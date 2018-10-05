With No Deal Inked Yet On ADHD Drug, KemPharm Announces Public Offering

In my coverage of KemPharm (KMPH), I always stated that the company would need to get a deal inked on its ADHD drug candidates by September or October or it would lose leverage and lose the best time period in which to ink a deal. It would appear that the company is seeing negotiations move slower than desired and has made the decision to raise capital via a stock offering.

In my last KemPharm article I stated the following:

"I had previously indicated a belief that October could be the month where this all comes to a head. If KemPharm lands a big deal, this equity could easily double on the news. A triple (from current levels) may not be out of the question either. With the stock trading at the midpoint between 52-week lows and 52-week highs, investors have a few things to consider. Personally, I believe that the upside potential outweighs the downside risk and that there is a compelling event on the horizon within 6 weeks or so. I see the Street as being a bit antsy at the moment. In my opinion, if October passes with no news, the downward pressure from doubters on the Street will begin to build. Either way, investors have limited time to play this binary event, and that event will set the stage for how to play this stock as the year closes out. Stay Tuned!"

This is all coming to a head rather quickly. The less than ideal cash position of KemPharm seems to be the biggest tool that potential suitors are using against the company. In addition, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has the right of first refusal, which can work for or against the seller in a process. That right can scare potential bidders away, or it can force Shire to match a high offer. Essentially, there is a poker game happening and KemPharm has the least amount of cash to work with.

The frustrating thing for investors in KemPharm is that this offering is happening at a discount at the most inopportune time. According to an 8-K filed by KemPharm on October 4th, the company finished Q3 with just $14.1 million in cash, which was getting close to an empty fuel tank.

Now, these moves will certainly bring about the bulls and the bears to get into heated discussions about what is happening. The bears will argue that the company is not near a partner and will need to go it alone, meaning more dilution in order to raise funds to finance the company. The bulls will argue that this move is simply to buy a bit more time to wrap up a deal. I land somewhere in the middle. I believe that the company will ink a deal. I also believe that the added cash from an offering will buy the company to perhaps mid-November for a timeline to get a deal done.

With this new dynamic, there has to be a reset of sorts on how much a deal can impact the stock price. The dilution brings the share price down into the $3s as a starting point. The right deal can still double or even triple the stock price, but that brings a $6 to $10 range vs. a $9 to $14 range previously outlined.

What investors will want to watch for is how a possible deal is structured in terms of upfront cash and milestones/royalties. From a near-term equity standpoint, a bigger upfront number will be much appreciated, while the back end of the deal is more critical to the longer term. Impressive initial sales of the ADHD drug could be compelling enough to have a potential partner step up with an offer to buy out the rights overall.

Setting aside KP415, KemPharm still has a pipeline with potential. With enough cash, this company could advance several candidates, and that may even include candidates that the company has not even announced yet. KemPharm is actually a very good lesson in how timing, cash, and the amount of leverage can carry substantial impacts on an equity and on the ability of investors to make maximum returns.

KemPharm has been a step behind on timing, and has been unable to change that trend. A move to raise capital and buy time may be just what the company needed. I remain bullish on the company, but would not want to see KemPharm go into the holidays without a deal. If that happens, the downside could get ugly for several weeks.

As a speculative play, it is important that you keep an even keel and do not get overweight in this equity unless you can stomach price swings that could be even more difficult than this most recent dip. There is certainly upside potential in this stock, but it has its limits at this point in time. The Street wants a compelling deal. Management has a mission to complete, and a window of about 5 to 6 weeks to accomplish it. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.