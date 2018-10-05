Expected Value Investing:  The Case Against Galmed

Despite appearing relatively cheap at its current market cap of $268M, expected value analysis indicates that Galmed does not provide much of an expected yield.

Galmed plans to meet with the FDA in Q4 to discuss Phase 3 trial details - further details will be disseminated to investors after that meeting.

In June, Galmed (NASDAQ: GLMD) announced data from its Phase 2b trial evaluating its lead drug candidate Aramchol's ability to reduce liver fat in patients with NASH fibrosis. Though the drug failed its primary endpoint, it did demonstrate a moderate ability to reduce liver fat, improve NASH fibrosis, and resolve NASH - as such, Galmed's management is confident that the drug will be able to produce strong data in a Phase 3 trial with an FDA-approvable endpoint.

Galmed announced its data readout before trading opened on June 12, and immediately upon market open, the company's stock price rocketed upwards. After closing at $7.00 the day before, Galmed opened at an astonishing $25.34; at close, stock price sat at $17.59, representing a one-day increase of 151%. Since then, the price has dropped to more reasonable level - currently, Galmed is trading in the $13 range (a market cap of $280M). Despite this relatively cheap price, I am still not convinced that an investment in Galmed is a good move. As I will demonstrate using expected value analysis, the potential return from Galmed does not justify the significant risk associated with such an investment.

Galmed's Clinical Progress

Aramchol's Mechanism of Action

Aramchol is a fatty acid bile acid conjugate. It works as a stearoyl CoA desaturase-1 (SCD-1) modulator, catalyzing "the rate-limiting step in the biosynthesis of monounsaturated fatty acids" to help down regulate fibrosis, inflammation, and steatosis - three typical effects of NASH. Notably, the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for Aramchol.

Phase 2 Trial Results

To evaluate Aramchol's safety and efficacy, Galmed conducted a 52-week clinical trial (info here) testing two different dosage levels (400mg and 600mg) versus placebo. The trial's primary endpoint was liver fat reduction for Aramchol 600mg versus placebo; however, only the 400mg level of dosage generated a statistically significant difference in liver fat reduction. Oddly enough, the 600mg dosage level produced more promising data across the rest of the trial's endpoints - liver fat reduction was the only area in which the 400mg dose outperformed the 600mg dose.

Despite failing its primary endpoint, the 600mg dosage of Aramchol showed promise in achieving NASH resolution. As the slide below shows, 600mg Aramchol was able to outperform placebo by a statistically significant margin in terms of NASH resolution. Additionally, Aramchol 600mg proved far superior to placebo in terms of NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis; unfortunately, the calculated p-value for that dosage level was just outside of the range of statistical significance (p = .0514).

ARREST Data - NASH Resolution

Source: Galmed Investor Presentation

Based off Aramchol's NASH resolution data, Galmed is planning on advancing the drug to Phase 3. The primary endpoint in that study will almost certainly be NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis. At Q2 earnings, the company announced that it plans to meet with the FDA in Q4 to hold a pre-Phase 3 meting - as such, the trial seems unlikely to even begin before mid-2019.

Despite management's optimism, the simple fact is that Aramchol did not impress in Phase 2 - it was not able to achieve a statistically significant result in NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, its planned Phase 3 endpoint. This fact does not bode well for future trial results, and as such, I believe that Galmed's planned Phase 3 trial has no more than a 40% chance of producing a positive data readout.

Financial Health

Currently, Galmed is in an excellent financial position. As of the end of Q2, the company held $94.1M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; additionally, Galmed registered a net loss of $2.7M. Incredibly, the company has no debt, and is financed completely by equity. After raising $75M from an equity offering in June, Galmed is well off funding-wise; management estimates that the company's current cash stockpile is enough to fund operations through the completion of Phase 3 development. While there are definite concerns about Aramchol, one thing is certain: Galmed's management have done well keeping the company in good financial health.

Expected Value Analysis

Valuation Assumptions

First, I'll model Aramchol's potential peak annual sales. In a previous article, I performed a segmentation of the projected NASH market in 2025 - per this analysis, I believe that the NASH fibrosis market (Aramchol's target market) will be worth around $9.86B by 2025. However, Galmed will almost certainly be a late entrant to that market; Intercept (NASDAQ: ICPT), Genfit (OTCPK: OTCPK:GNFTF), and Allergan (NASDAQ: AGN) are all currently in Phase 3 and are at least a year ahead in the race to approval. Additionally, Aramchol will need to differentiate itself from the impressive clinical profiles of Intercept's Ocaliva and Genfit's elafibranor. Given its lack of first-mover advantage and its mediocre clinical data thus far, I would estimate that if approved, Aramchol's primary use may be as part of a combination therapy with another NASH drug. As such, I would estimate that Galmed may be able to capture at most 5% of the NASH market in 2025, representing undiscounted annual sales of $493M. Assuming a 10% discount rate, the present value of this cash flow is $253M.

To complete our valuation of Galmed, let's assume for the purposes of simplicity that Aramchol achieves peak sales in 2025. Now, let's apply a conservative 2x peak sales multiplier - considering that the value of an approved drug is 4x peak sales (or higher), a 2x multiplier tends to provide a reasonable guideline for the value of a drug with positive Phase 3 results. Using this 2x multipler, we arrive at a valuation of $506M. If Aramchol produces a positive Phase 3 readout (timing would likely be sometime in 2020), I would imagine that Galmed's market cap might jump to near that ~$500M level. Given the current exuberance surrounding NASH companies and the massive jump Galmed took on Phase 2 results, a potential ~100% gain in the event of strong Phase 3 data for Aramchol would not be out of the question.

On the other hand, if Aramchol performs poorly in Phase 3, Galmed will tank. For the purposes of my expected value analysis, I'll assume that negative/mixed data would send Galmed's market cap down to 1.5-2x cash. Let's say that Galmed maintains its current burn rate of around $2.75M until it initiates Phase 3. If Galmed begins its Phase 3 trial at the end of Q2 2019, it would theoretically have $83.1M in cash at that point. Next, let's speculate that Galmed's burn rate would rise to around $5M per quarter during Phase 3. Assuming a year-long trial and six months of data processing before a readout, Phase 3 would cost Galmed around $30M, meaning that the company would likely have just over $50M in cash upon its Phase 3 data readout. As such, Galmed's market cap in the case of mixed/negative Phase 3 data would be around $75-100M.

Thus far, Aramchol has demonstrated an ability to induce NASH resolution in patients; however, its Phase 2 trial results definitely leave some room for doubt regarding the drug's efficacy. As such, I would assign the company a 40% probability of achieving a positive Phase 3 result.

Expected Value Calculation

To make my calculations, I'll use the following probability assumptions (which I have justified in the previous section):

50% chance Aramchol's Phase 3 trial produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $100M

10% chance Aramchol's Phase 3 trial produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $75M

40% chance ENCORE-PH produces positive readout and market cap rises to $506B

Expected Market Cap = (.50 x 100M) + (.10 x 75M) + (.40 x 506M) = $259.9M

As of Thursday's close, Galmed traded at $13.38, representing a market cap of $280M - a higher value than Galmed's expected market cap (post-Phase 3) of $259.9M. If Aramchol succeeds in Phase 3, investors will likely be rewarded handsomely; that said, the risk is simply too high. Failure in Phase 3 would essentially spell death for Galmed, and as such, there is almost no downside protection for an investment. Per the expected value analysis, an investment in Galmed would likely result in a loss.

The argument can certainly be made that my assumptions are too conservative. Indeed, Aramchol may have a better chance of producing positive Phase 3 data than my estimates indicate; only time will tell. However, the main value driver for Galmed is sales - and given that Aramchol will almost certainly be a late entrant to the NASH fibrosis, I simply do not foresee Aramchol reasonably capturing more than 5% of the market.

Even if Galmed were able to capture 7.5% of the NASH fibrosis market, expected value analysis still indicates that the company does not have the lopsided risk-reward profile indicative of a strong investment. Let's use the following optimistic valuation assumptions to illustrate my point:

37.5% chance Aramchol's Phase 3 trial produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $100M

7.5% chance Aramchol's Phase 3 trial produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $75M

55% chance ENCORE-PH produces positive readout readout and market cap rises to $759B

Expected Market Cap = (.375 x 100M) + (.075 x 75M) + (.55 x 759M) = $460.6M

Granted, this calculation yields a solid expected return of 64.5%. However, even if you consider the above assumptions to be realistic (rather than highly flawed) so, there are still other companies in the NASH fibrosis space which offer higher expected returns (Genfit and Intercept, for example). More importantly, those two companies are less risky, boasting stronger clinical data and key business advantages. Galmed offers the potential for a relatively high return; that said, there are simply better investments in the NASH fibrosis space, each able to potentially deliver higher returns with lower levels of associated risk.

Risks

Like any other clinical-stage biotech company, Galmed holds significant risk as an investment. The company's success depends entirely on Aramchol and its forthcoming Phase 3 trial results. Should that trial fail to achieve positive results, Galmed will be in a tight spot. As I mentioned above, it may drop to around 1.5-2x cash in the case of negative/mixed data - this would likely represent a market cap around $75-100M. This is less than half Galmed's current level. Without success in its NASH trial, Galmed will have very limited success, and will cause significant losses for investors.

Another major risk for most clinical-stage biotech companies is that the company may not be able to commercialize its drug once it manages to win approval. This risk is certainly present with Galmed - the company has yet to establish any commercialization agreement partnerships.

Galmed - High Risk, But The Reward Isn't There

Speculative biotech is about picking big winners and small losers - to me, Galmed is not a big enough potential winner to justify the loss I would take if Aramchol performs poorly in Phase 3. As I mentioned above, Galmed could drop by 50% or more if Aramchol does not do well in Phase 3; as the expected value analysis demonstrates, I believe that an investment in Galmed will actually probably lead to a small expected loss. Though I wouldn't be comfortable shorting Galmed, I'd caution investors to stay away nonetheless. There are simply better investments in the NASH space.

