12 MM oz of gold. That includes the measured, indicated and inferred resources. Nevertheless, that production potential is ~20x the FY 2017 production delivered from the CB mine in Canada. The expected gold grades in HH property range between 0.04 and 0.06 g/t. I think these low grades will be a concern because they will escalate mining costs and shrink operating margins from these mining properties.

HL has 50% and 100% interest in the Opinaca and Wildcat properties, respectively. These two properties encompass 669 sub-property claims that are expected to contain gold deposits. Although HL has conducted exploration activities in these properties time and again, it has not provided an estimate of the underlying resource. I believe the gold grades in these properties will be higher than those in HH property (discussed above). This is so because these properties are located near Goldcorp's (GG) Eleonore mine that contains ~9 MM oz of gold at an average grade of 0.18 oz/t (or ~5.1 g/t).

Funding requirements: To proceed with the exploration of these mining properties and other properties located across the US, HL needs funds. As mentioned earlier, HL had ~$240 MM of cash assets, and these account for ~10% of total assets. However, the long-term debt is the real problem. HL had ~$533 MM of LTD at the end of H1 2018. That debt accounted for ~60% of total liabilities and ~36% of total equity (D/E ratio is more than one-third.) As shown in the extract from the cash flow statement (Figure-5), HL seems to pile up $31 MM in debt during H1 and that's risky.

Figure-5 (Source: Form 8-K/A)

In my opinion, a D/E ratio in the range of 50% could be dangerous. HL has acquired new debt in the previous two quarters, and if it acquires further debt, then its D/E ratio would move up from 36% and closer towards the 50% mark. I believe HL appears to have three options to fund mine CAPEX. First, it could sell some properties and the letter of intent discussed in an earlier section is an example of using this option. Second, it could keep on borrowing more debt; but beyond a certain level, that practice could prove bad for the company and affect the equity holder's interest. Finally, HL could enter into a JV partnership with another company that would share the exploration costs. In my opinion, this option could work best for HL.

Conclusion:

HL has obtained approval to proceed exploration in its Rock Creek project in Montana, but it's reluctant to do so because the company is facing a "bad actor" case filed by the State of Montana against its CEO. It's due to the CEO's long association with the company, his strong presence in the US mining circles, and HL's presence as a good corporate citizen; that I believe HL is less likely to have an adverse decision in the Montanan case. Once the decision is given in favor, the share price would see an upside.

Moreover, HL plans to dispose of its remaining 50% stake in Fayolle property which should help strengthen the company's cash position, to some extent. However, a stronger impact would be caused by a stream of cash flows that would be created from the 1% NSR royalty based on Fayolle's production in the future.

Further, a discussion of HL's mining properties in Canada reveals that some of them have low-grade deposits, while others are expected to have high-grade deposits. HL's price will increase based on any development on these properties. Even though HL has significant cash assets, these are offset by an even greater LTD. Given the current scenario, HL would do well to enter into JV partnerships to fund mine exploration and development activity without the need to sacrifice cash assets significantly. If HL moves that way, it could protect equityholders' wealth from further dilution through increased borrowings and simultaneously support the share price.

Based on the above discussion, the direction of the stock price will largely depend on how the company moves in the above-mentioned areas, whereas for the short term, I expect the prices to remain flat.

