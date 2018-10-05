The Yen Has Fallen, But A Significant Rebound Might Be On The Way

Under these circumstances, we could see a significant rise in the yen.

However, trade tensions are not over and there could be a sudden reversion to "risk-off" sentiment.

The yen has been falling as the NAFTA dispute was brought to an end.

Just over a week ago, I wrote an article stating that while the yen was continuing to drop against the dollar, we would likely see a bottom soon.

However, it looks like that bottom is still yet to come, with the dollar continuing to climb against the yen to a level of 114.48 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Negative risk sentiment appears to have taken a back seat for the global economy right now, as a salvaging of the NAFTA deal between Canada, Mexico, and the United States has revived optimism on future growth in these countries, and thus the yen has seen a decline in demand.

With this being said, it is notable that when one takes a look at the daily chart for USD/JPY, we see that the RSI (relative strength index) has been trading above 70 on three occasions in 2018, indicating that the greenback is likely to be overbought against the yen on a technical basis:

Source: investing.com

This implies that should the dollar see a sudden reversal in trend against the yen, it is likely to be a sharp one.

From an economic standpoint, there are still significant signs that would point to significant upside for the yen under the right conditions.

For instance, the International Monetary Fund is already poised to drop its global growth forecast from a prior estimate of 3.9 percent per year, as a result of growing trade barriers, which have been evidenced by a drop in factory activity across Asia and Europe. Moreover, the debt elephant in the room is still very much present, with both public and private debt having reached an all-time high of $182 trillion.

As far as Japan’s involvement in the ongoing trade war is concerned, the country is currently in negotiations with the United States to create a new free trade agreement, with indications that fresh tariffs would not be imposed on either country throughout the course of the agreement. This is likely to relieve pressures on economic growth in Japan.

So, where does all this leave the yen?

As it stands, the recent developments with NAFTA and Japan, coupled with positive growth data coming out of the U.S., has led to a strengthening dollar and a respective weakening of the yen. With this being said, there is no guarantee that recent events will necessarily mean that trade tensions will ease from this point forward.

For instance, the yen has steadily been climbing in the past week due to both speculation that President Trump will still take a hard negotiating stance with Japanese trade in spite of a potential new deal, as well as rising consumer confidence. On the second point, Japan is expecting price increases in the future, with 81.7% of surveyed households indicating an expectation of the same.

Should we see a combination of trade tensions continuing, as well as growing consumer confidence and steady price increases in Japan, then it is possible that the yen could rise sharply as a result. This would firstly be as a result of the heightened “risk-off” sentiment created by trade tensions, but also the fact that a rise in consumer spending in Japan would necessitate a stronger yen to sustain growing imports. We see that since the beginning of 2017, imports into Japan have been rising:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this context, a reduced dependency on exports coupled with rising “risk-off” sentiment could mean a significant boost for the yen.

To conclude, the yen has been falling, but this currency could rise significantly against the greenback going forward. Should we see the dollar drop below the 114 level to the yen, then there is a distinct possibility that we could be looking at a significant trend reversal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.