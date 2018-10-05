Nordic American Offshore: M&A Plan Revealed

At this point, the available information is not sufficient enough to provide a chance even for an educated guess of the fortune of the combined company.

Back in September, I wrote about a mysterious conference call held by Nordic American Offshore (NAO), in which the company promised to reveal interesting news in the M&A space. Such a statement was especially intriguing since the company was running out of cash, with $10-13 million remaining on the balance sheet including receivables. The only scenario that came to my mind at that time was that the move may have something to do with Nordic American Tankers (NAT), another company of Nordic American Offshore's CEO Herbjorn Hansson.

A couple of days ago, Nordic American Offshore revealed puzzling news:

Nordic American Offshore is pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding which contemplates a combination with Canada based Horizon Maritime Services Ltd […] Subject to due diligence and the execution of a binding agreement within October 31, 2018, NAO shareholders will own 48% of the resulting business and Horizon shareholders 52% […] Hansson will remain Chairman & CEO of the combined company, Horizon Maritime will maintain its organization and brand in Canada under the leadership of its current CEO, Mr. Sean Leet. Inherent in the transactions are an objective of strong expansion which can be expected to take place soon."

Horizon Maritime is a company with a fleet of 7 vessels. Back in 2017, the company purchased an offshore support vessel and has been growing ever since. I can't say that their website is especially helpful in search for their actual position in the market - it does not even contain the news about the possible combination with Nordic American Offshore. The stock market seems puzzled as well: there's no reaction to the news several days after it was made public.

At this point, no additional details have been provided. The future of Nordic American Offshore stock, the company's significant debt load, the deteriorating cash position - none of these issues have been touched in the press release. I guess that this is the reason for a complete absence of market reaction - nobody is able to make an educated opinion about what is happening and, therefore, no moves are made.

At first glance, the deal does not look like a major breakthrough for Nordic American Offshore. If Horizon Maritime had the necessary cash resources or access to funding and wanted a few more vessels, it could have easily bought them - the offshore support vessel market is overcrowded, so trying to increase your fleet should not be a major problem. In addition, Nordic American Offshore comes with significant debt which should be dealt with. The only thing that Nordic American Offshore clearly has that Horizon Maritime does not have is the listing on NYSE. Since Nordic American Offshore's CEO has compared the exchange to the biggest bank in the world during the recent call, the plan may be - it's a very rough guess at this point - that a combined company may have easier access to funding via raising equity.

The perpetual indications about growing Nordic American Offshore at times when the company burns through the measly remainder of its cash on the balance sheet can only be rationally validated if the plan is to raise additional funds at some point. Putting more debt on top of existing $136 million of debt for a company whose revenue for the first six months of this year has been just $7 million looks impossible, so I side with the theory of a future equity raise (which is also problematic given Nordic American Offshore's stock price).

As you can see, the story remains a mystery and provides space for various speculations. I believe that, from a practical point of view, it's better to avoid Nordic American Offshore shares at this point. There's almost no info provided on the potential combined company and especially on its finances, as well as the strategy for the future. I will continue to follow how this story develops. Stay tuned.

