GE Under Larry Culp: From 'Mothership' To 'P&L'

From my acknowledged distant view, the essential thing I see missing from the culture of management is that basic "commercial instinct" necessary to drive profit and profit growth.

My view of GE management and staff at all levels - they are an amazing group of people, with great ideals and outstanding skills contributing to the world around them.

Although I only have a birds-eye view of GE, sometimes viewing from afar gives a better view, a better perception, than being down in the forest.

The Failure Of GE Is A Failure Of Management And That Has Created Some Big Challenges

TABLE 1

In TABLE 1, from a longer-term perspective, I put a change in management culture first. I put it first because that is the first essential step in restoring profitability. I believe many of the businesses General Electric (GE) has developed or acquired offer excellent and profitable growth opportunities. With a change in management culture, they can become profitable, hold on to employees, strengthen cash flow, and contribute to improving the balance sheet. The end result should be an improvement in ratings and restoration of investor confidence. The alternative is to sell at a loss, reduce earnings potential, let more employees go, provide some temporary cash from the sale, and weaken the balance sheet through goodwill write-off and loss on sale, and further rating downgrades will follow.

Culp Knows Full Well The Exigencies Of the Situation At GE

The following excerpt is from this article on Larry Culp published in the Huffington Post:

I didn't leave HBS thinking I would be a CEO," Larry says, "HBS was that humbling for me". Yet, at the age of 37, he was faced with what he describes as the fun and difficult challenges of leading a Fortune 500 company. Balancing the short-term and long-term is one of those challenges, Larry explained, "CEOs are paid to have the longest time horizon of anybody on the team, but CEOs are often the ones who get fired when you miss a couple of quarters".

GE - Long-Term And Short-Term Challenges Must Be Addressed In The Short Term

From TABLE 1 above and the related discussion, it can be seen the exigencies existing at GE mean the most important issues are not the ones demanding the most immediate action. And yet, resolving the issues demanding the most immediate action cannot be allowed to delay an immediate start on the most important issues. To achieve his definition of success, Larry Culp must address the challenges, have fun, and avoid being fired over short-term issues.

From "Mothership" To "P&L" - The Change In Management Culture Culp Might Bring To GE

What is needed at GE is to identify and target one of the smaller segments of GE, representing a microcosm of the overall malaise afflicting GE. Then, lead them to embrace and celebrate the necessary changes in management culture to make their segment a star. I believe there has been a culture shift at GE over a long period of time, due to a failure in leadership at the top. It is a culture seen in Universities, particularly those engaged in research, a setting where it is quite acceptable and appropriate. Many academics involved in research consider pure research extremely important, whereas any research with a commercial side to it is considered particularly unimportant. That is not the way throughout academia, but it does exist. I don't think it is that way exactly at GE either. My observations are there has been a loss of that necessary commercial instinct in everyday activities, necessary for a business to survive and prosper. I have many observations I could recount, but I have chosen to select some words from William Ruh, VP & Chief Digital Officer, GE and CEO, GE Digital, to compare them with some words from an interview with Larry Culp (linked above).

What the CEO of GE Digital said about the way he operates his business -

On 23 July 2018, Forbes published details of an interview with Bill Ruh, CEO of GE Digital, based in San Ramon, Here are a couple of excerpts:

On employees:

Ruh notes that digital transformations often fail due to a lack of focus on "soft" elements such as culture, leadership, and talent. He notes that it is essential to blend talent by bringing new people into the company who have digital experience while also retraining existing employees."

On the business:

It is a significantly different style of how you build a certain product. What we have seen is that we spend a significant amount of time with every organization in those transformations. As a result, all of them now have an increasing capacity to do it on their own, rather than having the mothership having to help them."

The way Larry Culp thought about the first business he was given the opportunity to run at Danaher (DHR):

One of his greatest challenges came in 1998 when Larry was tapped to run his first large P&L after Danaher purchased Fluke Corp.

The contrast in management approach could hardly be more different:

Ruh described his business as a "mothership", teaching independence to customers, so they would no longer need to use GE Digital services. Culp thought first and foremost of Fluke Corp. as a "P&L", a Profit Center, that was the primary focus. That approach stood him in good stead throughout his time at Danaher.

How will Culp implement cultural change:

I believe he will adopt a very simple approach, as described in the Huffington Post article (linked above):

It's not about being the smartest person in the room. It's not about having a Harvard MBA," Larry says, "it's about bringing everybody around a particular objective or goal, having them feel good about it and catalyzing around that action. Larry describes a culture (at Danaher) where "folks who were delivering and compatible with the culture were recognized and rewarded," and how it was quite the opposite for those exhibiting "anything close to political behavior," as he describes it."

Conclusion - Culp Will Effect Necessary Cultural Changes at GE

Culp will be dealing with highly professional people at GE. He may not always be the smartest person in the room. He does not need to be, he will be surrounded by very smart people such as William Ruh and his team. They will feel good about working towards common objectives and goals when these are clearly articulated and communicated. When a group of people, particularly professional people, with pride in what they do find a common purpose, politics go out the window.

